Are you looking for the perfect silent 140mm case fan to enhance the cooling efficiency of your computer? Look no further! In this article, we will unveil the "5 Best Silent 140mm Case Fan for 2023." These exceptional fans not only provide excellent airflow but also operate quietly, ensuring a noise-free computing experience. Whether you are an avid gamer, a content creator, or simply a computer enthusiast, finding the right case fan is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and preventing overheating. Stay tuned as we explore the top choices available in the market and guide you towards making a wise and informed decision.

Overall Score: 9/10

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is a top-of-the-line computer fan designed for optimized performance and low noise operation. With its small tip clearance and funnel-shaped air outlets, it provides extremely high air pressure while remaining silent. The 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing ensure smooth and vibration-free operation. This fan also offers anti-vibration mounting options for easy installation. Its dimensions are 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H, making it suitable for various computer setups. Customers have rated this product highly, with a score of 4.7/5. Overall, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power with minimal noise, making it a perfect choice for computer enthusiasts.

Key Features Optimized fan blades for the highest performance

Small tip clearance and a fan frame with funnel-shaped air outlets for extremely high air pressure

Very silent operation even at maximum speed

6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing for less vibration and very smooth operations

Anti-vibration mounting with push pins and screwed installation option Specifications Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140mm PWM high-speed

Pros Optimized performance with high air pressure

Easy installation with anti-vibration mounting Suitable for various computer setups Cons Not the best value for the price

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts who prioritize both performance and silence. With its optimized fan blades, high air pressure, and silent operation, it efficiently cools your system without adding unwanted noise. The anti-vibration mounting options ensure easy installation and minimize vibrations. Although it may not offer the absolute best value for the price, its top-notch quality and versatility make it a reliable option. Whether you need it for a case, cooler, or radiator, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power while maintaining a peaceful environment.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ARCTIC F14 Silent is a 140 mm case fan designed for ultra-quiet operation. With an innovative design and a powerful yet quiet motor, this fan delivers efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. It features a two-way installation, allowing you to blow warm air out of the case or draw cool air into it. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing ensures a long service life and quiet operation. With a fan speed of 800 RPM and an airflow of 46 CFM, this fan delivers powerful cooling without the noise. Its black and white color scheme adds a sleek touch to your computer setup. Overall, the ARCTIC F14 Silent is a reliable and efficient case fan that offers near-silent operation.

Key Features Greater efficiency – less noise at higher airflow

Innovative design for improved air flow

Two-way installation

Long service life with Fluid Dynamic Bearing

Fan speed: 800 RPM, Airflow: 46 CFM Specifications Color: Black/White

Dimension: 5.51Lx0.98Wx5.51H

Size: 140 mm – F-Series

Pros Ultra-quiet operation

Long service life Easy two-way installation Cons Not as powerful as some other fans

The ARCTIC F14 Silent is an excellent choice for those seeking an ultra-quiet case fan. Its innovative design and powerful motor deliver efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. The two-way installation allows for flexible use, and the long service life ensures durability. With its near-silent operation, this fan is perfect for users who value a quiet computing experience. While it may not be the most powerful fan on the market and lacks color variety, its exceptional performance and affordable price make it a solid investment for anyone looking to upgrade their computer’s cooling system.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is an ultra-quiet silent fan designed for computer enthusiasts seeking optimal performance and minimal noise. With its renowned NF-P14s high-end 140x25mm 12V fan, this product has received numerous awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines. It features a highly optimized low-noise design, providing outstanding quietness, excellent static pressure, and strong airflow. The fan's low-speed ultra-quiet 900rpm 3-pin version is ideal for silent enthusiasts, and it can be made virtually inaudible with optional low-noise adaptors or reduced voltage. The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 offers proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, making it a popular choice for those who prioritize both performance and affordability.

Key Features Ultra low noise fan, 140x140x25mm, 12V, 3-pin Molex, max. 900 RPM, max. 13.2 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Renowned NF-P14s high-end 140x25mm 12V fan, more than 100 awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines, hundreds of thousands of satisfied users

Highly optimised low-noise design provides outstanding quietness of operation, excellent static pressure and strong airflow (CFM), square frame for water cooling radiators and chassis ventilation

Low-speed ultra-quiet 900rpm 3-pin version for demanding silent enthusiasts, virtually inaudible with optional NA-SRC10 Low-Noise Adaptors or at reduced voltage

Streamlined redux edition: proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, wide range of optional accessories (anti-vibration mounts, S-ATA adaptors, y-splitters, extension cables, etc.) Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140x140x25mm

Pros Proven Noctua quality

Ideal for silent enthusiasts Attractive price point Cons Subtle high pitch oscillation reported by some users

The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is a top-tier silent fan that delivers exceptional performance with minimal noise. The fan’s renowned NF-P14s design ensures quiet operation while providing excellent static pressure and strong airflow. It is highly regarded among computer enthusiasts and has received numerous awards and recommendations. With its streamlined redux edition offering proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, this fan is a fantastic choice for those seeking both performance and affordability. While there have been reports of subtle high pitch oscillation, this issue appears to be minor and does not negate the overall outstanding performance and value offered by the Noctua NF-P14s redux-900.

