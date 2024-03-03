How to Run Faster in FIFA 22: Proven Tips and Tricks

In this article, we will explore how to run faster in FIFA 22, the latest installment of the popular football video game series. Whether you are a casual player or aiming to dominate the online FIFA Ultimate Team mode, speed can be a game-changer. Are you wondering how to maximize your players' speed on the virtual field? Well, you've come to the right place! Let's dive into some proven tips and tricks that will help you outrun your opponents and create scoring opportunities in FIFA 22.

Key Takeaways: Utilize the sprint button wisely to accelerate your player’s speed.

Focus on improving your players’ attributes such as acceleration and sprint speed through skill training and player development.

1. Master the Sprint Button

The sprint button is an essential tool for increasing speed in FIFA 22. By default, it is usually mapped to the R2 button on PlayStation and the RT button on Xbox controllers. However, it’s crucial to note that constant sprinting can tire your players quickly, potentially impacting their overall performance. Here are a few tips to make the most of the sprint button:

Strategic Usage: Use the sprint button especially when your player has ample space to run into or when trying to break away from defenders.

Timed Pressing: Instead of holding down the sprint button all the time, try tapping it rhythmically. This technique can help maintain your player’s stamina better.

Sprinting in Combination: Combine sprinting with other moves like skill moves, quick turns, or precision dribbling to create unpredictable movements that can leave your opponents struggling to keep up.

2. Improve Player Attributes

While the sprint button is crucial, to truly excel in speed, you need to focus on improving your players’ attributes. FIFA 22 offers various ways to enhance your players’ speeds through skill training and player development. Here are a few steps you can take to boost your players’ acceleration and sprint speed:

Training Drills: Engage in specific training drills that focus on speed, agility, and acceleration. These drills can be found in the game’s skill training section and are designed to improve your players’ attributes over time.

Player Development: Utilize the player development features in FIFA 22, such as individual training sessions and specialized training plans. This will allow you to tailor training to specific players, focusing on their speed-related attributes.

Signing Speedy Players: When building your FIFA Ultimate Team or playing in Career Mode, prioritize signing players with naturally high acceleration and sprint speed attributes. Doing so will provide a solid foundation for faster gameplay.

With these tips and tricks, you can enhance your players’ speed in FIFA 22 and gain a competitive edge on the virtual pitch. Remember, mastering the sprint button and improving player attributes are two key aspects to consider when aiming to increase speed. Now, lace up your virtual boots and get ready to outrun your opponents in FIFA 22!