which-video-doorbell-works-with-alexa

Introduction

Welcome to the world of smart home technology, where convenience and security go hand in hand. One of the most sought-after features in a modern home is a video doorbell. With a video doorbell, you can see and communicate with visitors at your front door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or tablet. But what if you could integrate your video doorbell with Alexa, the voice assistant developed by Amazon?

Having a video doorbell that works with Alexa offers a whole new level of convenience and control. You can use voice commands to view the live feed from your doorbell, receive notifications when someone is at the door, or even talk to your visitor without lifting a finger. The seamless integration between your video doorbell and Alexa creates a more efficient and streamlined home automation experience.

In this article, we will explore the benefits of video doorbells and delve into the top video doorbells that are compatible with Alexa. Whether you’re a tech-savvy homeowner looking to upgrade your home security or someone who simply wants to make life a little easier, finding the right video doorbell for your needs is essential. So let’s jump in and discover which video doorbells work seamlessly with Alexa!

Benefits of Video Doorbells

Video doorbells have revolutionized the way we approach home security and convenience. Here are some of the key benefits of installing a video doorbell:

Enhanced Security: Video doorbells act as an extra layer of security for your home. You can keep an eye on who is at your front door, even when you’re not home. This allows you to deter potential burglars or package thieves and provides valuable evidence in case of any suspicious activities.

Video doorbells act as an extra layer of security for your home. You can keep an eye on who is at your front door, even when you’re not home. This allows you to deter potential burglars or package thieves and provides valuable evidence in case of any suspicious activities. Real-Time Monitoring: With a video doorbell, you can monitor your front porch in real-time. Whether it’s a delivery, a neighbor dropping by, or an unexpected visitor, you receive instant notifications on your smartphone or tablet. This feature provides peace of mind and allows you to respond promptly to any situation.

With a video doorbell, you can monitor your front porch in real-time. Whether it’s a delivery, a neighbor dropping by, or an unexpected visitor, you receive instant notifications on your smartphone or tablet. This feature provides peace of mind and allows you to respond promptly to any situation. Two-Way Communication: Most video doorbells come with built-in speakers and microphones, enabling two-way communication. You can talk to visitors at your front door without physically getting up or opening the door. This is especially useful for managing deliveries, communicating with guests, or even deterring potential intruders.

Most video doorbells come with built-in speakers and microphones, enabling two-way communication. You can talk to visitors at your front door without physically getting up or opening the door. This is especially useful for managing deliveries, communicating with guests, or even deterring potential intruders. Remote Access: One of the greatest advantages of video doorbells is the ability to access the live feed remotely. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or simply in another room of your house, you can view, hear, and communicate with anyone at your front door using a smartphone or tablet connected to the internet.

One of the greatest advantages of video doorbells is the ability to access the live feed remotely. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or simply in another room of your house, you can view, hear, and communicate with anyone at your front door using a smartphone or tablet connected to the internet. Package Theft Prevention: Porch piracy is an unfortunate reality in today’s world. Video doorbells provide a deterrent to package thieves, as they are more likely to think twice before attempting to steal a package from a home equipped with a visible video doorbell. Additionally, with recorded video evidence, you can assist law enforcement in identifying and apprehending any thieves.

These are just a few of the many benefits that video doorbells offer. From increased security to the convenience of remotely managing your front door, these devices have become essential for modern homeowners. Now, let’s explore the top video doorbells that are compatible with Alexa.

Video Doorbells Compatible with Alexa

Many video doorbell brands have recognized the importance of integrating their devices with Alexa to provide a seamless and convenient user experience. Here are seven top video doorbells that are compatible with Alexa:

Ring Video Doorbell: Ring is one of the most popular and widely recognized video doorbell brands. Their video doorbells seamlessly integrate with Alexa, allowing you to receive notifications, view live feeds, and even speak to visitors using voice commands. Arlo Video Doorbell: Arlo offers a feature-rich video doorbell that works seamlessly with Alexa. With Arlo, you can easily control and monitor your doorbell using voice commands through Alexa-enabled devices. Eufy Security Video Doorbell: Eufy provides a high-quality video doorbell that boasts advanced features such as AI-based detection and facial recognition. Integration with Alexa allows for easy control and access to your doorbell’s features through voice commands. August Doorbell Cam Pro: August offers a sleek and modern video doorbell that is compatible with Alexa. You can use Alexa to receive doorbell notifications, view live feeds, and even lock and unlock your August Smart Lock connected to your door. Nest Hello Video Doorbell: Nest Hello is a top contender in the video doorbell market, and its compatibility with Alexa makes it even more appealing. You can use Alexa to view live video feeds, review recorded events, and receive alerts from your Nest Hello doorbell. SkyBell HD Video Doorbell: SkyBell HD is known for its excellent video quality and robust features. With Alexa integration, you can easily access your doorbell’s live feed, speak to visitors, and receive notifications on your Alexa-enabled devices. RemoBell S Video Doorbell: RemoBell S offers a budget-friendly option without compromising on crucial features. When paired with Alexa, you can use voice commands to view your doorbell’s live feed or communicate with visitors using RemoBell S.

