how-to-add-another-phone-to-your-dingo-smart-video-doorbell

Introduction

Are you looking to add another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell? With the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, you can conveniently monitor your home's entrance, receive notifications, and communicate with visitors from your smartphone. Adding another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell allows multiple users to access its features, ensuring that everyone in your household can stay connected and informed about any activity at your doorstep.

In this guide, we will walk you through the simple steps to seamlessly add another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell. Whether you want your spouse, family member, or roommate to have access to the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app, this process will enable them to stay in the loop with the latest happenings at your front door. By following these steps, you can ensure that all members of your household are equipped to make the most of the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell's features.

Let's dive into the step-by-step process of adding another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, allowing you to enhance the security and convenience of your home with ease.

Step 1: Download the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell App

To begin the process of adding another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, the first step is to download the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app on the smartphone that you want to connect to the device. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Here are the detailed steps to download the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app:

Open the App Store or Google Play Store: Depending on the type of smartphone you are using, navigate to the respective app store. Search for “Dingo Smart Video Doorbell”: In the search bar of the app store, type “Dingo Smart Video Doorbell” and initiate the search. Select the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell App: Once the app appears in the search results, tap on it to access the app’s download page. Download and Install the App: Tap the “Download” or “Install” button to begin the app installation process. Depending on your internet connection speed, this process should only take a few moments. Open the App: Once the app is successfully installed on your smartphone, open it to proceed with the setup process.

After completing these steps, the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app will be successfully installed on the smartphone, allowing you to move on to the next phase of adding the phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell.

Step 2: Log in to Your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell Account

Once the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app is installed on the smartphone, the next step is to log in to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell account. This will allow you to connect the new phone to your existing Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system, ensuring that you can access its features and functionalities seamlessly. Here’s how to log in to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell account:

Open the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell App: Locate the app on your smartphone’s home screen and tap on it to open. Enter Your Login Credentials: If you have already set up an account, enter your registered email address and password in the designated fields. If you are a new user, you will have the option to create a new account within the app. Tap “Log In”: Once your login credentials are entered, tap the “Log In” button to proceed. Access Your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell Account: Upon successful login, you will be granted access to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell account, where you can view live feeds, adjust settings, and manage your device.

By following these steps, you will have successfully logged in to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell account on the new phone, paving the way for the next phase of adding the phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system.

Step 3: Add Another Phone to Your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell

With the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app installed and your account logged in on the new phone, you are now ready to add the phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system. This process ensures that the new phone is linked to your existing Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, allowing it to receive notifications, access live feeds, and interact with visitors. Follow these steps to seamlessly add another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell:

Access Device Settings: Within the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app, navigate to the device settings or account settings section, where you can manage the connected devices. Select “Add New Device” or Similar Option: Look for an option that allows you to add a new device to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system. This may be labeled as “Add New Device,” “Connect New Phone,” or a similar description. Follow the Prompts: The app will likely guide you through the process of adding a new phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell. This may involve confirming your account details, authorizing the new device, and granting permissions for the new phone to access the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell features. Verify the Connection: Once the process is complete, verify that the new phone has been successfully added to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system by checking for its presence in the list of connected devices.

By following these steps, you will have effectively added another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, expanding the accessibility and functionality of the device to multiple users within your household.

Step 4: Customize Settings for the New Phone

After successfully adding the new phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, it’s essential to customize the settings to ensure that the device operates according to your preferences and requirements. Customizing the settings for the new phone allows you to tailor the user experience, notifications, and access permissions based on individual preferences. Here’s how you can customize the settings for the new phone connected to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell:

Notification Preferences: Access the notification settings within the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app and configure the notification preferences for the newly added phone. This includes setting up alerts for motion detection, doorbell rings, and other relevant events. User Permissions: If there are multiple users connected to the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, you can customize the user permissions for the new phone. This may involve setting access levels, administrative privileges, and control over specific features. Live Feed Access: Customize the live feed access for the new phone, specifying the areas or zones that the user can monitor and interact with via the app. Device Preferences: Adjust any device-specific preferences, such as video quality, audio settings, and night vision options, to align with the user’s preferences on the new phone.

By customizing these settings, you can ensure that the new phone seamlessly integrates with your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, providing a personalized and optimized user experience for each connected device.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully added another phone to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, expanding the accessibility and functionality of the device to multiple users within your household. By following the simple steps outlined in this guide, you have ensured that everyone in your home can stay connected and informed about any activity at your doorstep, enhancing the security and convenience of your living space.

With the Dingo Smart Video Doorbell app installed on the new phone and seamlessly connected to your existing Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system, each user can now receive notifications, access live feeds, and communicate with visitors, providing peace of mind and control over home security.

Remember, the ability to add multiple phones to your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell ensures that all members of your household can take advantage of its advanced features, making it a valuable asset for enhancing home security and convenience.

Now that you have successfully completed the process, feel free to explore the full range of capabilities offered by your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell, and make the most of its innovative features to safeguard your home and stay connected with the outside world.

Thank you for following this guide, and we hope that it has empowered you to make the most of your Dingo Smart Video Doorbell system.