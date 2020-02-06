How to Download Music from SoundCloud: A Beginners’ Guide

SoundCloud is the largest online audio and music streaming platform. It allows you to listen, share, and download music anytime, anywhere. It contains thousands of music, audio, and sounds of different genres that you can listen to. The app is available for IOS and Android devices so you can enjoy listening to music anywhere. The app is available for free and Go Premium. There are many options for you to enjoy music from SoundCloud without paying for Premium. With this guide, learn how to download music from SoundCloud on your devices.

Disclaimer

Our website does not promote acts of piracy and copyright infringement. This article aims to inform our readers of ways on how to download SoundCloud music. Please do not redistribute copyrighted content.

How to Download Music From SoundCloud to PC

Today, I am going to teach you how to download music from SoundCloud free online to your computer.

Step 1: Choose your Music Downloader or Online Converter

First, choose your online converter or music downloader. This is a vital step, to begin with. There are many online converters available to download all kinds of media. This time, we chose to use KlickAud.

KlickAud is an online SoundCloud converter that lets you convert audio to MP3. You don’t need any extra software, plugins, or java.

Once you’ve chosen a converter, you can start searching for your favorite songs.

Step 2: Get the URL/link of the SoundCloud Music Track.

The most important part of the conversion is getting the correct URL of your track. To get the SoundCloud music track’s URL, right-click on the track title. Then, click on Copy the Link Address. Or, you can open the music track in a new tab and copy the URL from the address bar of your browser.

Step 3: Download SoundCloud MP3 Music Track

Go to KlickAud. Then, paste the copied link address or URL. Hit the Download button to proceed with how to download music from SoundCloud.

Step 4: Click on Download on the Next Tab

The SoundCloud downloader will then extract the music track for you. It will redirect you to the next page tab. Click on Download to proceed with how to download music from SoundCloud. From here, you can also see the size of the track you will download. You can also right-click on the button and select Save Link As to download the track.

Step 5: Download Another Track

On the same page, you can download another music or audio by clicking on Download Another Track. Then do the same steps on how to download music from SoundCloud online.

Step 6: Enjoy Playing Your Songs from SoundCloud

After downloading songs, they will be directly added to your Downloads. You can drag the MP3 files from the Downloads on your computer into other MP3 devices. Pop on some earbuds and enjoy your song thanks to SoundCloud!

How to Download Music From SoundCloud on Android

For Android devices, you can follow the steps below to download from SoundCloud.

Step 1: Download SoundCloud App

You can download the SoundCloud app on Google Play or download an apk online. Make sure that it is the original SoundCloud app.

Step 2: Create or Log in to your SoundCloud Account

If this is the first time you are going to use the SoundCloud app, you have to create your account first. If not, log in with your username and password.

Step 3: Choose a Song or Audio

To proceed with how to download music from the SoundCloud app, you have to choose a song or audio.

Step 4: Click on Song or Audio of Your Choice

Play the SoundCloud song or audio. Then click on the Share button. There you will see an option Copy Link. Click on that option. Just like downloading on PC, you will have to use extra plugins or software.

Step 5: Download SoundCloud Track

After clicking on Copy Link, go to your online converter or music downloader. Paste the link to the online converter then click on the Download button. If you wish to download another track, the process would be the same.

The tracks that you downloaded will be stored in your Downloads. You can drag these songs to an MP3 player of your choice.

How to Download Music From SoundCloud on iOS

For iOS, you can follow the steps below to download from SoundCloud.

Step 1: Download SoundCloud App

You can download the SoundCloud app on the App Store. Make sure that it is the original SoundCloud app.

Step 2: Create or Log In to Your SoundCloud Account

If this is the first time you are going to use the SoundCloud app, you have to create your account first. If not, log in with your username and password.

Step 3: Download Free Music Download App

Many third-party apps that have almost the same name as Free Music Download. You have to download the right app. You can use Free Music Download to download music using SoundCloud on iOS.

Step 4: Download Music using Free Music Download App

On the app, you will see different categories for the tracks (iTunes Top 100, Alternative Rock, Ambient, so on.) You can search for your favorite songs to download using these genres. You can also opt to search the songs manually.

You’ll immediately see a Downloadable section. In this section, you can easily download any song by tapping on the Download button. You can also download by playing the song, tap the Share button, then click on Download.

Step 5: Make Free Music Download a Music Player

All the downloaded MP3 files go to your Files section. You can also opt to use Free Music Download as an MP3 player. All you need to do is click on the Share button then tap Add to Playlist.

How to Download Music from SoundCloud on Your PC to iTunes

For iTunes on your computer, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Get the URL/link of the SoundCloud Music Track.

