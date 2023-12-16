how-to-use-nest-hello-video-doorbell-on-phone

Introduction

Welcome to the world of smart home technology, where convenience and security are at your fingertips. One of the revolutionary devices that has taken the market by storm is the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. With its advanced features and seamless integration with your phone, the Nest Hello is changing the way we interact with our front doors.

Imagine being able to answer the door from anywhere, whether you’re at work, taking a vacation, or simply relaxing on your couch. The Nest Hello allows you to do just that. You can see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door, all through the convenience of your smartphone.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of setting up and using the Nest Hello Video Doorbell on your phone. Whether you’re a beginner or a tech-savvy individual, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to make the most of this innovative device. From installation to adjusting settings, we’ve got you covered.

Before we dive into the specifics, let’s take a moment to understand the benefits of using the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. First and foremost, it enhances your home security. With the Nest Hello, you can monitor and record all activity at your front door, giving you a sense of peace knowing that you have an extra layer of protection.

Secondly, the Nest Hello provides convenience and flexibility. No longer do you need to interrupt your busy schedule to answer the door. Simply receive notifications on your phone, and you can choose whether to respond or not. Whether you’re in the kitchen cooking, working in your home office, or even at the grocery store, you’re always connected to your front door.

Lastly, the Nest Hello Video Doorbell offers integration with other smart devices in your home. You can connect it to your smart speakers or displays, allowing you to see and hear who’s at the door without even picking up your phone.

With these benefits in mind, let’s move on to the exciting part – setting up the Nest Hello Video Doorbell on your phone.

Setting Up Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Before you can start using the Nest Hello Video Doorbell on your phone, you’ll need to set it up first. The setup process is relatively simple and can be completed in just a few steps. Let’s get started:

1. Decide where to install the Nest Hello: Choose a location near your front door that provides a clear view of the area. Make sure it’s within the Wi-Fi range and easily accessible for maintenance or charging.

2. Turn off power to your existing doorbell: Locate the circuit breaker panel in your home and turn off the power to your existing doorbell. This step is essential for your safety during the installation process.

3. Remove your existing doorbell: Unscrew the screws that hold your current doorbell in place and disconnect the wires. Keep track of which wire is connected to which terminal.

4. Connect the Nest Hello: Connect the wires from your existing doorbell to the Nest Hello. The app will guide you through the process and provide clear instructions on which wires go to which terminal. If you’re unsure, consult a professional electrician.

5. Attach the Nest Hello to your wall: Use the provided mounting bracket and screws to securely attach the Nest Hello to your wall. Ensure that it’s level and positioned correctly for optimal performance.

6. Turn on the power: Go back to your circuit breaker panel and turn the power back on to your doorbell. The Nest Hello should power on and start the setup process.

7. Download the Nest app: Open the app store on your phone and search for the Nest app. Download and install it on your phone. If you already have the Nest app, make sure it’s updated to the latest version.

8. Create or log in to your Nest account: Open the Nest app and create a new account or log in with your existing Nest account. This account will be used to manage and control your Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

9. Add your Nest Hello to the app: Follow the on-screen instructions to add your Nest Hello to the app. It will guide you through the process of connecting your doorbell to your Wi-Fi network and linking it to your Nest account.

10. Test the setup: Once the setup is complete, test your Nest Hello by pressing the doorbell button. You should receive a notification on your phone and be able to see and hear the live video feed from your doorbell.

That’s it! You’ve successfully set up your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. In the next section, we’ll show you how to install the Nest app on your phone and connect it to your Nest Hello.

Installing the Nest App on Your Phone

In order to have full control over your Nest Hello Video Doorbell from your phone, you’ll need to install the Nest app. The Nest app is available for both Android and iOS devices and can be easily downloaded from the respective app stores. Follow the steps below to install the Nest app on your phone:

1. Open the app store: On your phone, navigate to the app store. If you have an Android device, open the Google Play Store. For iOS devices, open the App Store.

2. Search for the Nest app: In the search bar of the app store, type “Nest” and tap on the search icon. The Nest app should appear as one of the top results.

