how-to-program-directv-remote-to-philips-blu-ray-surround-sound-system

Introduction

Welcome to this guide on how to program your DirecTV remote to work with your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. Having a single remote to control all your entertainment devices can be incredibly convenient and simplify your home theater setup. By following a few simple steps, you’ll be able to seamlessly integrate your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System with your DirecTV remote.

With the right remote code and a few button presses, you’ll be able to power on/off your Blu-ray player, adjust the volume, and control other essential functions. Whether you’re watching your favorite movies or listening to music, this guide will help you optimize your viewing and listening experience.

Before we dive into the programming process, make sure to read the user manuals for both your DirecTV remote and your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. Understanding how these devices operate will give you a better grasp of the programming steps involved.

It’s worth noting that while this guide specifically focuses on Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound Systems, you can apply these general instructions to other brands as well. Ready to enhance your home theater setup? Let’s get started with the programming process!

Step 1: Ensure Compatibility

Before proceeding with programming your DirecTV remote, it’s important to ensure that your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System is compatible. Check the user manual or the manufacturer’s website for information on the compatibility of your specific model.

First, make sure that your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System is a compatible device that can be controlled using a remote. Check for features like an infrared receiver or compatibility with universal remotes. If your device doesn’t have these features, it may not be compatible with the DirecTV remote.

In addition, ensure that your DirecTV remote is programmed to control audio devices. Most DirecTV remotes have this capability, but it’s always better to confirm. Refer to the user manual or the remote’s manufacturer instructions to verify whether it can control audio systems.

Confirm that both your DirecTV receiver and Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System are in good working condition. Make sure they are both connected to power and properly functioning. If either device is experiencing any technical issues, address them before attempting to program the remote.

It’s also worth mentioning that not all functions of the Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System may be compatible with the DirecTV remote. While basic functions like power on/off, volume control, and input selection should work, more advanced features may not be available through the remote. Check the user manual to understand the limitations of the remote control functionality.

By verifying compatibility, you can ensure a smoother programming process and minimize the chances of any issues arising later on. Now that you’ve confirmed compatibility, let’s move on to the next step, which is connecting the devices.

Step 2: Connect the Devices

Now that you have confirmed the compatibility of your DirecTV remote and Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, it’s time to connect the devices. Properly connecting the devices will ensure that they can communicate with each other effectively.

Start by identifying the audio output options on your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. Common options include HDMI, optical audio, and coaxial audio. Check the back panel or the user manual to locate the corresponding audio output ports.

Next, identify the audio input options on your DirecTV receiver. Again, common options include HDMI, optical audio, and coaxial audio. Locate the corresponding audio input ports on the back of the receiver.

Once you have identified the audio output on your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System and the audio input on your DirecTV receiver, use the appropriate cables to connect them. For HDMI, use an HDMI cable. For optical audio, use an optical audio cable. For coaxial audio, use a coaxial audio cable.

Ensure that the cables are securely plugged in on both ends. Make sure to match the colors or labels on the cables and the ports to ensure proper connection. If you’re using an HDMI cable, remember to select the correct HDMI input on your Blu-ray Surround Sound System.

Once the devices are connected, double-check all the connections and make sure they are secure. Avoid placing the devices too close to each other to prevent interference or overheating. Now that the devices are connected, it’s time to move on to the next step, which is putting the remote in programming mode.

Step 3: Put the Remote in Programming Mode

Before you can program your DirecTV remote to control your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, you need to put the remote in programming mode. This allows the remote to learn and store the necessary codes for controlling the audio functions of your Blu-ray system.

To put the remote in programming mode, follow these steps:

On your DirecTV remote, locate the “Mode” button. This button is usually located on the top left or bottom left corner of the remote. Press and hold the “Mode” button until all the other mode buttons (TV, AV1, AV2, etc.) blink twice. Release the “Mode” button.

By following these steps, you have successfully put your DirecTV remote in programming mode. The next step involves finding the correct remote code for your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, which is crucial for successful programming. Let’s move on to step 4.

Step 4: Find the Correct Remote Code

In order to program your DirecTV remote to control your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, you need to find the correct remote code. The remote code is a unique numerical sequence that corresponds to your specific audio device model. This code enables the remote to send the correct commands to your Blu-ray system.

