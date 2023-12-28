Introducing the "10 Amazing 140mm Silent Case Fan For 2023" – an indispensable guide for all PC enthusiasts seeking the ultimate cooling solution. With the constantly evolving technology in computer hardware, proper ventilation remains crucial to ensure optimal performance and longevity. This expertly curated list showcases the top ten 140mm silent case fans available in the market for the year 2023. These fans not only offer impressive airflow but also operate silently, providing a serene computing environment. Whether you are an avid gamer, a content creator, or simply a tech enthusiast, this comprehensive guide will assist you in finding the perfect 140mm silent case fan to elevate your PC cooling game.

Overall Score: 9/10

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is a top-of-the-line computer fan designed for optimized performance and low noise operation. With its small tip clearance and funnel-shaped air outlets, it provides extremely high air pressure while remaining silent. The 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing ensure smooth and vibration-free operation. This fan also offers anti-vibration mounting options for easy installation. Its dimensions are 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H, making it suitable for various computer setups. Customers have rated this product highly, with a score of 4.7/5. Overall, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power with minimal noise, making it a perfect choice for computer enthusiasts.

Key Features Optimized fan blades for the highest performance

Very silent operation even at maximum speed

Anti-vibration mounting with push pins and screwed installation option Specifications Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140mm PWM high-speed

Pros Optimized performance with high air pressure

Easy installation with anti-vibration mounting Suitable for various computer setups Cons Not the best value for the price

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts who prioritize both performance and silence. With its optimized fan blades, high air pressure, and silent operation, it efficiently cools your system without adding unwanted noise. The anti-vibration mounting options ensure easy installation and minimize vibrations. Although it may not offer the absolute best value for the price, its top-notch quality and versatility make it a reliable option. Whether you need it for a case, cooler, or radiator, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power while maintaining a peaceful environment.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ARCTIC F14 Silent is a 140 mm case fan designed for ultra-quiet operation. With an innovative design and a powerful yet quiet motor, this fan delivers efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. It features a two-way installation, allowing you to blow warm air out of the case or draw cool air into it. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing ensures a long service life and quiet operation. With a fan speed of 800 RPM and an airflow of 46 CFM, this fan delivers powerful cooling without the noise. Its black and white color scheme adds a sleek touch to your computer setup. Overall, the ARCTIC F14 Silent is a reliable and efficient case fan that offers near-silent operation.

Key Features Greater efficiency – less noise at higher airflow

Two-way installation

Fan speed: 800 RPM, Airflow: 46 CFM Specifications Color: Black/White

Dimension: 5.51Lx0.98Wx5.51H

Size: 140 mm – F-Series

Pros Ultra-quiet operation

Long service life Easy two-way installation Cons Not as powerful as some other fans

The ARCTIC F14 Silent is an excellent choice for those seeking an ultra-quiet case fan. Its innovative design and powerful motor deliver efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. The two-way installation allows for flexible use, and the long service life ensures durability. With its near-silent operation, this fan is perfect for users who value a quiet computing experience. While it may not be the most powerful fan on the market and lacks color variety, its exceptional performance and affordable price make it a solid investment for anyone looking to upgrade their computer’s cooling system.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is an ultra-quiet silent fan designed for computer enthusiasts seeking optimal performance and minimal noise. With its renowned NF-P14s high-end 140x25mm 12V fan, this product has received numerous awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines. It features a highly optimized low-noise design, providing outstanding quietness, excellent static pressure, and strong airflow. The fan's low-speed ultra-quiet 900rpm 3-pin version is ideal for silent enthusiasts, and it can be made virtually inaudible with optional low-noise adaptors or reduced voltage. The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 offers proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, making it a popular choice for those who prioritize both performance and affordability.

Key Features Ultra low noise fan, 140x140x25mm, 12V, 3-pin Molex, max. 900 RPM, max. 13.2 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Streamlined redux edition: proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, wide range of optional accessories (anti-vibration mounts, S-ATA adaptors, y-splitters, extension cables, etc.) Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140x140x25mm

Pros Proven Noctua quality

Ideal for silent enthusiasts Attractive price point Cons Subtle high pitch oscillation reported by some users

The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is a top-tier silent fan that delivers exceptional performance with minimal noise. The fan’s renowned NF-P14s design ensures quiet operation while providing excellent static pressure and strong airflow. It is highly regarded among computer enthusiasts and has received numerous awards and recommendations. With its streamlined redux edition offering proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, this fan is a fantastic choice for those seeking both performance and affordability. While there have been reports of subtle high pitch oscillation, this issue appears to be minor and does not negate the overall outstanding performance and value offered by the Noctua NF-P14s redux-900.