3. Select the Nest app: Tap on the Nest app from the search results to view its details and options.

4. Install the app: Tap on the “Install” or “Get” button to start downloading and installing the Nest app on your phone. Depending on your internet connection speed, the installation process may take a few moments.

5. Open the Nest app: Once the installation is complete, tap on the “Open” button to launch the Nest app on your phone.

6. Create a Nest account or log in: When you first open the app, you’ll be prompted to either create a new Nest account or log in with your existing Nest account. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete this step.

7. Grant necessary permissions: The Nest app may ask for certain permissions on your phone, such as access to your camera, microphone, and notifications. Grant these permissions to ensure full functionality of the app.

8. Set up the Nest Hello: Once you’re logged into the Nest app, follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. This includes connecting it to your Wi-Fi network and configuring any additional settings.

9. Customize your preferences: The Nest app allows you to customize various preferences, such as notification settings, video quality, and activity zones. Take some time to explore the app and adjust these settings according to your preferences.

That’s it! You’ve successfully installed the Nest app on your phone. In the next section, we’ll guide you through the process of connecting your phone to your Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

Connecting Your Phone to Nest Hello

Once you have set up the Nest Hello Video Doorbell and installed the Nest app on your phone, it’s time to connect the two devices. By connecting your phone to the Nest Hello, you’ll be able to receive notifications, answer calls, and access the live video feed from your doorbell. Follow the steps below to connect your phone to the Nest Hello:

1. Open the Nest app: Launch the Nest app on your phone by tapping on its icon.

2. Log in to your Nest account: If you’re not already logged in, enter your Nest account credentials or use the fingerprint/face recognition feature (if available) to log in.

3. Tap on the “Settings” icon: Look for the gear or settings icon usually located in the top-right or bottom-right corner of the app’s home screen and tap on it.

4. Select “Add product”: From the settings menu, select the “Add product” option. This will initiate the process of adding your Nest Hello to the app.

5. Choose “Nest Hello” from the list: On the next screen, you’ll see a list of Nest devices. Choose “Nest Hello” from the options provided.

6. Scan the QR code: The app will ask you to scan the QR code located on the back of your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Carefully position your phone’s camera over the QR code and allow the app to scan it.

7. Follow the on-screen instructions: The app will guide you through the setup process, which includes connecting your Nest Hello to your Wi-Fi network. Follow the on-screen instructions and provide the necessary information when prompted.

8. Test the connection: Once the setup process is complete, test the connection by pressing the doorbell button on your Nest Hello. Your phone should receive a notification and display the live video feed from the doorbell.

9. Adjust notification settings: To customize the notification settings, go back to the Nest app’s settings menu and select “Notifications.” From here, you can enable or disable various types of notifications, such as motion alerts or package alerts.

That’s it! Your phone is now connected to your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. You can now answer calls, receive notifications, and access the live video feed from your front door directly on your phone. In the next section, we’ll explore how to configure notification settings for your Nest Hello.

Configuring Notification Settings

Configuring the notification settings for your Nest Hello Video Doorbell is an important step to ensure you receive alerts and updates according to your preferences. The Nest app provides various options to customize the notifications you receive from your doorbell. Follow the steps below to configure the notification settings:

1. Open the Nest app: Launch the Nest app on your phone by tapping on its icon.

2. Log in to your Nest account: If you’re not already logged in, enter your Nest account credentials or use the fingerprint/face recognition feature (if available) to log in.

3. Access the settings menu: Look for the gear or settings icon usually located in the top-right or bottom-right corner of the app’s home screen and tap on it.

4. Select “Notifications”: From the settings menu, select the “Notifications” option. This will take you to the notification settings screen.

5. Customize notification preferences: On the notification settings screen, you’ll find a list of different types of notifications that you can enable or disable. These may include motion alerts, person alerts, package alerts, and more. Toggle the switches next to each notification type based on your preferences.

6. Adjust notification frequency: You can also adjust the frequency of the notifications. Choose whether you want to receive notifications all the time, only during specific hours, or set a schedule for when you want to receive notifications.

7. Set up activity zones: Activity zones allow you to specify specific areas within the camera’s field of view where you want to receive notifications. If you’re getting irrelevant or excessive notifications, setting up activity zones can help refine the detection and reduce false alerts.

