how-to-add-skybell-video-doorbell-to-alarm-com-account

Introduction

Introducing SkyBell Video Doorbell: A Seamless Addition to Your Alarm.com Account

Welcome to the world of smart home security, where convenience meets cutting-edge technology. The SkyBell Video Doorbell is a game-changer, offering a seamless integration with your Alarm.com account to elevate your home security to new heights. With its sleek design and advanced features, the SkyBell Video Doorbell provides real-time monitoring and two-way audio communication, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door from anywhere.

As you embark on the journey of adding the SkyBell Video Doorbell to your Alarm.com account, you are taking a significant step toward enhancing the security and convenience of your home. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process, ensuring that you can harness the full potential of this innovative device.

From creating your Alarm.com account to customizing the settings of your SkyBell Video Doorbell, each step is designed to empower you with the knowledge and confidence to seamlessly integrate this cutting-edge technology into your home security system. By the end of this guide, you will have a clear understanding of how to add, configure, and optimize the SkyBell Video Doorbell within your Alarm.com account, unlocking a new level of control and peace of mind.

So, let's dive in and explore the step-by-step process of adding the SkyBell Video Doorbell to your Alarm.com account, and discover the endless possibilities it brings to your smart home security setup.

Step 1: Create an Alarm.com Account

Before you can integrate the SkyBell Video Doorbell into your home security system, you need to have an Alarm.com account. If you are new to Alarm.com, fret not, as the process of creating an account is straightforward and user-friendly. Follow these steps to set up your Alarm.com account:

Visit the Alarm.com Website: Begin by visiting the official Alarm.com website to initiate the account creation process. You can access the website through a web browser on your computer or mobile device.

Begin by visiting the official Alarm.com website to initiate the account creation process. You can access the website through a web browser on your computer or mobile device. Select “Create Account”: Look for the option to create a new account, typically located on the homepage or in the navigation menu. Click on this option to proceed to the account setup page.

Look for the option to create a new account, typically located on the homepage or in the navigation menu. Click on this option to proceed to the account setup page. Provide Required Information: Fill out the necessary fields, including your name, email address, and a secure password. Ensure that the information you provide is accurate and easily accessible, as it will be used to manage your home security system.

Fill out the necessary fields, including your name, email address, and a secure password. Ensure that the information you provide is accurate and easily accessible, as it will be used to manage your home security system. Verify Your Email: After submitting your details, check your email for a verification message from Alarm.com. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your account and complete the registration process.

After submitting your details, check your email for a verification message from Alarm.com. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your account and complete the registration process. Log In to Your New Account: Once your account is verified, log in to your newly created Alarm.com account using the credentials you provided during the registration process.

By following these simple steps, you will successfully create an Alarm.com account, laying the foundation for integrating the SkyBell Video Doorbell into your smart home security ecosystem. Your Alarm.com account serves as the central hub for managing and monitoring various devices, and it will play a pivotal role in seamlessly incorporating the SkyBell Video Doorbell into your home security setup.

Step 2: Install the SkyBell Video Doorbell

Installing the SkyBell Video Doorbell is a crucial step in enhancing the security and convenience of your home. The following steps will guide you through the installation process, ensuring that your SkyBell Video Doorbell is securely and optimally positioned at your doorstep:

Choose the Ideal Location: Select a location near your front door that provides a clear view of the entryway while ensuring the SkyBell is within the range of your Wi-Fi network. Consider the mounting height and angle to capture the best field of view.

Select a location near your front door that provides a clear view of the entryway while ensuring the SkyBell is within the range of your Wi-Fi network. Consider the mounting height and angle to capture the best field of view. Power Off the Existing Doorbell: Prior to installation, turn off the power to your existing doorbell at the circuit breaker to ensure a safe and uninterrupted installation process.

Prior to installation, turn off the power to your existing doorbell at the circuit breaker to ensure a safe and uninterrupted installation process. Remove the Old Doorbell: If you have an existing doorbell, carefully remove it from the wall and disconnect the wires. Take note of the wire connections to facilitate the setup of your SkyBell Video Doorbell.

If you have an existing doorbell, carefully remove it from the wall and disconnect the wires. Take note of the wire connections to facilitate the setup of your SkyBell Video Doorbell. Connect the Wires to SkyBell: Using the provided mounting plate, connect the existing doorbell wires to the corresponding terminals on the SkyBell Video Doorbell. Ensure a secure and proper connection to enable the device to function effectively.

Using the provided mounting plate, connect the existing doorbell wires to the corresponding terminals on the SkyBell Video Doorbell. Ensure a secure and proper connection to enable the device to function effectively. Attach the SkyBell: Securely attach the SkyBell Video Doorbell to the mounting plate, ensuring that it is level and firmly in place. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the specific model of SkyBell you are installing.