These are just a few examples of video doorbells that are compatible with Alexa. Each brand offers its own unique set of features and advantages, so it’s important to research and choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences. Now, let’s explore how you can set up a video doorbell with Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell

When it comes to video doorbells that work with Alexa, Ring is a household name. Ring offers a range of video doorbells that seamlessly integrate with Alexa, providing you with a comprehensive smart home security solution.

The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone at your front door from your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. With Alexa integration, you can receive real-time notifications on your Echo devices or Fire TV when someone rings the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. Simply ask Alexa to show you the live feed from your Ring doorbell, and you can monitor your front door without lifting a finger.

In addition to the basic features, Ring offers advanced features such as customizable motion detection, two-way audio, and cloud storage for recorded videos. With an active Ring Protect subscription, you can also review, save, and share recorded events. The integration with Alexa allows you to control these features using voice commands, making your smart home experience even more effortless.

Setting up your Ring Video Doorbell with Alexa is simple. First, ensure that your Ring doorbell is installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Then, follow these steps:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the Ring skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your Ring account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your Ring Video Doorbell to Alexa.

After the setup is complete, you can use voice commands like “Alexa, show me the front door” to view the live feed from your Ring Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also customize the notifications and alerts settings through the Ring skill in the Alexa app.

With the Ring Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can enjoy enhanced security and convenience. Whether you’re at home or away, you can easily monitor and manage your front door with just a few voice commands.

Arlo Video Doorbell

Another popular video doorbell that is compatible with Alexa is the Arlo Video Doorbell. Arlo is well-known for its high-quality security cameras, and their video doorbell offers the same level of reliability and functionality.

The Arlo Video Doorbell allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. With Alexa integration, you can receive notifications when someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. Simply ask Alexa to show you the live feed from your Arlo doorbell, and you can have a real-time view of your front door without reaching for your device.

In addition to the basic features of a video doorbell, Arlo offers advanced features such as HD video quality, two-way audio, and customizable motion detection zones. The integration with Alexa enables you to control these features through voice commands, making it even more convenient to manage your home security.

To set up your Arlo Video Doorbell with Alexa, follow these steps:

Make sure your Arlo doorbell is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the Arlo skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your Arlo account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your Arlo Video Doorbell to Alexa.

Once the setup is complete, you can use voice commands such as “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your Arlo Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also adjust the motion detection settings and receive alerts through the Arlo skill in the Alexa app.

With the Arlo Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can have peace of mind knowing that you can monitor your front door easily and efficiently. Whether you’re at home or away, you can rely on this combination to enhance your home security and surveillance.

Eufy Security Video Doorbell

If you’re looking for a video doorbell that offers advanced features and seamless integration with Alexa, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is worth considering. Eufy is known for its innovative home security products, and their video doorbell is no exception.

The Eufy Security Video Doorbell allows you to monitor your front door with ease using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. By integrating with Alexa, you can receive real-time notifications when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Simply ask Alexa to show you the live feed from your Eufy doorbell, and you can keep an eye on your front porch without lifting a finger.

One of the standout features of the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is its AI-based human detection. It can intelligently distinguish between humans and other objects, reducing false alarms and ensuring that you are alerted only when necessary. This feature, along with the ability to adjust motion detection zones, provides you with greater control over your home security.

To set up your Eufy Security Video Doorbell with Alexa, follow these steps:

Make sure your Eufy doorbell is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Navigate to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the EufySecurity skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your Eufy account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your Eufy Security Video Doorbell to Alexa.

After the setup is complete, you can use voice commands like “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your Eufy Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also customize the motion detection settings and receive alerts through the EufySecurity skill in the Alexa app.

With the Eufy Security Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can enjoy the benefits of advanced security features and the convenience of voice control. Keep your front door under constant surveillance and have peace of mind knowing that you can effortlessly monitor and manage your home security.

