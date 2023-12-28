Are you looking for the perfect silent 140mm case fan to enhance the cooling efficiency of your computer? Look no further! In this article, we will unveil the "5 Best Silent 140mm Case Fan for 2023." These exceptional fans not only provide excellent airflow but also operate quietly, ensuring a noise-free computing experience. Whether you are an avid gamer, a content creator, or simply a computer enthusiast, finding the right case fan is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and preventing overheating. Stay tuned as we explore the top choices available in the market and guide you towards making a wise and informed decision.
Overall Score: 9/10
The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is a top-of-the-line computer fan designed for optimized performance and low noise operation. With its small tip clearance and funnel-shaped air outlets, it provides extremely high air pressure while remaining silent. The 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing ensure smooth and vibration-free operation. This fan also offers anti-vibration mounting options for easy installation. Its dimensions are 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H, making it suitable for various computer setups. Customers have rated this product highly, with a score of 4.7/5. Overall, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power with minimal noise, making it a perfect choice for computer enthusiasts.
Key Features
- Optimized fan blades for the highest performance
- Small tip clearance and a fan frame with funnel-shaped air outlets for extremely high air pressure
- Very silent operation even at maximum speed
- 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing for less vibration and very smooth operations
- Anti-vibration mounting with push pins and screwed installation option
Specifications
- Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H
- Size: 140mm PWM high-speed
Pros
- Optimized performance with high air pressure
- Silent operation even at maximum speed
- Smooth and vibration-free
- Easy installation with anti-vibration mounting
- Suitable for various computer setups
Cons
- Not the best value for the price
- Lower airflow compared to some competitors
The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts who prioritize both performance and silence. With its optimized fan blades, high air pressure, and silent operation, it efficiently cools your system without adding unwanted noise. The anti-vibration mounting options ensure easy installation and minimize vibrations. Although it may not offer the absolute best value for the price, its top-notch quality and versatility make it a reliable option. Whether you need it for a case, cooler, or radiator, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power while maintaining a peaceful environment.
Overall Score: 8.5/10
The ARCTIC F14 Silent is a 140 mm case fan designed for ultra-quiet operation. With an innovative design and a powerful yet quiet motor, this fan delivers efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. It features a two-way installation, allowing you to blow warm air out of the case or draw cool air into it. The Fluid Dynamic Bearing ensures a long service life and quiet operation. With a fan speed of 800 RPM and an airflow of 46 CFM, this fan delivers powerful cooling without the noise. Its black and white color scheme adds a sleek touch to your computer setup. Overall, the ARCTIC F14 Silent is a reliable and efficient case fan that offers near-silent operation.
Key Features
- Greater efficiency – less noise at higher airflow
- Innovative design for improved air flow
- Two-way installation
- Long service life with Fluid Dynamic Bearing
- Fan speed: 800 RPM, Airflow: 46 CFM
Specifications
- Color: Black/White
- Dimension: 5.51Lx0.98Wx5.51H
- Size: 140 mm – F-Series
Pros
- Ultra-quiet operation
- Efficient ventilation
- Long service life
- Easy two-way installation
Cons
- Not as powerful as some other fans
- Limited color options
The ARCTIC F14 Silent is an excellent choice for those seeking an ultra-quiet case fan. Its innovative design and powerful motor deliver efficient ventilation while minimizing noise. The two-way installation allows for flexible use, and the long service life ensures durability. With its near-silent operation, this fan is perfect for users who value a quiet computing experience. While it may not be the most powerful fan on the market and lacks color variety, its exceptional performance and affordable price make it a solid investment for anyone looking to upgrade their computer’s cooling system.
Overall Score: 9/10
The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is an ultra-quiet silent fan designed for computer enthusiasts seeking optimal performance and minimal noise. With its renowned NF-P14s high-end 140x25mm 12V fan, this product has received numerous awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines. It features a highly optimized low-noise design, providing outstanding quietness, excellent static pressure, and strong airflow. The fan's low-speed ultra-quiet 900rpm 3-pin version is ideal for silent enthusiasts, and it can be made virtually inaudible with optional low-noise adaptors or reduced voltage. The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 offers proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, making it a popular choice for those who prioritize both performance and affordability.