Overall Score: 7/10

The 140mm Case Fan is a quiet and high-performance cooling fan designed to replace standard computer case fans, CPU cooler fans, or other electronics equipment heat sink radiator fans. It features a 3-pin connector for easy installation and comes with anti-vibration screws to reduce noise. The package includes two 140mm long-life sleeve bearing case fans, eight silicone screws, and eight fan screws. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, you can return the product for a full refund if you are not satisfied. The fan's speed can be adjusted by using a different voltage, allowing for a silent effect. Overall, it is an affordable option for those looking to improve their PC's cooling performance.

Key Features 140x140x25mm size

Quiet and silent operation

Adjustable fan speed (5-12V)

3-pin connector for easy installation

Includes anti-vibration screws Specifications Color: 140mm Fan 2-Pack

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140mm Fan 2-Pack

Pros Affordable

Easy installation Comes with anti-vibration screws Cons May not move air volume as expected

The 140mm Case Fan is a budget-friendly option for improving your PC’s cooling performance. It offers quiet operation and adjustable fan speed, allowing you to customize the cooling to your needs. The 3-pin connector makes installation easy, and the included anti-vibration screws help reduce noise. While some users have reported issues with air volume and noise, overall, this fan has received positive reviews for its performance. It may not be the best option for high-end builds or situations where the fan will be frequently handled or installed/uninstalled. However, for low to medium-powered systems, it provides sufficient airflow and remains quiet. Consider the 140mm Case Fan if you’re looking for an affordable solution to enhance your PC’s cooling capabilities.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Upgrade your cooling system with the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan. With nine airflow-optimized fan blades and a long-life rifle-bearing, this fan provides efficient and quiet cooling for your water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It operates at a maximum speed of 19.8 dBA and has an operating lifetime of 80,000 hours. The fan speed is PWM controlled through the motherboard for easy customization. In addition, its black color and sleek design make it a great fit for any system. Enhance your computer's performance while maintaining low noise levels with this premium cooling fan. Good quality budget fan!

Key Features Nine airflow-optimized fan blades

Long-life rifle-bearing

Operates at only 19.8 d BA

Recommended for use in water cooling and CPU cooling builds

Pwm controlled fan speed through the motherboard Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Pros Efficient and quiet cooling performance

Pwm controlled fan speed for customization Sleek design and black color for aesthetics Cons May get loud at maximum speed

The be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a reliable and budget-friendly option for enhancing your computer’s cooling system. With its efficient and quiet performance, long operating lifetime, and customizable fan speed, this fan is a great addition to water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It is easy to install and the sleek design adds a touch of style to your system. However, it should be noted that the fan may get loud at maximum speed and using the standard screws provided may be challenging. Overall, if you’re looking for a high-quality cooling fan that delivers excellent performance while keeping noise levels low, the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a solid choice.

Buyer's Guide: Silent 140mm Case Fan

Why Choose a Silent 140mm Case Fan?

Silent operation: A quiet 140mm case fan allows you to enjoy a peaceful working or gaming environment without distracting noise.

Efficient cooling: 140mm fans are larger than standard 120mm fans, providing improved airflow and better cooling performance for your computer components.

Enhanced airflow: With larger blades, these fans can move a greater volume of air while maintaining low noise levels.

Compatible with various systems: 140mm case fans are usually versatile and can fit into different PC cases, ensuring a wide range of compatibility.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Silent 140mm Case Fan

Noise Level: Look for a fan with a low noise level rating, typically measured in decibels (dB). The lower the rating, the quieter the fan will be. Aim for a fan with a noise level below 20 dB for a virtually silent operation. Airflow: Consider the fan's airflow rating, typically measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). Higher CFM means better cooling performance. Look for fans with CFM values above 50 for efficient cooling. Static Pressure: Static pressure is crucial, especially if airflow is restricted in your case. It determines a fan's ability to overcome obstacles and provide sufficient airflow to cool components like CPU coolers or radiator fins. Look for fans with higher static pressure ratings. Bearing Type: The bearing type affects both the fan's noise level and lifespan. Choose a fan with a high-quality bearing for optimal performance and durability. Common types include sleeve bearings, ball bearings, and fluid dynamic bearings (FDB). PWM Support: Fans with Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) support offer better control over fan speed, allowing you to fine-tune the cooling performance as per your requirements. PWM fans are also generally quieter. Connectors and Cables: Ensure the fan has the necessary connectors to fit your motherboard or fan controller. Additionally, check the length of the cables to ensure they reach the desired components without strain. Brand Reputation: Consider purchasing silent 140mm case fans from reputable brands known for manufacturing reliable and quality computer hardware products. Well-established brands often provide good customer support and warranties.