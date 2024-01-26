A Closer Look At Apple’s Browser-Related Changes To IOS In EU

The European Union is set to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7, and Apple has made significant changes to its iOS in preparation for this. These changes are aimed at addressing the dominance of a few powerful intermediaries, or “gatekeepers,” in digital markets and promoting fair competition. As one of the designated gatekeepers, Apple is subject to specific obligations and restrictions under the regulation, particularly concerning its App Store and Safari browser.

Key Takeaway Apple’s browser-related changes in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act aim to promote fair competition and give users more control over their browsing experience. These changes include the introduction of a default browser choice screen and the opening up of iOS to non-WebKit-based browsers, potentially leading to more diverse and feature-rich browsing options for users.

Default Browser Choice Screen

One of the key changes Apple is making in response to the DMA is the introduction of a choice screen for default browsers. When users in the European Economic Area open Safari for the first time after updating to iOS 17.4, they will be prompted to choose a default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers in their market. This aims to give users more control and awareness of alternative browser options.

Non-WebKit-Based Browsers Incoming to iOS

Another significant change driven by the DMA is Apple’s decision to open up the underlying code-base for browsers running on iOS. Currently, Apple mandates the use of WebKit for third-party browsers, leading to a rather uniform browsing experience. However, Apple’s announcement indicates that it will start allowing developers to submit non-WebKit-based browsers, potentially leading to browsers with richer features and more diverse user experiences.