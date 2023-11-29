Newsnews
A New Mac App, Type, Makes Note-Taking Simple And Quick

Written by: Thia Sauer | Published: 30 November 2023
A new note-taking app called Type has recently been released for Mac, offering users a simple and efficient way to jot down their thoughts. Developed by Nicolas Bichon, Type leverages the concept of a command bar interface to allow users to quickly capture their ideas without distractions.

Key Takeaway

Type is a new Mac app that offers a barebone command bar interface for quick and efficient note-taking. Developed by Nicolas Bichon, this app allows users to capture their thoughts without having to switch between applications or navigate through folders.

Bichon, the creator of Type, explained that he wanted to develop an app that would allow him to take notes easily while working on tasks, without having to manually open a separate file. He was used to taking notes in text files and wanted a more streamlined and focused approach to note-taking.

At launch, Type is a straightforward app that lets users invoke it using a customizable keyboard shortcut. Once activated, users can immediately start jotting down their thoughts. Each note is automatically timestamped, providing users with better context for their ideas.

All notes created in Type are saved in a text file format, which can be easily exported or shared with others. For users who prefer a more organized structure, Type allows the creation of new files, resembling folders, to keep notes categorized.

Although Type currently has limited features, Bichon has plans to introduce additional functionalities in the coming weeks. Users can look forward to features such as the ability to delete, clear, and search for specific notes. In addition, there will be an option to export notes, and a new feature will keep the app constantly visible on the screen for easy access.

Type is available for purchase at a price of $3.99, with no additional in-app purchases required. If you are a Mac user looking for a minimalist and efficient note-taking app, Type could be the perfect solution for you.