8. Test the notification settings: Once you’ve made the desired changes to the notification settings, press the doorbell button on your Nest Hello to test the notifications. Ensure that you receive the notifications on your phone as expected.

9. Fine-tune settings if needed: If you find that you’re either receiving too many or too few notifications, you can always go back to the notification settings and make further adjustments. Play around with the settings until you find the right balance for your needs.

That’s it! You’ve successfully configured the notification settings for your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. You will now receive notifications that align with your preferences, keeping you informed about any activity at your front door. In the next section, we’ll explore how to answer a call from your Nest Hello on your phone.

Answering a Call from Nest Hello on Your Phone

One of the key features of the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is the ability to answer calls directly from your phone, no matter where you are. When someone rings your doorbell, you’ll receive a call notification on your phone, allowing you to see and speak to the person at your front door. Follow the steps below to answer a call from your Nest Hello on your phone:

1. Receive the call notification: When someone rings your Nest Hello, a call notification will appear on your phone’s lock screen or in the notification center. It may display the name of the person (if recognized) or a live video thumbnail of the person’s view.

2. Tap the call notification: Tap on the call notification to answer the call. This will launch the Nest app and connect you to the live video feed from your Nest Hello.

3. View the video feed: Once you’ve answered the call, you’ll be able to see a live video feed from your Nest Hello on your phone’s screen. The feed will show you a clear view of the person at your front door.

4. Speak to the visitor: To communicate with the person at your front door, simply tap and hold the microphone button in the app. Speak clearly into your phone, and your voice will be transmitted through the doorbell’s speaker.

5. Listen to the visitor: To hear what the visitor is saying, simply release the microphone button. The audio from the doorbell’s microphone will be played through your phone’s speaker, allowing you to have a conversation.

6. End the call: When you’re finished speaking to the visitor, tap the “End Call” button in the app to disconnect the call. This will take you back to the main screen of the Nest app.

7. Review call history: If you want to review previous call activities, open the Nest app and navigate to the “History” section. Here, you’ll find a log of all incoming calls, allowing you to see who rang the doorbell and when.

Now you’re equipped with the knowledge of answering calls from your Nest Hello on your phone. You can easily communicate with visitors at your front door, even if you’re not physically present at home. In the next section, we’ll explore how to view the live video feed from your Nest Hello on your phone.

Viewing Live Video Feed from Nest Hello on Your Phone

With the Nest Hello Video Doorbell, you have the convenience of accessing a live video feed from your front door directly on your phone. Whether you want to keep an eye on your property, monitor package deliveries, or simply see who’s at the door, viewing the live video feed is a breeze. Follow the steps below to view the live video feed from your Nest Hello on your phone:

1. Open the Nest app: Locate the Nest app on your phone’s home screen and tap on its icon to launch the app.

2. Log in to your Nest account: If you’re not already logged in, enter your Nest account credentials or use the fingerprint/face recognition feature (if available) to log in.

3. Access the live video feed: In the main screen of the Nest app, you’ll see a thumbnail or snapshot from your Nest Hello. Tap on the thumbnail to access the live video feed.

4. Interact with the live feed: Once you’re in the live video feed, you can perform various actions to enhance your monitoring experience.

Pan and zoom: Pinch or double-tap on the video feed to zoom in or out. Swipe left, right, up, or down to pan across different areas within the camera’s field of view.

Pinch or double-tap on the video feed to zoom in or out. Swipe left, right, up, or down to pan across different areas within the camera’s field of view. Toggle fullscreen: Maximize the video feed to fullscreen mode for a larger and more immersive view. Tapping on the video will often provide options to toggle fullscreen mode.

Maximize the video feed to fullscreen mode for a larger and more immersive view. Tapping on the video will often provide options to toggle fullscreen mode. Enable audio: Tap on the speaker icon to enable or disable audio from the doorbell’s microphone. This allows you to listen to what’s happening at your front door.

5. Exit the live video feed: When you’re finished viewing the live video feed, tap the back button or navigate to a different section of the app to exit the feed.

6. Enable notifications for live events: To receive notifications whenever there’s activity detected by your Nest Hello, make sure you have enabled the appropriate notification settings in the Nest app. This way, you’ll be alerted whenever there’s movement or someone approaches your front door.

