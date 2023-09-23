how-to-download-videos-from-discord

Introduction

Discord has emerged as one of the most popular communication platforms for communities, gamers, and friends to connect and share various forms of media. While Discord allows users to share images, GIFs, and videos, downloading these videos from Discord can be a bit trickier and may require some additional steps.

Whether you’re looking to save a funny video clip, a highlight from a gaming session, or a tutorial shared on Discord, this article will guide you through different methods to download videos from Discord.

With the following methods, you will be able to download videos from Discord using the desktop application, the web version, or even utilize a third-party bot. We will also discuss an alternative method of screen recording videos from Discord in case the aforementioned methods don’t meet your requirements.

Please note that it is essential to respect copyright laws and the privacy of others when downloading videos from Discord. Make sure you have the necessary permissions or rights to download and use the content shared by other users on the platform.

Now, without further ado, let’s explore various methods to download videos from Discord and obtain those amazing video clips or tutorials you wish to save and watch offline.

Method 1: Downloading Videos Using Desktop Discord Application

If you primarily use Discord on your desktop, you may find it convenient to download videos using the Discord application itself. Follow the steps below to save videos directly to your computer.

Open the Discord application on your desktop and navigate to the server or direct message where the video is located. Locate the video message in the chat. Right-click on the video message and select “Save Video As…” or a similar option depending on your operating system. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video and select “Save”.

The video will now be downloaded to your selected location, and you can access it offline anytime you want. Keep in mind that the availability of the “Save Video As…” option may vary depending on the Discord application version or the video’s source.

It’s important to note that this method only allows you to download videos that have been directly shared in Discord messages. Videos embedded from external sources, such as YouTube or Vimeo, cannot be downloaded using this method. For those cases, you can try the other methods mentioned in this article.

Now that you know how to download videos using the desktop Discord application, let’s move on to the next method, which involves saving videos using the Discord web version.

Method 2: Saving Videos Using Discord Web

If you prefer using the Discord web version, you can save videos directly from there as well. Here’s how you can do it:

Open your web browser and visit the Discord website. Log in to your Discord account and navigate to the server or direct message where the video is located. Locate the video message in the chat. Hover your cursor over the video message, and you will see a “Download” icon appear in the top-right corner of the video message. Click on this icon. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video and select “Save”.

Just like with the desktop application method, the video will now be downloaded to your selected location, allowing you to access it offline whenever you want. Keep in mind that the availability of the “Download” icon may vary depending on the Discord web version or the video’s source.

Similar to Method 1, this method is also limited to downloading videos shared directly in Discord messages. If the video is embedded from external sources, such as YouTube or Vimeo, you won’t be able to save it using this method. In that case, continue reading to discover an alternative method that may suit your needs.

Saving videos through the Discord web version is quick and easy. Now, let’s move on to Method 3, which involves using a third-party bot to download Discord videos.

Method 3: Using a Third-Party Bot to Download Discord Videos

If you’re unable to download videos directly using the Discord application or web version, you can consider utilizing a third-party bot specifically designed for downloading Discord videos. These bots can provide additional features and flexibility when it comes to saving videos from Discord. Here’s how you can use a third-party bot:

Find a Discord bot that supports video downloading. You can search for popular bot websites or join Discord communities where bot developers share their creations. Add the bot to your Discord server by following the instructions provided by the bot developer. Once the bot is added, navigate to the server or direct message where the video is located. Use the bot’s commands to initiate the video download. Each bot may have a different command structure, so make sure to check the bot’s documentation or help section for specific instructions. The bot will process the request and provide you with a link to download the video. Click on the link and choose a location on your computer to save the video.

Using a third-party bot can be a convenient option if the previous methods don’t work or if you’re looking for additional features like the ability to download videos from external sources or manipulate the video format. However, keep in mind that using third-party bots may come with certain risks, such as compromised security or violation of Discord’s terms of service. Make sure to do thorough research and use reputable bots from trusted sources.

Now that you’re familiar with using a third-party bot, let’s continue to Method 4, which involves screen recording Discord videos as an alternative solution.

Method 4: Screen Recording Discord Videos

If the previous methods don’t work for you or if you want to download videos that are not directly downloadable, screen recording provides an alternative solution. Screen recording allows you to capture everything happening on your computer screen, including Discord videos. Here’s how you can screen record Discord videos:

Make sure you have screen recording software installed on your computer. There are various options available, such as OBS Studio, Camtasia, or even the built-in screen recording feature on some operating systems. Open the Discord application or web version and navigate to the server or direct message where the video is located. Set up your screen recording software to capture the specific area of the screen where the Discord video will be playing. Start recording and play the Discord video. Ensure that the video plays within the recording frame. Once the video has finished playing, stop the screen recording. Save the recorded video file to a location on your computer.

Using screen recording to download Discord videos provides flexibility by allowing you to capture videos that are not directly downloadable or embedded from external sources. However, keep in mind that the quality of the recorded video may be affected by various factors, such as your computer’s performance or the recording settings. It’s also important to respect copyright laws and only record videos for personal use or with proper permissions.

With Method 4, you have an alternative solution for downloading Discord videos when other methods are not applicable. Let’s now summarize what we’ve covered in this article.

Conclusion

In this article, we explored different methods to download videos from Discord. Whether you prefer using the desktop application, the web version, a third-party bot, or screen recording, there are various options available to suit your needs.

If you primarily use the desktop Discord application, you can simply right-click on the video message and select “Save Video As…” to download it to your computer. On the other hand, the web version of Discord offers a convenient “Download” icon that allows you to save videos with just a few clicks.

In instances where videos cannot be downloaded directly, utilizing a third-party bot can provide additional features and flexibility for video downloading. However, make sure to use reputable bots from trusted sources and be aware of potential risks.

Lastly, screen recording offers an alternative solution for capturing Discord videos that are not directly downloadable or embedded from external sources. Keep in mind that recording quality may vary based on factors such as system performance and recording settings.

Remember to respect copyright laws and obtain proper permissions for downloading and using videos shared by other users on Discord. It’s essential to be mindful of the privacy and rights of others.

Now that you have a range of methods at your disposal, you can easily download videos from Discord and enjoy them offline. Choose the method that suits your preferences and requirements, and start saving those memorable video moments shared on Discord.

Happy downloading!