August Doorbell Cam Pro

When it comes to a video doorbell that seamlessly integrates with Alexa, the August Doorbell Cam Pro is a top contender. August is renowned for its smart home devices, and their video doorbell is no exception in terms of functionality and compatibility.

The August Doorbell Cam Pro allows you to have complete control over your front door using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. With Alexa integration, you can receive real-time notifications when someone rings the doorbell or when motion is detected. Simply ask Alexa to show you the live feed from your August doorbell, and you can effortlessly see who is at your front door without any extra effort.

One notable feature of the August Doorbell Cam Pro is its integration with the August Smart Lock. With both devices synced, you can not only see and communicate with visitors but also remotely lock and unlock your door via Alexa voice commands, enhancing the convenience and security of your home.

To set up your August Doorbell Cam Pro with Alexa, follow these steps:

Ensure that your August doorbell is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the August Home skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your August account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your August Doorbell Cam Pro to Alexa.

After the setup is complete, you can use voice commands such as “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your August Doorbell Cam Pro on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also control your August Smart Lock by simply requesting Alexa to lock or unlock the door.

With the August Doorbell Cam Pro and Alexa integration, you can have peace of mind knowing that you can monitor and control your front door with ease. Experience the convenience and security that comes with seamlessly connecting your video doorbell with Alexa-enabled devices.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

If you’re looking for a feature-rich video doorbell that seamlessly integrates with Alexa, look no further than the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Nest has established itself as a leader in smart home technology, and their video doorbell is no exception when it comes to innovation and compatibility.

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell allows you to have a clear view of your front doorstep using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. By connecting it with Alexa, you can receive instant alerts and notifications when someone approaches your door or presses the doorbell. Simply ask Alexa to show you the live feed from your Nest Hello, and you can easily monitor your front door without any hassle.

One remarkable feature of the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is its advanced facial recognition technology. It can identify familiar faces and send you personalized notifications, letting you know who is at the door. This feature enhances the overall security and convenience of your home.

To set up your Nest Hello Video Doorbell with Alexa, follow these simple steps:

Ensure that your Nest Hello is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Navigate to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the Nest skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your Nest account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your Nest Hello Video Doorbell to Alexa.

Once the setup is complete, you can use voice commands like “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your Nest Hello Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also customize the notifications and alerts settings through the Nest skill in the Alexa app.

With the Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can enjoy the convenience and security of seamless control over your front door. Experience the advanced features and smart home integration that come with connecting your video doorbell to Alexa-enabled devices.

SkyBell HD Video Doorbell

If you’re in search of a high-quality video doorbell that seamlessly integrates with Alexa, the SkyBell HD Video Doorbell is an excellent choice. SkyBell is known for its reliable and feature-rich smart home products, and their video doorbell is no exception.

The SkyBell HD Video Doorbell allows you to keep a close eye on your front door using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. By connecting it with Alexa, you can receive real-time notifications when someone approaches or rings the doorbell. With a simple voice command to Alexa, you can effortlessly view the live feed from your SkyBell HD and have peace of mind knowing you’re in control.

One of the distinguishing features of the SkyBell HD Video Doorbell is its excellent video quality, capturing clear and detailed footage of your front porch. With HD resolution, you can have a crystal-clear view of your visitors and any activity happening at your doorstep.

To set up your SkyBell HD Video Doorbell with Alexa, follow these steps:

Ensure that your SkyBell HD is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the SkyBell HD skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your SkyBell account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your SkyBell HD Video Doorbell to Alexa.

Once the setup is complete, you can use voice commands such as “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your SkyBell HD Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also customize the motion detection settings and receive alerts using the SkyBell HD skill in the Alexa app.

With the SkyBell HD Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can enjoy superior video quality and seamless control over your front door. Experience the convenience and security that come with connecting your video doorbell to Alexa-enabled devices.

RemoBell S Video Doorbell

If you’re seeking a cost-effective yet reliable video doorbell that seamlessly integrates with Alexa, the RemoBell S Video Doorbell is worth considering. RemoBell is known for its affordable home security solutions, and their video doorbell is no exception when it comes to functionality and compatibility.

The RemoBell S Video Doorbell allows you to monitor your front door using your smartphone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled devices. By integrating it with Alexa, you can receive instant notifications when someone presses the doorbell or activates the motion sensors. With a simple voice command to Alexa, you can conveniently view the live feed from your RemoBell S without any hassle.

This video doorbell offers features such as HD video quality, two-way audio, and customizable motion detection. It allows you to communicate with your visitors and monitor your front porch from wherever you are. With its budget-friendly price point, the RemoBell S offers a reliable and cost-effective solution for enhancing your home security.

