Newsnews
News

A Closer Look At Apple’s Browser-Related Changes To IOS In EU

Written by: Eydie Lindemann | Published: 26 January 2024
a-closer-look-at-apples-browser-related-changes-to-ios-in-eu
News

The European Union is set to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7, and Apple has made significant changes to its iOS in preparation for this. These changes are aimed at addressing the dominance of a few powerful intermediaries, or “gatekeepers,” in digital markets and promoting fair competition. As one of the designated gatekeepers, Apple is subject to specific obligations and restrictions under the regulation, particularly concerning its App Store and Safari browser.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s browser-related changes in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act aim to promote fair competition and give users more control over their browsing experience. These changes include the introduction of a default browser choice screen and the opening up of iOS to non-WebKit-based browsers, potentially leading to more diverse and feature-rich browsing options for users.

Default Browser Choice Screen

One of the key changes Apple is making in response to the DMA is the introduction of a choice screen for default browsers. When users in the European Economic Area open Safari for the first time after updating to iOS 17.4, they will be prompted to choose a default browser from a list of the most downloaded browsers in their market. This aims to give users more control and awareness of alternative browser options.

Non-WebKit-Based Browsers Incoming to iOS

Another significant change driven by the DMA is Apple’s decision to open up the underlying code-base for browsers running on iOS. Currently, Apple mandates the use of WebKit for third-party browsers, leading to a rather uniform browsing experience. However, Apple’s announcement indicates that it will start allowing developers to submit non-WebKit-based browsers, potentially leading to browsers with richer features and more diverse user experiences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How to Cast From Macbook to TV (Easy to Follow Guide)
TECHNOLOGY

How to Cast From Macbook to TV (Easy to Follow Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 28 December 2022
Google Messages for Web: What Is It and How Can You Use It?
AI

Google Messages for Web: What Is It and How Can You Use It?

by Juliet | 16 November 2020
Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect
News

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect

by Frankie Wellman | 8 September 2023
Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?
AI

Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?

by Pia | 22 August 2020
Apple M1 Mac: What’s New?
TECHNOLOGY

Apple M1 Mac: What’s New?

by Gabbie | 28 July 2021
iMessage on PC: Can I Use It Without a Mac?
How To

iMessage on PC: Can I Use It Without a Mac?

by Juliet | 18 November 2020
How to Join PlayStation Party on PC (Beginner’s Guide)
TECHNOLOGY

How to Join PlayStation Party on PC (Beginner’s Guide)

by Albert De Venecia | 5 September 2022
Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches
News

Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches

by Verine Boyett | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

UK Launches Antitrust Probe Into Proposed Vodafone / Three Merger
News

UK Launches Antitrust Probe Into Proposed Vodafone / Three Merger

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
A Closer Look At Apple’s Browser-Related Changes To IOS In EU
News

A Closer Look At Apple’s Browser-Related Changes To IOS In EU

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
How Digital Sales Rooms Can Enhance Buyer Interaction And Sales Enablement
News

How Digital Sales Rooms Can Enhance Buyer Interaction And Sales Enablement

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
How To Turn Off Aim Assist Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Turn Off Aim Assist Halo Infinite

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
How Long Is Halo Infinite Campaign
GAMING

How Long Is Halo Infinite Campaign

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
How To Play Multiplayer In Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Play Multiplayer In Halo Infinite

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
How To Host A Server On Halo Online
GAMING

How To Host A Server On Halo Online

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024
Krutrim: India’s First AI Unicorn Founded By Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal
News

Krutrim: India’s First AI Unicorn Founded By Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal

by Eydie Lindemann | 26 January 2024