Key Features
- Ultra low noise fan, 140x140x25mm, 12V, 3-pin Molex, max. 900 RPM, max. 13.2 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF
- Renowned NF-P14s high-end 140x25mm 12V fan, more than 100 awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines, hundreds of thousands of satisfied users
- Highly optimised low-noise design provides outstanding quietness of operation, excellent static pressure and strong airflow (CFM), square frame for water cooling radiators and chassis ventilation
- Low-speed ultra-quiet 900rpm 3-pin version for demanding silent enthusiasts, virtually inaudible with optional NA-SRC10 Low-Noise Adaptors or at reduced voltage
- Streamlined redux edition: proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, wide range of optional accessories (anti-vibration mounts, S-ATA adaptors, y-splitters, extension cables, etc.)
Specifications
- Color: Grey
- Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H
- Size: 140x140x25mm
Pros
- Proven Noctua quality
- Ultra quiet operation
- Outstanding static pressure and airflow
- Ideal for silent enthusiasts
- Attractive price point
Cons
- Subtle high pitch oscillation reported by some users
The Noctua NF-P14s redux-900 is a top-tier silent fan that delivers exceptional performance with minimal noise. The fan’s renowned NF-P14s design ensures quiet operation while providing excellent static pressure and strong airflow. It is highly regarded among computer enthusiasts and has received numerous awards and recommendations. With its streamlined redux edition offering proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point, this fan is a fantastic choice for those seeking both performance and affordability. While there have been reports of subtle high pitch oscillation, this issue appears to be minor and does not negate the overall outstanding performance and value offered by the Noctua NF-P14s redux-900.
Overall Score: 7/10
The 140mm Case Fan is a quiet and high-performance cooling fan designed to replace standard computer case fans, CPU cooler fans, or other electronics equipment heat sink radiator fans. It features a 3-pin connector for easy installation and comes with anti-vibration screws to reduce noise. The package includes two 140mm long-life sleeve bearing case fans, eight silicone screws, and eight fan screws. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, you can return the product for a full refund if you are not satisfied. The fan's speed can be adjusted by using a different voltage, allowing for a silent effect. Overall, it is an affordable option for those looking to improve their PC's cooling performance.
Key Features
- 140x140x25mm size
- Quiet and silent operation
- Adjustable fan speed (5-12V)
- 3-pin connector for easy installation
- Includes anti-vibration screws
Specifications
- Color: 140mm Fan 2-Pack
- Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H
- Size: 140mm Fan 2-Pack
Pros
- Affordable
- Quiet operation
- Adjustable fan speed
- Easy installation
- Comes with anti-vibration screws
Cons
- May not move air volume as expected
- Possible noise issues
- Some fans may be defective
The 140mm Case Fan is a budget-friendly option for improving your PC’s cooling performance. It offers quiet operation and adjustable fan speed, allowing you to customize the cooling to your needs. The 3-pin connector makes installation easy, and the included anti-vibration screws help reduce noise. While some users have reported issues with air volume and noise, overall, this fan has received positive reviews for its performance. It may not be the best option for high-end builds or situations where the fan will be frequently handled or installed/uninstalled. However, for low to medium-powered systems, it provides sufficient airflow and remains quiet. Consider the 140mm Case Fan if you’re looking for an affordable solution to enhance your PC’s cooling capabilities.
Overall Score: 8.5/10
Upgrade your cooling system with the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan. With nine airflow-optimized fan blades and a long-life rifle-bearing, this fan provides efficient and quiet cooling for your water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It operates at a maximum speed of 19.8 dBA and has an operating lifetime of 80,000 hours. The fan speed is PWM controlled through the motherboard for easy customization. In addition, its black color and sleek design make it a great fit for any system. Enhance your computer's performance while maintaining low noise levels with this premium cooling fan. Good quality budget fan!
Key Features
- Nine airflow-optimized fan blades
- Long-life rifle-bearing
- Operates at only 19.8 d BA
- Recommended for use in water cooling and CPU cooling builds
- Pwm controlled fan speed through the motherboard
Specifications
- Color: Black
- Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H
- Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)
Pros
- Efficient and quiet cooling performance
- Easy to install
- Long operating lifetime of 80,000 hours
- Pwm controlled fan speed for customization
- Sleek design and black color for aesthetics
Cons
- May get loud at maximum speed
- Standard screws may be difficult to secure
The be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a reliable and budget-friendly option for enhancing your computer’s cooling system. With its efficient and quiet performance, long operating lifetime, and customizable fan speed, this fan is a great addition to water cooling and CPU cooling builds. It is easy to install and the sleek design adds a touch of style to your system. However, it should be noted that the fan may get loud at maximum speed and using the standard screws provided may be challenging. Overall, if you’re looking for a high-quality cooling fan that delivers excellent performance while keeping noise levels low, the be quiet Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium Low Noise Cooling Fan is a solid choice.
