How To Change Controls In FIFA 22: A Step-by-Step Guide

When it comes to playing FIFA 22, mastering the controls is essential for achieving your desired performance on the virtual pitch. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned player, being able to customize the controls to suit your playing style can make a significant difference in your overall gameplay experience. In this blog post, we will guide you through the process of changing controls in FIFA 22, ensuring that you have full control over your gaming experience.

Accessing the Control Settings

The first step in changing the controls in FIFA 22 is to access the control settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch FIFA 22 and navigate to the main menu. From the main menu, select the “Customize” tab. Under the “Customize” menu, choose “Settings.” Within the settings, locate and select “Controls.”

By following these simple steps, you’ll now have the control settings menu open and ready for customization.

Customizing Your Controls

Now that you have accessed the control settings menu, it’s time to customize your controls to your liking. FIFA 22 offers various customization options, allowing you to tailor the controls to suit your gameplay style. Here’s how you can go about it:

Select the control option you wish to change, such as “Passing.” Within the “Passing” menu, you’ll find a list of available control options. Choose the control configuration that best suits your preferences by selecting it. Repeat this process for other control options you want to customize, such as “Shooting,” “Dribbling,” or “Skill Moves.”

Remember, FIFA 22 allows you to customize controls for both attacking and defensive play styles, enabling you to optimize your performance on the field.

Save and Apply the Changes

Once you’ve customized all the desired control options, it’s important to save and apply the changes. Here’s how you can do it:

Within the control settings menu, locate the “Apply Changes” or “Save” button. Select the “Apply Changes” or “Save” button to confirm your customization.

By saving and applying the changes, your newly customized controls will take effect in your FIFA 22 gameplay.

Conclusion

Customizing controls in FIFA 22 is a crucial aspect of enhancing your gaming experience. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this blog post, you can change controls to suit your personal preferences and play FIFA 22 exactly the way you want. Whether you’re a beginner looking for a comfortable control scheme or a seasoned player aiming for optimal performance, FIFA 22 offers extensive customization options to cater to your gaming needs. So, dive into the control settings, tailor your controls, and unleash your skills on the virtual pitch!