Having the ability to view the live video feed from your Nest Hello on your phone gives you peace of mind and allows you to stay informed about activity at your front door. In the next section, we’ll guide you through the process of reviewing recorded activity from your Nest Hello on your phone.

Reviewing Recorded Activity on Your Phone

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell not only allows you to view the live video feed from your front door, but it also records and stores activity for you to review later. Whether you want to keep track of who has come to your door or review past events, accessing recorded activity is simple and convenient on your phone. Follow the steps below to review recorded activity from your Nest Hello on your phone:

1. Open the Nest app: Locate the Nest app on your phone’s home screen and tap on its icon to launch the app.

2. Log in to your Nest account: If you’re not already logged in, enter your Nest account credentials or use the fingerprint/face recognition feature (if available) to log in.

3. Access the activity history: In the main screen of the Nest app, look for the “History” or “Event” tab and tap on it. This will take you to the activity history section.

4. Filter the activity: In the activity history section, you’ll see a list of recorded events and activities captured by your Nest Hello. You can use filters such as date, time, type of activity (e.g., motion, person), or even specific zones to narrow down the list and find the specific event you’re looking for.

5. Review recorded events: Tap on a specific event in the list to review the recorded footage. This will open a playback window where you can view the recorded video from that event.

6. Interact with the playback: While reviewing the recorded footage, you can pause, rewind, or fast-forward the playback to get a closer look at the event. You can also adjust the video quality, if needed, to optimize the viewing experience.

7. Save or share the footage: If you come across an event that you want to save or share, the Nest app provides options to download or share the recorded footage with others. This can be useful for documentation, evidence, or simply sharing moments with family and friends.

8. Delete or manage the history: If you want to clear or manage the recorded activity history, the Nest app allows you to delete specific events or even clear the entire history. This can help free up storage space and keep the app organized.

Now you know how to review the recorded activity from your Nest Hello on your phone. This feature enables you to stay informed about past events and provides valuable insights into the activities happening at your front door. In the next section, we’ll explore how to adjust various settings of your Nest Hello using the Nest app on your phone.

Adjusting Nest Hello Settings from Your Phone

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell offers a range of customizable settings that you can adjust to personalize your experience and meet your specific preferences. Using the Nest app on your phone, you can easily access and modify these settings. Whether you want to fine-tune the motion detection sensitivity, change the video quality, or adjust other aspects of your Nest Hello, follow the steps below to adjust the settings:

1. Open the Nest app: Locate the Nest app on your phone’s home screen and tap on its icon to launch the app.

2. Log in to your Nest account: If you’re not already logged in, enter your Nest account credentials or use the fingerprint/face recognition feature (if available) to log in.

3. Access the settings menu: Look for the gear or settings icon usually located in the top-right or bottom-right corner of the app’s home screen and tap on it.

4. Select your Nest Hello: From the settings menu, scroll through the list of devices and select your Nest Hello Video Doorbell.

5. Explore the available settings: Once you’ve selected your Nest Hello, you’ll be presented with a variety of settings that you can customize. These may include:

Video quality: Adjust the video quality of the live feed and recorded videos from your Nest Hello. Choose from options such as high, medium, or low quality, depending on your internet connection and preference.

Adjust the video quality of the live feed and recorded videos from your Nest Hello. Choose from options such as high, medium, or low quality, depending on your internet connection and preference. Motion detection: Fine-tune the motion detection settings to specify the sensitivity level and the zones where motion detection should be active. This helps prevent false alerts or unnecessary recordings.

Fine-tune the motion detection settings to specify the sensitivity level and the zones where motion detection should be active. This helps prevent false alerts or unnecessary recordings. Audio settings: Customize the audio settings, such as the microphone and speaker volume, to ensure optimal sound quality during calls or playback.

Customize the audio settings, such as the microphone and speaker volume, to ensure optimal sound quality during calls or playback. Notifications: Manage the notification settings for your Nest Hello, including enabling or disabling motion alerts, person alerts, package alerts, and more. You can also set quiet hours or a schedule for when you want to receive notifications.