Securely attach the SkyBell Video Doorbell to the mounting plate, ensuring that it is level and firmly in place. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the specific model of SkyBell you are installing. Power On and Test: Once the installation is complete, restore power to your doorbell at the circuit breaker. Test the functionality of the SkyBell Video Doorbell to verify that it is receiving power and connected to your home Wi-Fi network.

By carefully following these installation steps, you will successfully position and connect the SkyBell Video Doorbell, setting the stage for the next phase of integrating it into your Alarm.com account. With the physical installation complete, the SkyBell Video Doorbell is poised to deliver seamless monitoring and communication capabilities, enhancing the security and convenience of your home.

Step 3: Connect SkyBell to Wi-Fi

Connecting your SkyBell Video Doorbell to your home Wi-Fi network is essential for enabling its remote monitoring and communication features. Follow these steps to seamlessly establish a secure connection between your SkyBell and Wi-Fi network:

Access the SkyBell App: Begin by downloading and launching the SkyBell app on your smartphone or mobile device. If you don’t have the app installed, you can easily find it in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Begin by downloading and launching the SkyBell app on your smartphone or mobile device. If you don’t have the app installed, you can easily find it in the App Store or Google Play Store. Initiate Setup Mode: Within the SkyBell app, follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the setup mode for your SkyBell Video Doorbell. This typically involves pressing the setup button on the device to activate its Wi-Fi configuration mode.

Within the SkyBell app, follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the setup mode for your SkyBell Video Doorbell. This typically involves pressing the setup button on the device to activate its Wi-Fi configuration mode. Connect to SkyBell’s Wi-Fi Network: While in setup mode, your SkyBell will broadcast its own temporary Wi-Fi network. Access the Wi-Fi settings on your mobile device and connect to the network named after your SkyBell device.

While in setup mode, your SkyBell will broadcast its own temporary Wi-Fi network. Access the Wi-Fi settings on your mobile device and connect to the network named after your SkyBell device. Return to the SkyBell App: Once connected to the SkyBell’s Wi-Fi network, return to the SkyBell app to continue the setup process. The app will guide you through the steps to configure your home Wi-Fi network settings and connect the SkyBell to it.

Once connected to the SkyBell’s Wi-Fi network, return to the SkyBell app to continue the setup process. The app will guide you through the steps to configure your home Wi-Fi network settings and connect the SkyBell to it. Enter Wi-Fi Credentials: Provide the necessary credentials for your home Wi-Fi network, such as the network name (SSID) and password. Ensure that the information is entered accurately to facilitate a successful connection.

Provide the necessary credentials for your home Wi-Fi network, such as the network name (SSID) and password. Ensure that the information is entered accurately to facilitate a successful connection. Complete the Setup: Follow the prompts in the app to finalize the Wi-Fi setup process. Your SkyBell Video Doorbell will establish a secure connection to your home Wi-Fi network, enabling seamless communication and remote access.

By successfully connecting your SkyBell Video Doorbell to your home Wi-Fi network, you are paving the way for effortless access to real-time video feeds and two-way audio communication through the Alarm.com app. This crucial step ensures that your SkyBell is seamlessly integrated into your smart home security ecosystem, enhancing your ability to monitor and interact with visitors at your doorstep from anywhere.

Step 4: Add SkyBell to Alarm.com Account

Integrating your SkyBell Video Doorbell into your Alarm.com account is a seamless process that unlocks a myriad of advanced security and monitoring features. Follow these steps to add your SkyBell to your Alarm.com account:

Launch the Alarm.com App: Begin by launching the Alarm.com app on your smartphone or mobile device. If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Begin by launching the Alarm.com app on your smartphone or mobile device. If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Access Device Management: Navigate to the device management or settings section within the Alarm.com app to initiate the process of adding a new device to your account.

Navigate to the device management or settings section within the Alarm.com app to initiate the process of adding a new device to your account. Select “Add Device”: Look for the option to add a new device and select the category that corresponds to video doorbells or cameras, depending on the layout of the app.

Look for the option to add a new device and select the category that corresponds to video doorbells or cameras, depending on the layout of the app. Follow the On-Screen Prompts: The app will guide you through the process of adding a new device, prompting you to select the specific model of SkyBell Video Doorbell you are integrating into your Alarm.com account.

The app will guide you through the process of adding a new device, prompting you to select the specific model of SkyBell Video Doorbell you are integrating into your Alarm.com account. Scan the QR Code: Use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code located on the back of your SkyBell device. This unique code facilitates the seamless identification and pairing of your SkyBell with your Alarm.com account.