Buyer's Guide: Silent 140mm Case Fan
Why Choose a Silent 140mm Case Fan?
- Silent operation: A quiet 140mm case fan allows you to enjoy a peaceful working or gaming environment without distracting noise.
- Efficient cooling: 140mm fans are larger than standard 120mm fans, providing improved airflow and better cooling performance for your computer components.
- Enhanced airflow: With larger blades, these fans can move a greater volume of air while maintaining low noise levels.
- Compatible with various systems: 140mm case fans are usually versatile and can fit into different PC cases, ensuring a wide range of compatibility.
Factors to Consider When Buying a Silent 140mm Case Fan
- Noise Level: Look for a fan with a low noise level rating, typically measured in decibels (dB). The lower the rating, the quieter the fan will be. Aim for a fan with a noise level below 20 dB for a virtually silent operation.
- Airflow: Consider the fan's airflow rating, typically measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). Higher CFM means better cooling performance. Look for fans with CFM values above 50 for efficient cooling.
- Static Pressure: Static pressure is crucial, especially if airflow is restricted in your case. It determines a fan's ability to overcome obstacles and provide sufficient airflow to cool components like CPU coolers or radiator fins. Look for fans with higher static pressure ratings.
- Bearing Type: The bearing type affects both the fan's noise level and lifespan. Choose a fan with a high-quality bearing for optimal performance and durability. Common types include sleeve bearings, ball bearings, and fluid dynamic bearings (FDB).
- PWM Support: Fans with Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) support offer better control over fan speed, allowing you to fine-tune the cooling performance as per your requirements. PWM fans are also generally quieter.
- Connectors and Cables: Ensure the fan has the necessary connectors to fit your motherboard or fan controller. Additionally, check the length of the cables to ensure they reach the desired components without strain.
- Brand Reputation: Consider purchasing silent 140mm case fans from reputable brands known for manufacturing reliable and quality computer hardware products. Well-established brands often provide good customer support and warranties.
Frequently Asked Questions about 5 Best Silent 140mm Case Fan For 2023
In most cases, yes. However, check your PC case specifications to ensure it supports 140mm fans. Some cases have specific mounting points or only support certain fan sizes.
Silent 140mm case fans may have a slightly higher price compared to standard fans due to their larger size and improved performance. However, prices vary across different brands and models, so it’s always recommended to compare options before making a purchase.
Static pressure requirements depend on the specific components and restrictions within your case. If you have CPU coolers, water cooling systems, or other components that create airflow impedance, consider fans with higher static pressure ratings to ensure proper cooling.
No, not all 140mm fans are silent. The “silent” label signifies that the fan is designed to operate with reduced noise levels compared to regular fans. However, the noise level can vary among different models. Refer to the noise level rating, expressed in decibels (dB), to determine the fan’s noise output.
Many silent 140mm case fans support PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) control. This feature allows you to adjust the fan speed and noise output according to your needs. However, ensure your motherboard or fan controller supports PWM control for this functionality.
Fluid dynamic bearings offer several benefits such as improved durability, reduced noise, and longer lifespan compared to sleeve or ball bearings. FDB fans are designed to operate silently and smoothly, enhancing the overall user experience.
Most 140mm fans can be mounted in any orientation, including horizontally or vertically. However, consult the fan’s manual or specifications to ensure it supports the desired mounting position.
Yes, silent 140mm case fans can be used for liquid cooling systems. They can provide efficient airflow to cool radiators or heat exchangers effectively, contributing to optimal cooling performance while keeping noise levels down.
Absolutely! Installing multiple silent 140mm case fans can enhance the overall airflow and cooling efficiency of your PC. This can help maintain lower temperatures for your components and prevent overheating, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.
Silent 140mm case fans are typically designed for desktop PC cases and may not be suitable for laptops or SFF PCs due to size constraints. Always check your device’s specifications or consult the manufacturer to determine compatibility.