Overall Score: 7/10

The 140mm Case Fan is a quiet and high-performance cooling fan designed to replace standard computer case fans, CPU cooler fans, or other electronics equipment heat sink radiator fans. It features a 3-pin connector for easy installation and comes with anti-vibration screws to reduce noise. The package includes two 140mm long-life sleeve bearing case fans, eight silicone screws, and eight fan screws. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, you can return the product for a full refund if you are not satisfied. The fan's speed can be adjusted by using a different voltage, allowing for a silent effect. Overall, it is an affordable option for those looking to improve their PC's cooling performance.

Key Features 140x140x25mm size

Quiet and silent operation

Adjustable fan speed (5-12V)

3-pin connector for easy installation

Includes anti-vibration screws Specifications Color: 140mm Fan 2-Pack

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140mm Fan 2-Pack

Pros Affordable

Easy installation Comes with anti-vibration screws Cons May not move air volume as expected

The 140mm Case Fan is a budget-friendly option for improving your PC’s cooling performance. It offers quiet operation and adjustable fan speed, allowing you to customize the cooling to your needs. The 3-pin connector makes installation easy, and the included anti-vibration screws help reduce noise. While some users have reported issues with air volume and noise, overall, this fan has received positive reviews for its performance. It may not be the best option for high-end builds or situations where the fan will be frequently handled or installed/uninstalled. However, for low to medium-powered systems, it provides sufficient airflow and remains quiet. Consider the 140mm Case Fan if you’re looking for an affordable solution to enhance your PC’s cooling capabilities.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Upgrade your cooling system with the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan. With nine airflow-optimized fan blades and a long-life rifle-bearing, this fan provides efficient and quiet cooling for your water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It operates at a maximum speed of 19.8 dBA and has an operating lifetime of 80,000 hours. The fan speed is PWM controlled through the motherboard for easy customization. In addition, its black color and sleek design make it a great fit for any system. Enhance your computer's performance while maintaining low noise levels with this premium cooling fan. Good quality budget fan!

Key Features Nine airflow-optimized fan blades

Operates at only 19.8 d BA

Recommended for use in water cooling and CPU cooling builds

Pwm controlled fan speed through the motherboard Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Pros Efficient and quiet cooling performance

Pwm controlled fan speed for customization Sleek design and black color for aesthetics Cons May get loud at maximum speed

The be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a reliable and budget-friendly option for enhancing your computer’s cooling system. With its efficient and quiet performance, long operating lifetime, and customizable fan speed, this fan is a great addition to water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It is easy to install and the sleek design adds a touch of style to your system. However, it should be noted that the fan may get loud at maximum speed and using the standard screws provided may be challenging. Overall, if you’re looking for a high-quality cooling fan that delivers excellent performance while keeping noise levels low, the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a versatile cooling solution for computer cases, mining rigs, and CPU coolers. With its excellent ventilation capabilities and special high profile fan blades, it enhances cooling performance without producing excessive noise. The fan is designed for long life, with an impressive life expectancy of up to 100,000 hours. It offers easy fitment, making installation a breeze. The fan operates silently, ensuring a peaceful computing experience. With a 3 pin/4 pin connector, it provides flexibility for connectivity options. The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a budget-friendly choice that delivers optimal performance and reliability.

Key Features Easy Fitment – Dimensions : 140mm(L) x 140mm(W) x 25mm(H)

Excellent Ventilation – Special high profile fan blades

Long Life – Up to 100,000 hours life expectancy

Value – Economic solution for perfect performance

Free from Noise – Ultra silent operation

Connectors – 3 pin/4pin connector Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.50Lx0.90Wx5.50H

Size: 140 MM

Pros Easy installation

Budget-friendly Ultra silent operation Cons Not as powerful as higher-end fans

The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution for computer enthusiasts. With its easy fitment and excellent ventilation capabilities, it enhances the cooling performance of PC cases and CPU coolers. The fan operates silently, ensuring a peaceful computing experience. However, it may not be as powerful as higher-end fans and lacks a few convenient features like a 4-pin connector and included mounting screws. Overall, if you’re on a budget and looking for a decent cooling fan, the Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm Cooling Fan is a high-quality, low-noise fan that provides optimal airflow. It features 9 airflow-optimized fan blades that reduce noise-generating turbulence, ensuring silent operation. With a rifle bearing, this fan has an impressive operating lifetime of 80,000 hours. Even at maximum speed, it operates at only 18.8 dB(A), offering quiet performance. Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Germany, this cooling fan is known for its proven reliability. It comes with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty. The black color and sleek design make it a perfect addition to any setup. Overall, the be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for those looking for effective cooling with minimal noise.

