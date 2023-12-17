how-to-add-video-doorbell-on-tosee-app-to-another-phone-without-resetting-doorbell

Introduction

Welcome to our guide on how to add a video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone without resetting the doorbell. Video doorbells have become increasingly popular as they provide enhanced security and convenience for homeowners. With the Tosee app, you can easily control your video doorbell from your smartphone, allowing you to see and communicate with visitors at your door from anywhere.

If you have multiple smartphones in your household and want to connect the video doorbell to a second phone without going through the hassle of resetting the doorbell, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to add your video doorbell to the Tosee app on a second phone, ensuring that both devices are synchronized and able to access the doorbell’s features.

Whether you want to grant access to family members or need an additional device to monitor your doorbell, this guide will provide you with the necessary instructions. No need to worry about complicated technical procedures or resetting your doorbell; we’ve got you covered!

So, let’s get started and learn how to seamlessly add your video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone without the need to reset the doorbell.

Prerequisites

Before you begin the process of adding a video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone, there are a few prerequisites you need to ensure:

Compatible Video Doorbell: Ensure that you have a video doorbell that is compatible with the Tosee app. Check the doorbell’s specifications or consult the manufacturer to confirm compatibility.

Install the Tosee app on the primary phone that is already connected to the video doorbell. Make sure that the app is updated to the latest version from the respective app store (iOS or Android).

Both the primary phone and the second phone must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for a seamless connection between the devices.

Retrieve the access credentials for the video doorbell from the primary phone. This typically includes the username and password associated with the Tosee app.

Ensure that the second phone meets the minimum requirements to install and run the Tosee app. Check the app store for compatibility details.

Having these prerequisites in order will ensure a smooth and uninterrupted configuration process. Double-check each requirement to avoid unnecessary complications during setup. Once you have everything prepared, you’re ready to move on to the next steps and add the video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone without the need for a reset.

Step 1: Downloading Tosee App on the Second Phone

The first step in adding a video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone is to download the Tosee app on the second phone. Follow these instructions to ensure a successful installation:

Open the app store on your second phone. If you are using an iOS device, open the App Store, and if you are using an Android device, open the Google Play Store. In the search bar, type “Tosee” and press enter. Select the official Tosee app from the search results. Tap on the “Install” or “Get” button to initiate the download and installation process. Wait for the app to be downloaded and installed on your second phone. This may take a few moments depending on your internet connection speed. Once the installation is complete, locate the Tosee app on your second phone’s home screen or in the app drawer. Tap on the Tosee app icon to open it.

Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed the Tosee app on your second phone. The next step is to connect the second phone to the same Wi-Fi network as the primary phone. This will allow both devices to communicate and synchronize with the video doorbell seamlessly.

Step 2: Connecting the Second Phone to the Same Wi-Fi Network

In order for the second phone to access and control the video doorbell through the Tosee app, it needs to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the primary phone. Follow these instructions to establish a connection:

Unlock your second phone and navigate to the settings menu. Tap on “Wi-Fi” to open the Wi-Fi settings. Make sure that Wi-Fi is turned on. From the list of available Wi-Fi networks, select the same network that the primary phone is already connected to. If prompted, enter the network password to authenticate the connection. Wait a few moments for the second phone to establish a connection with the Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you should see the Wi-Fi icon in the status bar of your second phone, indicating a successful connection.

Great! Your second phone is now connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the primary phone. This ensures that both devices are on the same network and can communicate with each other. Now, let’s move on to the next step and add the video doorbell on the Tosee app to the second phone.

Step 3: Adding the Video Doorbell on the Second Phone

Once you have downloaded the Tosee app on your second phone and connected it to the same Wi-Fi network as the primary phone, you’re ready to add the video doorbell to the second phone. Follow these steps:

Launch the Tosee app on your second phone by tapping on the app icon. If prompted, log in to your Tosee account using the same credentials as the primary phone. If you don’t have an account, create one by following the on-screen instructions. Once logged in, navigate to the home screen or the device management section of the app. Tap on the “Add Device” or similar option to initiate the device setup process. Follow the on-screen instructions to add the video doorbell to the Tosee app on your second phone. You may need to scan a QR code or enter a unique device ID to identify and connect to the video doorbell. Once the doorbell is successfully added, you will see it listed as a connected device within the Tosee app.

Well done! You have now successfully added the video doorbell to the Tosee app on your second phone. The next step is to configure the settings for the video doorbell to ensure optimal performance and functionality.

Step 4: Configuring the Video Doorbell Settings

After adding the video doorbell to the Tosee app on your second phone, it’s important to configure the settings to customize its functionality according to your preferences. Follow these steps to configure the video doorbell settings:

Open the Tosee app on your second phone and navigate to the device management section. Locate and select the video doorbell device that you added in the previous step. Within the device settings, you will find various options to customize the doorbell’s settings. Depending on the specific model and features of your doorbell, you may have options to adjust motion sensitivity, set activity zones, enable notifications, and customize audio and video settings. Explore the different settings and make adjustments according to your preferences. Ensure that you enable any desired features such as motion detection, push notifications, and two-way audio communication. Make sure to save or apply any changes you make in the settings.

Great job! You have successfully configured the video doorbell settings on your second phone. Now, it’s time to test the connection and ensure that everything is working properly.

Step 5: Testing the Connection on the Second Phone

Now that you have added the video doorbell to the Tosee app on your second phone and configured the settings, it’s important to test the connection to ensure that everything is working as expected. Follow these steps to test the connection:

Launch the Tosee app on your second phone and navigate to the device management section. Select the video doorbell device that you added earlier. Tap on the doorbell’s live view or camera feed to initiate a connection. Wait for a few seconds for the video feed to load and display on your second phone. Check if the live view is clear and the two-way audio functionality is working correctly. Test the motion detection feature by walking in front of the doorbell or triggering any designated activity zones. Verify that you receive push notifications on your second phone when motion is detected or when someone rings the doorbell. Ensure that the video playback and recording functions are functioning properly.

If everything works as expected during the connection test, congratulations! Your video doorbell is successfully connected to both the primary and second phones. You can now enjoy the convenience and security of accessing your video doorbell from multiple devices.

If you encounter any issues during the connection test, double-check the settings and ensure that both phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If the problem persists, refer to the troubleshooting section in the Tosee app or consult the manufacturer’s support documentation.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully added a video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone without the need to reset the doorbell. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you were able to download the Tosee app on the second phone, connect it to the same Wi-Fi network as the primary phone, add the video doorbell to the app, configure the settings, and test the connection.

Now, you can conveniently monitor and control your video doorbell from both the primary and second phones. Whether you want to grant access to family members, monitor different areas of your property, or have a backup device for your video doorbell, this process allows you to achieve it without the hassle of resetting the doorbell.

Remember to periodically check for app updates to ensure that you have the latest features and security enhancements for your video doorbell. Additionally, you may explore other features within the Tosee app, such as cloud storage options, integration with smart home devices, and additional security settings.

We hope this guide has been helpful in adding a video doorbell on the Tosee app to another phone. Enjoy the convenience and peace of mind that comes with enhanced control and accessibility to your video doorbell from multiple devices.