To find the correct remote code, you have a few options:

Refer to the user manual: Check the user manual of your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. It often includes a list of remote codes for different models. Look for the section that mentions remote control programming or setup to find the code that matches your device. Visit the manufacturer’s website: Go to the official website of Philips and search for their support or customer service section. Look for the remote control code database or search for your specific Blu-ray Surround Sound System model to find the appropriate code. Try the code search feature: If you couldn’t find the specific code for your system, you can use the code search feature on your DirecTV remote. Follow the instructions in your remote’s user manual to activate the code search mode. The remote will test different codes until it finds the one that works with your Blu-ray system.

It’s important to note that the remote code may vary depending on the brand and model of your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. Be sure to double-check the accuracy of the code before proceeding to the programming stage.

Now that you have identified the correct remote code, it’s time to proceed to the next step, which is programming the remote.

Step 5: Program the Remote

Now that you have the correct remote code for your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, it’s time to program your DirecTV remote. Follow these steps to program the remote:

Press and hold the “Mode” button on your DirecTV remote for the audio device (e.g., “AV1” or “AV2”) you want to program. While holding the “Mode” button, enter the remote code for your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System using the number buttons on the remote. The “Mode” button should blink twice to confirm the entry of the code. Release the “Mode” button. The “Mode” button should blink once.

If the programming was successful, your DirecTV remote is now programmed to control your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System. However, if the programming was not successful, repeat these steps with a different code from the list or try the code search feature on your remote.

Once the programming is complete, you can test the remote to ensure that it is working as expected.

In case you encounter any difficulties during the programming process, consult the user manuals for both the remote and the Blu-ray Surround Sound System or refer to the manufacturer’s support resources. They may provide troubleshooting tips or additional information to help you successfully program the remote.

Now that your DirecTV remote is successfully programmed, it’s time to move on to the final step, which is testing the remote.

Step 6: Test the Remote

After programming your DirecTV remote to control your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, it’s crucial to test whether the remote is functioning as intended. Testing allows you to ensure that all the desired functions are working properly and make any adjustments if needed.

Start by powering on your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System using the DirecTV remote. Press the “Power” button and check if the system turns on. If it does, this indicates that the programming was successful.

Next, test the volume control. Adjust the volume up and down using the corresponding buttons on the DirecTV remote. Ensure that the volume changes accordingly on your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System.

Test other essential functions, such as changing the input source or accessing menu options. Use the appropriate buttons on the DirecTV remote and verify if the corresponding actions are performed on your Blu-ray system.

If you encounter any issues during the testing phase, double-check the programming steps and the remote code you entered. It’s possible that there may have been an error or that the code wasn’t the correct one for your specific model.

If the remote isn’t working as expected, you may need to reprogram it using a different code or activate the code search feature on the remote to find the correct code for your Blu-ray Surround Sound System.

It’s important to test all the functions you regularly use with your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System to ensure smooth and convenient operation. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the remote’s capabilities and explore different features of your Blu-ray system.

Once you have confirmed that the remote is working correctly, you can enjoy the convenience of controlling your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System using your DirecTV remote.

With the remote successfully tested and functioning, you have completed the programming process. Congratulations!

Conclusion

Congratulations on successfully programming your DirecTV remote to control your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System! By following the steps in this guide, you have streamlined your home theater setup and now have the convenience of a single remote to manage your entertainment devices.

Remember to refer back to the user manuals for both your DirecTV remote and Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System if you encounter any difficulties during the programming process. It’s always important to ensure compatibility, connect the devices properly, and find the correct remote code to ensure successful programming.

During testing, make sure to check all essential functions, including power on/off, volume control, input selection, and menu navigation. If any issues arise, double-check the programming steps and try different codes if necessary.

By taking the time to program your remote correctly, you can enhance your home theater experience and enjoy the convenience of seamlessly controlling your Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System with your DirecTV remote.

Remember that while this guide focuses on programming a Philips Blu-ray Surround Sound System, the general principles can be applied to programming other audio devices as well. Always consult the user manuals and manufacturer’s resources for specific instructions.

Enjoy your newly programmed remote and the enhanced control over your home theater experience. Sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music with ease.