Key Features AIRFLOW OPTIMIZED: 9 airflow-optimized fan blades

LONG LIFE: Operating lifetime of 80,000 hours

QUIET PERFORMANCE: Operates at only 18.8 d B(A)

PROVEN RELIABILITY: German design, engineering, quality, and performance

WARRANTY: 3-year manufacturer's warranty Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.89Lx1.10Wx5.51H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Pros Silent operation with solid temperatures

Sleek black design Proven reliability with German engineering Cons Bolts needed for installation not included

The be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm Cooling Fan is a top-notch product for computer cooling with its exceptional performance and minimal noise generation. It delivers on its promise of silent operation, making it perfect for users who prioritize a quiet computing experience. The fan’s longevity, German design, and proven reliability are additional advantages. Although the product may have some minor flaws, such as missing installation bolts and slightly higher pricing on Amazon, these drawbacks are outweighed by its numerous merits. Overall, this cooling fan is a reliable and efficient choice for maintaining optimal temperatures while keeping noise levels at a minimum. Whether you’re a PC enthusiast or a casual user, the be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm Cooling Fan is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Rosewill 140mm Case Fan is perfect for those who value silence and efficient cooling. With its advanced fluid dynamic bearing, it operates quietly at a noise level of 23 dBA. The fan's 140mm size allows for optimal airflow, with an air flow rate of 48.7 CFM. It comes in a pack of two, providing extra value. The fan is easy to install with its included mounting screws and offers versatility with its 3-pin and Molex/LP4 connectors. Users have praised its performance and quiet operation, while some have experienced clicking sounds at certain speeds. Overall, the Rosewill 140mm Case Fan is a great option for those looking for an affordable and efficient cooling solution.

Key Features Fan Size: 140mm

Bearing Type: Fluid Dynamic

Air Flow: 48.7 CFM

Noise Level: 23 d BA

2 Pack Specifications Dimension: 6.40Lx5.70Wx2.20H

Pros Silent operation at 23 d BA

Easy installation with included mounting screws Versatile connectors for different power sources Cons Clicking sound at certain speeds

The Rosewill 140mm Case Fan delivers on its promise of silent operation and efficient cooling. With its advanced fluid dynamic bearing, it provides a quiet computing experience while keeping your system cool. The included mounting screws and versatile connectors make installation hassle-free. However, some users have reported clicking sounds at certain speeds and limited control over fan speed. Overall, the Rosewill 140mm Case Fan is a reliable and budget-friendly option for those in need of effective cooling without sacrificing silence.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The APEVIA CF514S-BK 140mm 4pin Molex & 3pin Motherboard Black Silent Case Fan (5-pack) is an affordable and effective solution for keeping your PC cool. With a compact design and quiet operation, these fans can be connected to either the power supply or motherboard. The 140mm size ensures optimal airflow, while the ultra silent operation at a noise level of 29.4 dBA makes it perfect for those who appreciate a quiet computing experience. The CF514S-BK offers a fan speed of 1200 ± 10% RPM, air power of 12 VDC, and an air flow of 59.6 CFM. It has a life expectancy of 25,000 hours, ensuring durability and reliability. This 5-pack of fans is a cost-effective choice for improving ventilation and maintaining optimal temperatures inside your PC case.

Key Features Apevia 140mm 4pin Molex & 3pin Motherboard Ultra Silent Black Case Fan

Connect to Power Supply or Motherboard

140mm x 140mm x 25mm. Fan Speed: 1200 ± 10% RPM

Noise Level: 29.4 d BA. Air Power:12 VDC

Air Flow: 59.6 CFM. Life Expectation: 25,000 Hours Specifications Color: CF514S-BK

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Pros Affordable and effective cooling solution

Optimal airflow and silent operation Durable with a long life expectancy Cons Weakest 140mm fans in terms of airflow

The APEVIA CF514S-BK Silent Case Fan (5-pack) offers a cost-effective way to improve ventilation and maintain good temperatures in your PC case. While it may not provide the highest airflow compared to other 140mm fans, it does its job quietly and effectively. With its affordable price and quiet operation, it is a suitable choice for those who value a peaceful computing experience. The durable build and long life expectancy ensure reliable performance over time. However, potential buyers should be aware of the packaging issues reported by some customers. Overall, if you are looking for a budget-friendly and quiet cooling solution, the APEVIA CF514S-BK Silent Case Fan (5-pack) is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The APEVIA CF214S-BK is a 140mm Ultra Silent Black Case Fan that can be connected to either a power supply or motherboard. It has a fan speed of 1200 ± 10% RPM and a noise level of 29.4 dBA, ensuring a quiet operation. With an airflow of 59.6 CFM, it effectively cools your computer system. The fan has a life expectancy of 25,000 hours, providing durability and longevity. The APEVIA CF214S-BK comes in a sleek black color and has dimensions of 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H. It is a budget-friendly option for those looking for reliable and silent case fans.

