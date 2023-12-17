how-to-connect-blink-video-doorbell-to-alexa

Introduction

Welcome to the wonderful world of smart home automation! If you have recently purchased the Blink Video Doorbell and own an Alexa-enabled device, you’re in for a treat. Connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa allows you to enjoy a seamless and integrated smart home experience.

By connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, you can conveniently monitor your front door’s activity, receive alerts, and even interact with your visitors using voice commands. Whether you’re at home or on the go, Alexa becomes your virtual assistant, ensuring that you never miss a moment or an important delivery.

While the process may seem daunting at first, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, so you can harness the full potential of home automation.

Before we dive in, let’s quickly take a look at the requirements you’ll need to meet in order to connect your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa.

Requirements

Before getting started, make sure you have the following items:

A Blink Video Doorbell

An Amazon Alexa-enabled device (such as the Echo Dot, Echo Show, or Fire TV Stick)

Stable internet connection

The latest version of the Blink Home Security app installed on your smartphone or tablet

An Amazon account

Ensure that your Blink Video Doorbell is properly installed and functioning correctly. You should also have your Alexa-enabled device set up and connected to your Wi-Fi network.

Additionally, check that your smartphone or tablet has the latest version of the Blink Home Security app installed. This app will be used to configure the connection between your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa.

To proceed with the setup, you need to have an active Amazon account. If you don’t already have one, you can easily create an account on the Amazon website or through the Amazon app.

Once you have gathered all the necessary requirements, you’re ready to move on to the next step – installing the Blink Video Doorbell.

Step 1: Install the Blink Video Doorbell

Before you can connect your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, you need to make sure it is properly installed. Follow these steps:

Select a suitable location for your Blink Video Doorbell. Ensure that it has a clear view of your front door and the surrounding area. Using the included mounting bracket and screws, securely attach the doorbell to the chosen location. Make sure it is level and positioned correctly. Connect the doorbell’s wiring to your existing doorbell wiring or, if it’s a wireless model, insert the batteries into the device. Once installed, power on the Blink Video Doorbell and check that it is functioning correctly. You can do this by pressing the doorbell button and confirming that it lights up and sends notifications to the Blink Home Security app.

It’s essential to ensure proper installation of the Blink Video Doorbell to ensure it operates effectively and captures accurate video footage. If you encounter any issues during the installation process, refer to the instruction manual or contact Blink customer support for assistance.

With your Blink Video Doorbell successfully installed, it’s time to move on to the next step – setting up the device.

Step 2: Setup the Blink Video Doorbell

Now that your Blink Video Doorbell is installed, it’s time to set it up and configure its settings. Follow these steps:

Ensure that your smartphone or tablet is connected to the same Wi-Fi network that you want to connect your Blink Video Doorbell to. Open the Blink Home Security app on your device and sign in to your Blink account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one within the app. Tap on the “+” icon to add a new device and select “Blink Video Doorbell” from the available options. Follow the on-screen instructions to put your Blink Video Doorbell into pairing mode. This typically involves pressing and holding a button on the device until an LED light starts flashing or changes color. Once your Blink Video Doorbell is in pairing mode, the app will detect it and guide you through the setup process. This includes selecting your Wi-Fi network, entering the Wi-Fi password, and giving your doorbell a unique name. After completing the setup, your Blink Video Doorbell will be connected to your Wi-Fi network and ready to use. You can use the app to customize various settings, such as motion detection sensitivity, video quality, and notification preferences.

Take your time to explore the different settings available in the Blink Home Security app to personalize your Blink Video Doorbell’s functionality according to your preferences.

With the setup process complete, you’re now ready to proceed with configuring the Alexa skill for your Blink Video Doorbell – the next step on our journey to connectivity!