Use your smartphone’s camera to scan the QR code located on the back of your SkyBell device. This unique code facilitates the seamless identification and pairing of your SkyBell with your Alarm.com account. Complete the Setup: Follow the remaining prompts to finalize the setup of your SkyBell within the Alarm.com app. This may involve customizing the device name, adjusting alert settings, and configuring user permissions.

By successfully adding your SkyBell Video Doorbell to your Alarm.com account, you are expanding the capabilities of your home security system, allowing for comprehensive monitoring and management through a single, intuitive platform. The integration of the SkyBell with Alarm.com empowers you with enhanced control and visibility, enabling you to monitor and interact with visitors at your doorstep with unparalleled convenience and peace of mind.

Step 5: Customize SkyBell Settings

Customizing the settings of your SkyBell Video Doorbell within your Alarm.com account allows you to tailor its functionality to suit your specific security and monitoring needs. By fine-tuning the settings, you can optimize the performance of your SkyBell and ensure a seamless integration with your smart home security ecosystem. Follow these steps to customize the settings of your SkyBell:

Access Device Settings: Within the Alarm.com app, navigate to the device management section and locate your SkyBell Video Doorbell in the list of connected devices.

Within the Alarm.com app, navigate to the device management section and locate your SkyBell Video Doorbell in the list of connected devices. Adjust Motion Detection: Fine-tune the motion detection settings to control the sensitivity and range of motion that triggers alerts and recordings. This allows you to customize the device’s response to movement around your doorstep.

Fine-tune the motion detection settings to control the sensitivity and range of motion that triggers alerts and recordings. This allows you to customize the device’s response to movement around your doorstep. Set Up Notifications: Configure the notification settings to receive real-time alerts when the SkyBell detects motion or when someone rings the doorbell. You can customize the types of notifications and the recipients, ensuring that you stay informed about activity at your doorstep.

Configure the notification settings to receive real-time alerts when the SkyBell detects motion or when someone rings the doorbell. You can customize the types of notifications and the recipients, ensuring that you stay informed about activity at your doorstep. Enable Two-Way Audio: Activate the two-way audio communication feature, allowing you to interact with visitors at your door from your smartphone. Adjust the audio settings to ensure clear and seamless communication.

Activate the two-way audio communication feature, allowing you to interact with visitors at your door from your smartphone. Adjust the audio settings to ensure clear and seamless communication. Explore Video Settings: Customize the video quality and resolution settings to optimize the clarity of the video feed from your SkyBell. Adjusting these settings can enhance the visibility and detail captured by the device.

Customize the video quality and resolution settings to optimize the clarity of the video feed from your SkyBell. Adjusting these settings can enhance the visibility and detail captured by the device. Review Recording Options: If your SkyBell supports video recording, explore the recording options to set up continuous or event-triggered video capture. Adjust the storage and retention settings to align with your preferences.

By customizing the settings of your SkyBell Video Doorbell, you can tailor its functionality to align with your unique security preferences and lifestyle. These personalized settings empower you to effectively monitor and manage activity at your doorstep, enhancing the security and convenience of your home while seamlessly integrating the SkyBell into your Alarm.com account.

Conclusion

Congratulations on successfully adding the SkyBell Video Doorbell to your Alarm.com account! By following the step-by-step process outlined in this guide, you have seamlessly integrated an advanced and versatile security device into your smart home ecosystem. The combination of the SkyBell Video Doorbell and Alarm.com empowers you with unparalleled control, visibility, and convenience in monitoring and managing the security of your doorstep.

With your SkyBell Video Doorbell in place and connected to your Alarm.com account, you now have the ability to monitor and interact with visitors at your doorstep from anywhere, using your smartphone or mobile device. The customizable settings and advanced features of the SkyBell, coupled with the intuitive interface of Alarm.com, provide a seamless and comprehensive solution for enhancing the security and convenience of your home.

As you continue to explore the capabilities of your SkyBell Video Doorbell within the Alarm.com app, consider fine-tuning the settings to align with your specific security preferences and lifestyle. Whether it’s adjusting motion detection sensitivity, configuring notification preferences, or optimizing video and audio settings, the customization options available to you ensure that the SkyBell seamlessly integrates into your daily routine, providing peace of mind and control at your fingertips.

By adding the SkyBell Video Doorbell to your Alarm.com account and customizing its settings, you have taken a significant step toward fortifying the security of your home while embracing the convenience of smart home technology. The seamless integration of these innovative devices exemplifies the power of modern home security solutions, allowing you to stay connected and in control, no matter where life takes you.

Embrace the enhanced security, convenience, and peace of mind that the SkyBell Video Doorbell and Alarm.com offer, knowing that you have harnessed the full potential of these cutting-edge technologies to safeguard your home and loved ones.