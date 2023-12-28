Introducing the "9 Best 140mm Case Fan 4 Pin For 2023" – a comprehensive guide to help you find the perfect cooling solution for your computer setup. As technology advances, ensuring optimal airflow and efficient cooling is essential for maintaining the performance and longevity of your components. In this article, we will explore and review the top nine 140mm case fans with 4-pin connectors that guarantee superior cooling capabilities for the year 2023. Stay tuned to discover the innovative features, quiet operation, and impressive cooling performance offered by these expert-selected fans, ensuring that your system remains cool, quiet, and functional.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a versatile cooling solution for computer cases, mining rigs, and CPU coolers. With its excellent ventilation capabilities and special high profile fan blades, it enhances cooling performance without producing excessive noise. The fan is designed for long life, with an impressive life expectancy of up to 100,000 hours. It offers easy fitment, making installation a breeze. The fan operates silently, ensuring a peaceful computing experience. With a 3 pin/4 pin connector, it provides flexibility for connectivity options. The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a budget-friendly choice that delivers optimal performance and reliability.

Key Features Easy Fitment – Dimensions : 140mm(L) x 140mm(W) x 25mm(H)

Excellent Ventilation – Special high profile fan blades

Long Life – Up to 100,000 hours life expectancy

Value – Economic solution for perfect performance

Free from Noise – Ultra silent operation

Connectors – 3 pin/4pin connector Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.50Lx0.90Wx5.50H

Size: 140 MM

Only 3 pins instead of 4 No mounting screws included

The Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution for computer enthusiasts. With its easy fitment and excellent ventilation capabilities, it enhances the cooling performance of PC cases and CPU coolers. The fan operates silently, ensuring a peaceful computing experience. However, it may not be as powerful as higher-end fans and lacks a few convenient features like a 4-pin connector and included mounting screws. Overall, if you’re on a budget and looking for a decent cooling fan, the Kingwin 140mm Silent Fan is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Cooler Master MasterFan Pro 140 Air Pressure RGB is a 140mm case fan designed for optimal cooling performance. Featuring customizable RGB colors, silent cooling technology, and a smart fan sensor for jam protection, this fan is perfect for computer cases, CPU coolers, and radiators. It is certified compatible with popular RGB control systems such as Asus Aura, ASROCK RGB, Gigabyte Fusion, and MSI RGB. With its sleek design and efficient cooling capabilities, the Cooler Master MasterFan Pro 140 Air Pressure RGB is a reliable choice for any tech enthusiast.

Key Features Cooler Master single 14cm RGB Case fan for 4-Pin 12V

Customizable RGB colors with unlimited color options

Silent cooling technology

Smart fan sensor for jam protection

Certified compatible with Asus Aura, ASROCK RGB, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI RGB Specifications Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Easy installation Sleek design Cons May not be compatible with all RGB control systems

May not be compatible with all RGB control systems Motor noise at higher speeds

Motor noise at higher speeds Packaging issues reported

The Cooler Master MasterFan Pro 140 Air Pressure RGB is a reliable case fan that offers excellent cooling performance and customizable RGB lighting. It is compatible with popular RGB control systems and features a sleek design. While some users have reported motor noise at higher speeds and packaging issues, overall it provides great airflow and operates quietly. Its easy installation process makes it a convenient choice for both beginners and experienced users. If you’re looking for a 140mm case fan with RGB functionality, the Cooler Master MasterFan Pro 140 Air Pressure RGB is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The ALSEYE PC RGB Fans 140mm Case Fan is designed to provide high-performance cooling for your computer. With its 6-pole three-phase power supply and nine optimized airflow blades, this fan offers superior cooling capacity. The scimitar-shaped fan blades create strong wind pressure, resulting in smoother airflow and faster heat dissipation. The fan also features high-quality LEDs that are durable and provide stable brightness. With its dynamic hydraulic bearings, this fan has a longer service life and reduced running noise. It comes in a size of 140x140x25mm and is compatible with most desktop computers. Overall, the ALSEYE PC RGB Fans 140mm Case Fan offers efficient cooling with a stylish RGB design.

Key Features 6-pole three-phase power supply for low power consumption

Nine optimized airflow blades for superior cooling capacity

Scimitar-shaped fan blades for strong wind pressure

High-quality LEDs for durable and stable brightness

Dynamic hydraulic bearings for longer service life and reduced noise Specifications Color: Style #01

Size: 140x140x25mm

Durable and stable LED brightness Long service life with reduced noise Cons Short cables for LED strips

Short cables for LED strips Not suitable for high-speed airflow cases

Not suitable for high-speed airflow cases Pronounced hum noise

Pronounced hum noise May require DIY adjustments for installation

The ALSEYE PC RGB Fans 140mm Case Fan offers efficient cooling and a stylish RGB design. With its low power consumption and optimized airflow, it provides superior cooling capacity for your computer. The high-quality LEDs and dynamic hydraulic bearings ensure durability, stable brightness, and reduced noise. However, the short cables for LED strips and the pronounced hum noise may be drawbacks for some users. Additionally, the fan may require DIY adjustments during installation. Overall, if you’re looking for effective cooling with a touch of RGB lighting, the ALSEYE PC RGB Fans 140mm Case Fan is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The AsiaHorse 140mm Argb Pwm Fan is an advanced computer case fan designed for silent operation. With its hydraulic bearing design, the fan offers lower noise levels and a larger air volume, ensuring a service life of up to 480,000 hours. It operates at less than 25 DBA, making it super quiet. The fan features advanced noise reduction technology and optimized sound absorption materials, providing a quieter and more durable cooling solution. It also offers dynamic ARGB lighting with 16.8 million colors for endless customization options. With its PWM capability, the fan can be adjusted for speed strategy, allowing optimal cooling for all types of workloads. The fan comes with 3cm silicone feet for enhanced stability. Overall, the AsiaHorse 140mm Argb Pwm Fan offers high performance and exceptional cooling while maintaining silence.