The most important step is to get the correct URL of your music track. To get the SoundCloud music track’s URL, right-click on the title of the music. Then, click on Copy the Link Address. Or, you can open the music track in a new tab and copy the URL from the address bar of your browser.

Step 2: Download SoundCloud MP3 Music Track.

Go to your online converter or music downloader. Then, paste the copied link address or URL. Hit the Download button to proceed with how to download music from SoundCloud.

Step 3: Click on Download on the Next Tab.

The SoundCloud downloader will then extract the music track for you. It will redirect you to the next page tab. Click on Download to proceed with how to download music from SoundCloud.

Step 4: Move Your Songs From Downloads to iTunes.

Note that you need to have the iTunes app on your PC.

After downloading songs, they will be directly added to your Downloads. Open your iTunes app then choose File. Press Add File to Library or Add Folder to Library. Then, locate the MP3 files or the MP3 folder. Select your chosen files or folder. You can also drag the files from your PC to the iTunes window.

If you want to copy MP3 files to iTunes, you need to toggle with a few iTunes settings. To do this, choose Edit then Preferences. Then click on Advanced. Select the checkbox labeled “Copy files to iTunes Media folder when adding to library”. iTunes will then copy the file without removing the original from its location.

How to Download Music from SoundCloud of your Mac to iTunes

You can use your Mac in downloading music from SoundCloud to your iTunes. Below are the steps of how to download music from SoundCloud to iTunes.

Step 1: Download iMusic on your Mac.

iMusic is the best software for Apple users where they can download music files from many sites. This includes a huge database of music like SoundCloud.

Step 2: Download Music Through iMusic.

To download music from SoundCloud to iTunes using iMusic, Click on Get Music. Then search for the track that you are looking for. Then, it will give you three options: Discover, Download, and Record.

Click on the Download button, giving you the download window. Then, open your browser and locate the song in the SoundCloud database. After you do, copy the link address and then paste it in the iMusic download box. Select MP3 then click on the Download button.

If you have iTunes Library on your Mac, then the songs will already appear on your iTunes library.

How to Download Music from SoundCloud of your Android Devices to iTunes

For Android devices, follow the steps below to transfer the music to iTunes.

Step 1: Choose a Song or Audio on SoundCloud.

To proceed with how to download music from the SoundCloud app, you have to choose a song or audio. Play the SoundCloud song or audio. Then click on the Share button. There you will see an option Copy Link. Click on that option. Just like downloading for PC, you will need to use a plugin or extra software.

Step 2: Download SoundCloud Track

After clicking on Copy Link, go to your online converter or music downloader. Paste the link to the online converter then click on the Download button.

Step 3: Download Android File Transfer

You need to download ‘Download Android File Transfer’ on your Mac. This will help you continue transferring files to iTunes.

Step 4: Connect your Android Device to your Mac

Using a connector, connect your Android phone to your Mac. Then, you can now proceed with transferring your MP3 files.

Step 5: Transfer MP3 files from Android to iTunes

The tracks that you downloaded will be directly stored in your Downloads. To transfer MP3 files to your iTunes, open your Android File Transfer app. Then select Android File Transfer then Music. Select the tracks that you want to transfer. Drag them to a folder on your computer.

Step 6: Disconnect Your Android Device and Plug-In Your iPhone.

After dragging the files to a folder, you can now disconnect your Android device. Plug in your iPhone then open your iTunes. Go to the Library then select Music. Drag the MP3 files from the folder into iTunes. Click iPhone then Music. Finally, sync your Library by clicking on Sync. Now you’re ready for your new music on iTunes!

Remember that all soundtracks available for SoundCloud download are in MP3 format. You will need to download using an MP3 downloader or an online converter for MP3. If you wish to have your music in MP4 format, then do an MP3 download first then convert music using an MP4 converter.

Why You’ll love to download from SoundCloud

Listening to your favorite playlist is enjoyable when traveling or going to a gym. Sometimes you want to relive the songs you love. But having a bad internet connection or limited song choices is a huge deal breaker. Playing your favorite playlist without interruption always puts you in a good mood. With SoundCloud, you can listen to your music offline. You can take them whenever and wherever you are in the world!

On Piracy

SoundCloud grants copyright to creators on the platform. Its streaming technology allows content to be playable on all devices and browsers. This makes it accessible to all, but this opens the content up to piracy from viewers. This is why SoundCloud has a policy prohibiting download of the tracks. Instead, they can get the streamed audio at 128 kbps.

Owners need to take precautionary measures to prevent unauthorized downloads. This is the reason why some downloads from SoundCloud to MP3 are not downloadable. Some tracks also have disabled playback. This means that those tracks will not be playable outside the site and app.