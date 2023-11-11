AI’s Impact On Expertise: How AI Can Make You Worse At What You’re Good At

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous presence in our lives, permeating various industries and sectors. However, its impact on individual expertise and skill sets is a topic of discussion. While AI has shown great potential in certain areas, it can actually make experts worse at what they excel in.

The Mediocrity of AI

AIs are designed to be generalists, capable of accumulating vast amounts of knowledge and information. Their purpose is to provide average or mediocre solutions by drawing from a wide range of data. This fundamental characteristic inherently limits their ability to surpass the expertise of individuals who have dedicated years honing their skills in a specific domain.

AI Tools for Areas of Weakness

Despite their limitations, AI tools can be tremendously beneficial when utilized in areas where individuals lack proficiency. For example, for those who struggle with writing or artistic endeavors, AI-powered language generation tools like ChatGPT can offer support and enhance their outcomes. These tools can assist white-collar workers in their day-to-day tasks, providing a resource to improve their overall performance.

The Impact on Job Security

However, the increasing reliance on AI in certain sectors raises concerns about job security. As AI technology continues to advance, there may come a time when professions such as office managers or secretaries face greater economic uncertainty compared to occupations that cannot be automated, like house cleaners. This realization highlights the need for individuals to adapt and continuously develop new skills that are less susceptible to AI-driven displacement.