Key Features Apevia 140mm 4pin Molex & 3pin Motherboard Ultra Silent Black Case Fan

Connect to Power Supply or Motherboard

140mm x 140mm x 25mm. Fan Speed: 1200 ± 10% RPM

Noise Level: 29.4 d BA. Air Power:12 VDC

Air Flow: 59.6 CFM. Life Expectation: 25,000 Hours Specifications Color: CF214S-BK

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Pros Quiet operation

Budget-friendly Comes with mounting screws Cons May produce slight vibrations

The APEVIA CF214S-BK is a reliable and budget-friendly option for those in need of silent case fans. While it may not have the highest CFM rating, its quiet operation and effective cooling make it a great choice for individuals seeking low noise levels. The fan comes with the necessary mounting screws and has a sleek black design. It is important to note that some users have experienced slight vibrations and the packaging may not provide the best protection during shipping. Additionally, it is not compatible with the MSI x299 SLI plus motherboard. Overall, the APEVIA CF214S-BK offers good value for its price and is a suitable option for those prioritizing silent yet efficient cooling.

140mm Silent Case Fan Buyer's Guide

Benefits of a Silent Case Fan

Quiet Operation: Silent case fans are designed to reduce noise levels, providing a peaceful computing experience. They minimize distractions and allow you to focus on your work or enjoy media without the constant whirring of fans.

Silent case fans are designed to reduce noise levels, providing a peaceful computing experience. They minimize distractions and allow you to focus on your work or enjoy media without the constant whirring of fans. Improved Ventilation: These fans maintain excellent airflow within your case, preventing it from overheating. Keeping your components cool contributes to better performance and longevity.

These fans maintain excellent airflow within your case, preventing it from overheating. Keeping your components cool contributes to better performance and longevity. Enhanced Cooling Efficiency: Silent case fans often have specialized designs and features that optimize airflow and cooling. This helps to dissipate heat effectively, ensuring your system stays within optimal temperature ranges.

Silent case fans often have specialized designs and features that optimize airflow and cooling. This helps to dissipate heat effectively, ensuring your system stays within optimal temperature ranges. Environmentally Friendly: Silent fans are energy-efficient, minimizing power consumption and reducing your carbon footprint.

Factors to Consider When Buying a 140mm Silent Case Fan

Noise Level: Look for fans with low decibel (dB) ratings. Quieter fans usually operate at around 20-30 dB. Airflow: Consider the fan's airflow capacity, measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). Higher CFM ratings indicate better airflow, leading to improved cooling performance. Static Pressure: For efficient cooling, choose fans with high static pressure ratings. This is especially important if your case has obstruction like radiator or dense dust filters. Fan Speed: Fan speed determines the airflow and noise produced. Opt for fans with suitable RPM (revolutions per minute) based on your desired noise level and cooling requirements. PWM fans allow you to adjust the speed based on temperature fluctuations. Fan Bearings: Pay attention to the fan's bearings as they affect its longevity and noise level. Options include sleeve, ball, and fluid dynamic bearings. Fluid dynamic bearings are known to be quieter and have longer lifespans. Connector Type: Ensure your motherboard or fan controller is compatible with the fan's connector type. Common connector types are 3-pin, 4-pin PWM, or even USB. Design and Aesthetics: If you value looks, choose a fan that aesthetically aligns with your system. Some fans include RGB lighting, transparent blades, or sleek designs to complement your setup.

How to Install a 140mm Silent Case Fan

Turn off your computer: Before starting, shut down your computer and unplug it from the power source. Open the case: Use a screwdriver to remove the side panels of your computer case, exposing the internal components. Locate the fan mount points: Identify the mounting points in your case where the 140mm fan can be installed. These are often found on the front, back, or sides of the case. Remove obstructing components: If necessary, remove any existing fans, brackets, or obstructions blocking the fan mount points. Position the fan properly: Line up the screw holes on the fan with the mount points in your case. Ensure the fan is oriented in the desired direction for airflow. Secure the fan: Use screws provided with the fan to securely attach it to the case. Ensure it is firmly in place but avoid overtightening. Connect the fan: Depending on the fan's connector type, plug it into the appropriate fan header on your motherboard or fan controller. Make sure it is connected correctly. Close the case: Carefully put the side panels back on your case and secure them with the screws you removed earlier. Power on and test: Plug in your computer, power it on, and listen for the reduced noise from your new 140mm silent case fan. Monitor the temperatures to ensure proper cooling.