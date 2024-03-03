How To Score Corners FIFA 22

GAMING – How To Score Corners in FIFA 22

Welcome to our gaming blog series, where we delve into the world of FIFA 22 and explore various tips and tricks to improve your gameplay. In this post, we will focus on one particular aspect of the game – scoring corners. If you’ve been struggling with executing successful corner kicks in FIFA 22, then you’ve come to the right place. Read on to discover some valuable insights and techniques that will help you maximize your chances of scoring from corners.

Key Takeaways: Make sure your corner kick taker has high precision and curve attributes.

Experiment with different corner kick routines to keep your opponents guessing.

Mastering the Art of Scoring Corners

When it comes to scoring corners in FIFA 22, understanding the mechanics and having a well-formulated plan can make all the difference. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

1. Select the Right Corner Kick Taker:

The first step in increasing your chances of scoring from corners is to have a player with high precision and curve attributes take the kick. Look for players in your squad with excellent crossing and curve stats. These attributes will determine the accuracy and trajectory of the ball, making it easier for your teammates to connect with headers or shots.

2. Vary Your Corner Kick Routines:

One of the most effective strategies in the game is to keep your opponents guessing. While it’s good to have a favorite corner routine, it’s important to mix things up to maintain an element of surprise. Try different types of routines, such as short corners, near-post flick-ons, far-post crosses, or driven low passes. This will make it harder for your opponents to anticipate your next move.

3. Aim for the Danger Zones:

To maximize your chances of scoring, it’s essential to direct your corners into the danger zones in the penalty area. Aim for the area just outside the six-yard box or the near and far posts. These areas often create goal-scoring opportunities as defenders struggle to clear the ball effectively.

4. Time Your Runs and Headers:

Timing is crucial when it comes to executing successful headers from corners. As the corner kick is being taken, anticipate the flight of the ball and position your players accordingly. Use the right stick or the appropriate button to instruct your player to attack the ball. Perfectly-timed headers are more likely to find the back of the net.

5. Utilize Player Instructions:

In FIFA 22, you have the ability to give specific instructions to individual players during set-pieces. By utilizing player instructions, you can assign certain players to attack the near post, far post, or hang back to defend counter-attacks. Experiment with different instructions and find the ones that work best for your team’s setup.

Remember, scoring from corners requires practice and patience. It may take some time to master the techniques and understand your players’ strengths, but with dedication and perseverance, you’ll gradually improve your corner kick execution and boost your goal-scoring opportunities.

So the next time you find yourself in a corner situation in FIFA 22, keep these tips in mind and aim for the back of the net. Good luck!