To set up your RemoBell S Video Doorbell with Alexa, follow these steps:

Ensure that your RemoBell S is properly installed and connected to your Wi-Fi network. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the settings menu and select “Skills & Games”. Search for the RemoBell skill and enable it. Follow the prompts to link your RemoBell account with Alexa. Once linked, you can discover devices and add your RemoBell S Video Doorbell to Alexa.

After completing the setup, you can use voice commands like “Alexa, show me the front door” to access the live feed from your RemoBell S Video Doorbell on your Alexa-enabled devices. You can also customize the motion detection settings and receive alerts through the RemoBell skill in the Alexa app.

With the RemoBell S Video Doorbell and Alexa integration, you can enjoy the benefits of convenient access to your front door and enhanced home security. Experience the affordability and reliability of this video doorbell while seamlessly integrating it with Alexa-enabled devices.

How to Set Up a Video Doorbell with Alexa

Setting up a video doorbell with Alexa is a straightforward process that allows you to seamlessly integrate your smart home devices for enhanced convenience and control. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up a video doorbell with Alexa:

Choose a Compatible Video Doorbell: Ensure that you select a video doorbell that is compatible with Alexa. Not all video doorbell models integrate with Alexa, so it’s important to choose one that specifically mentions Alexa compatibility in its features or product description. Install the Video Doorbell: Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installing the video doorbell. This usually involves mounting the doorbell in the desired location, connecting it to your home’s Wi-Fi network, and ensuring it is powered properly. Download the Manufacturer’s App: Most video doorbells require you to download the manufacturer’s corresponding app on your smartphone or tablet. This app will be used to complete the initial setup process and connect the doorbell to your Wi-Fi network. Enable the Alexa Skill: Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet and navigate to the settings menu. From there, select “Skills & Games” and search for the manufacturer’s skill specific to your video doorbell model. Enable the skill and follow any prompts to link your video doorbell account with Alexa. Discover and Add Devices: Once the skill is enabled, you can use the Alexa app to discover and add your video doorbell device. This will allow Alexa to recognize and interact with your doorbell. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the device discovery and addition process. Configure Settings: Depending on the capabilities of your video doorbell and the features supported by the Alexa integration, you may have options to customize settings such as motion detection sensitivity, notifications, and more. Use the manufacturer’s app or the Alexa app to configure these settings according to your preferences. Test the Integration: After completing the setup process, perform a test to ensure that everything is working properly. Press the doorbell or trigger the motion sensors to see if you receive notifications and can access the live feed through your Alexa-enabled devices. Adjust Voice Commands (Optional): If you want to control your video doorbell using voice commands, you can set up custom Alexa routines or enable specific voice commands associated with your video doorbell. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions or the Alexa app for information on how to configure these voice commands and routines.

Keep in mind that the specific steps and instructions may vary depending on the brand and model of your video doorbell. Always refer to the manufacturer’s documentation and guidelines for the most accurate and up-to-date instructions.

With your video doorbell set up with Alexa, you can enjoy the convenience of monitoring and controlling your front door using voice commands. Embrace the power of a connected smart home and take advantage of the seamless integration offered between video doorbells and Alexa-enabled devices.

Conclusion

Video doorbells have become an essential component of modern home security, providing convenience, peace of mind, and an added layer of protection. Integrating your video doorbell with Alexa enhances the functionality and control, allowing you to manage your front door with simple voice commands.

In this article, we explored the benefits of video doorbells and highlighted seven top video doorbells that are compatible with Alexa. From popular brands like Ring and Nest to budget-friendly options like RemoBell S, these video doorbells offer a range of features to meet your specific needs and preferences.

We also discussed the step-by-step process of setting up a video doorbell with Alexa, emphasizing the importance of choosing a compatible doorbell and following the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure a successful integration.

By connecting your video doorbell with Alexa, you can enjoy features such as real-time monitoring, two-way communication, remote access, and even integration with other smart home devices like smart locks for added convenience and security.

Remember to review the specific instructions provided by the manufacturer of your video doorbell and consult the Alexa app for detailed steps on enabling the skill and discovering devices. This will help you make the most of the integration and optimize your smart home experience.

So whether you’re looking to enhance home security, manage deliveries, or simply stay connected to your front door, integrating a video doorbell with Alexa can bring you convenience, control, and peace of mind. Embrace the power of technology and enjoy the benefits that this seamless integration has to offer.