Manage the notification settings for your Nest Hello, including enabling or disabling motion alerts, person alerts, package alerts, and more. You can also set quiet hours or a schedule for when you want to receive notifications. Activity zones: Set up activity zones to define specific areas within the camera’s field of view where you want to focus motion detection and receive alerts. This helps you narrow down the areas of interest and reduce false notifications.

Set up activity zones to define specific areas within the camera’s field of view where you want to focus motion detection and receive alerts. This helps you narrow down the areas of interest and reduce false notifications. Camera status light: Control the behavior of the status light on your Nest Hello. You can choose to turn it on or off, depending on your preference and privacy considerations.

6. Make the desired changes: Adjust the settings according to your preferences by tapping on the respective options and making the necessary modifications. Take your time to explore and customize the settings to optimize your Nest Hello experience.

7. Save the changes: After making the desired changes, tap on the “Save” or “Apply” button, usually located at the bottom of the settings screen, to save the modifications.

With the ability to adjust various settings, you can tailor your Nest Hello to suit your specific needs and preferences. These settings give you greater control and enhance your overall experience with the device. In the next section, we’ll address common issues that you might encounter and provide troubleshooting tips to resolve them.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

While the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is a reliable and user-friendly device, you may encounter some common issues during setup or general usage. Understanding how to troubleshoot these issues can help you quickly resolve them and get back to enjoying the full functionality of your Nest Hello. Here are some common issues you might encounter along with troubleshooting tips:

1. Connection problems:

Ensure that your Wi-Fi network is properly set up and functioning.

Check if your phone has a stable internet connection.

Position the Nest Hello and your Wi-Fi router closer together to improve signal strength.

Restart your router and Nest Hello to reset the connection.

2. Audio or video issues:

Check if your phone’s microphone and speaker are working properly by testing them with another app.

Make sure the volume on your phone is turned up and not on silent mode.

Restart the Nest Hello and the Nest app to refresh the connection.

Ensure that the camera lens on the Nest Hello is clean and free from any obstructions.

3. Missing or delayed notifications:

Ensure that you have enabled notifications for the Nest app on your phone’s settings.

Check if the notification settings within the Nest app are properly configured.

Verify that the battery on your phone is not low, as it may affect the delivery of notifications.

Restart your phone to refresh the notification system.

4. Poor video quality:

Check your internet connection speed to ensure it meets the minimum requirements for video streaming.

Adjust the video quality settings within the Nest app to a lower or higher resolution based on your preference and network capabilities.

Verify that there are no obstructions or objects blocking the camera lens on the Nest Hello.

Remember, if these troubleshooting tips don’t resolve the issue, you can always refer to the Nest support website or contact their customer service for further assistance. They have a wealth of resources and knowledgeable support staff who can help you troubleshoot and resolve any persistent issues you may encounter.

By troubleshooting common issues effectively, you can ensure that your Nest Hello Video Doorbell functions optimally and provides you with the convenience and security it was designed for.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully learned how to set up, use, and troubleshoot the Nest Hello Video Doorbell on your phone. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can now enjoy the convenience, security, and peace of mind that this innovative device brings to your home.

Setting up the Nest Hello was made easy with the step-by-step instructions. You learned how to install the device, connect it to your phone, and configure notification settings to receive alerts as desired. Answering calls from your Nest Hello on your phone is a breeze, allowing you to communicate with visitors at your front door even when you’re not home.

The ability to view the live video feed from your Nest Hello on your phone provides you with real-time monitoring and reassurance about the activity at your front door. You also learned how to review recorded activity, customize settings, and troubleshoot common issues to make the most out of your Nest Hello experience.

Remember that the Nest Hello Video Doorbell offers a range of features and settings that you can adjust to suit your preferences and needs. Explore the options available in the Nest app to personalize your experience and maximize the functionality of your device.

Should you encounter any difficulties along the way, don’t hesitate to refer to the Nest support website or reach out to their customer service for prompt assistance and guidance.

Enjoy the convenience, security, and peace of mind that the Nest Hello Video Doorbell brings to your home. Embrace the power of smart home technology and discover the endless possibilities it offers in making your daily life more seamless and connected.