Step 3: Configure the Alexa Skill

In order to connect your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, you need to configure the Blink skill within the Alexa app. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet and sign in to your Amazon account. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner of the app and select “Skills & Games” from the menu. In the search bar, type “Blink” and select the Blink skill from the list of results. Tap on the “Enable” button to enable the Blink skill for your Alexa device. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your Blink account with your Alexa account. You may need to sign in to your Blink account using your Blink username and password. Once your Blink account is linked, you’ll have access to a range of voice commands and features to control your Blink Video Doorbell through your Alexa-enabled device.

By configuring the Blink skill within the Alexa app, you enable seamless integration between your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa. This allows you to control and monitor your doorbell using voice commands, as well as receive live video feed and motion alerts through your Alexa-enabled device(s).

Now that the Blink skill has been successfully configured, it’s time to move on to the final step – connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa.

Step 4: Connect Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa

Now that you have the Blink skill enabled on your Alexa device, it’s time to connect your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa. Follow these instructions:

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet and navigate to the “Devices” tab. Tap on the “+” button to add a new device. Select “Camera” from the list of device types. Choose “Blink” as the camera brand. Follow the on-screen prompts to grant Alexa permission to access your Blink Video Doorbell. If prompted, sign in to your Blink account to authorize the connection between Blink and Alexa. Once the connection is successful, you can customize the device name, group assignment, and other settings to suit your preferences. Repeat these steps for any additional Blink Video Doorbells you want to connect to Alexa.

With your Blink Video Doorbell successfully connected to Alexa, you can now use various voice commands to control and monitor your doorbell. For example, you can ask Alexa to show you the live video feed from your doorbell on an Alexa-enabled device with a screen, or you can receive motion alerts through your Alexa devices.

Remember to test the connection and ensure that your Blink Video Doorbell responds to voice commands and notifications from your Alexa device. Fine-tune the settings as needed to enhance your smart home experience.

Now that your Blink Video Doorbell is seamlessly integrated with Alexa, you’re ready to move on to the final step – testing the connection.

Step 5: Test the Connection

After connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, it’s essential to test the connection to ensure everything is functioning as expected. Follow these steps to test the connection:

Use a voice command such as, “Alexa, show me [your Blink Video Doorbell’s name]” on your Alexa-enabled device with a screen. This should display the live video feed from your doorbell. If you have motion alerts enabled, try triggering the motion sensor by walking in front of your Blink Video Doorbell. You should receive a notification on your Alexa devices, informing you of detected motion. Experiment with other voice commands, such as asking Alexa to turn on or off motion detection for your Blink Video Doorbell, or adjusting the video quality settings.

If everything is working correctly, congratulations! You have successfully connected your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa, and you can now enjoy the convenience of controlling and monitoring your doorbell through voice commands and receiving alerts on your Alexa devices.

If you encounter any issues during testing, ensure that your devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and double-check the settings in both the Blink Home Security app and the Alexa app. You can refer to the respective user guides or contact customer support for further assistance.

Remember to keep your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa devices updated with the latest firmware and software versions to ensure optimal functionality and security.

With the connection tested and verified, you can now fully utilize the integration between your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa to enhance your smart home experience.

Conclusion

Congratulations on successfully connecting your Blink Video Doorbell to Alexa! By following the step-by-step instructions in this guide, you have unlocked the full potential of your smart home automation. Now, you can conveniently monitor your front door, receive alerts, and interact with your visitors using voice commands.

Remember to keep your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa devices updated to ensure optimal performance and security. If you ever encounter any issues, don’t hesitate to refer to the user guides or reach out to customer support for assistance.

Enjoy the seamless integration between your Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa, and take advantage of the wide range of voice commands and features available. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can now stay connected and in control of your front door.

With the power of home automation at your fingertips, explore other smart home devices and integrate them with your Alexa ecosystem to create a truly connected and intelligent home environment.

Thank you for choosing Blink Video Doorbell and Alexa for your smart home needs. We hope this guide has been helpful, and we wish you an enhanced and convenient home automation experience!