Key Features Hydraulic Bearing Design for lower noise levels and larger air volume

Advanced noise reduction technology for quieter cooling solution

Dynamic ARGB lighting with 16.8 million colors

PWM capability for speed adjustment

3cm silicone feet for enhanced stability Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.91Lx6.69Wx3.35H

Size: 2PACK

Endless customization options with ARGB lighting Optimal cooling for all types of workloads Cons Incompatibility with certain controller types

Incompatibility with certain controller types Stickers on the backside may come off

The AsiaHorse 140mm Argb Pwm Fan is an excellent choice for users seeking a high-performance, silent operation case fan. With its hydraulic bearing design and advanced noise reduction technology, it offers superior cooling while maintaining low noise levels. The dynamic ARGB lighting adds a touch of customization to any PC setup. Although it may have incompatibility issues with certain controller types and stickers peeling off, these drawbacks are overshadowed by its overall performance and value for money. Whether you’re a gamer or a professional, the AsiaHorse 140mm Argb Pwm Fan is a reliable cooling solution that will enhance your computing experience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Noctua NF-P14r redux-1500 PWM is a high-performance 140mm cooling fan designed to provide exceptional cooling efficiency while maintaining quiet operation. With its optimized low-noise design, this fan delivers strong airflow and excellent static pressure, making it ideal for air-based CPU coolers. It features a streamlined redux edition with Noctua's renowned quality at an attractive price point. The fan supports automatic motherboard speed control, providing powerful airflow when needed and remaining virtually silent at idle. With its long lifespan and wide range of optional accessories, this fan offers a reliable and customizable cooling solution for computer systems. The Noctua NF-P14r redux-1500 PWM is a highly recommended choice for those seeking efficient and quiet cooling performance.

Key Features High performance cooling fan with 140x140x25 mm dimensions

Optimized low-noise design for outstanding quietness of operation

Supports automatic motherboard speed control

Streamlined redux edition with Noctua quality

Wide range of optional accessories available Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx1.34H

Size: 140x140x25mm round

Well-built and durable Wide range of optional accessories Cons Short power cables

Short power cables Lack of LED lights

Lack of LED lights Not completely silent at higher RPM

The Noctua NF-P14r redux-1500 PWM is a top-notch cooling fan that combines high performance with quiet operation. Its optimized low-noise design ensures exceptional cooling efficiency while maintaining a peaceful environment. The fan’s strong airflow and excellent static pressure make it a reliable choice for air-based CPU coolers. Additionally, the streamlined redux edition provides Noctua quality at an affordable price, and the wide range of optional accessories allows for customization. Although it has some minor drawbacks like short power cables and the absence of LED lights, this fan’s overall performance and durability make it a highly recommended option for computer enthusiasts and those seeking efficient cooling solutions.

Overall Score: 9/10

Enhance the cooling performance of your PC with the Iceberg Thermal IceGALE Addressable RGB 140mm PWM Dual Ball Bearing ARGB Case Fan. These 140mm fans feature a robust brass housing and dual ball bearings for extended durability. With a speed range of 500 to 1600 RPM, they deliver an extra 96 CFM airflow performance. The built-in anti-vibration pads and two-plane balance ensure stability and reduced vibrations. The Auto START/STOP function helps to conserve power and reduce heat. Equipped with a 4-Pin PWM Connector, these fans provide efficient cooling with a noise level of 0 – 36 dBA. Upgrade your PC with these powerful and stylish ARGB case fans.

Key Features Robust Brass Housing with Dual Ball Bearings

Speed Range: 500 – 1600 RPM

Extra 96 CFM Airflow Performance

Built-in Anti-vibration Pads

Auto START/STOP Function

4-Pin PWM Connector with 0 – 36 d BA Specifications Color: (2-Pack) Black

Dimension: 5.51Lx0.98Wx5.51H

Energy-saving Auto START/STOP function Efficient cooling with PWM connector Cons Slight misalignment of stickers on center

The Iceberg Thermal IceGALE ARGB Case Fan stands out as a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your PC. With its durable construction, ball bearings, and powerful airflow, it effectively keeps your components cool. The built-in anti-vibration pads ensure stability and reduced noise. The Auto START/STOP function helps conserve power and reduce heat. While there may be a slight issue with sticker alignment, the overall performance and stylish ARGB lighting make up for it. Upgrade your PC cooling system with the Iceberg Thermal IceGALE ARGB Case Fan and enjoy improved thermals and aesthetics.

Overall Score: 9/10

The be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium High Speed Low Noise Cooling Fan is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for computer systems. With nine airflow-optimized fan blades, it reduces noise and turbulence while providing high air pressure. The long-life rifle bearing ensures a lifespan of 80,000 hours, and even at maximum speed, it operates at only 37.3 dB(A). Designed and controlled in Germany, this black fan delivers exceptional performance and quality. It comes with a pack of one 140mm fan and is perfect for those seeking a balance between cooling and noise reduction.

Key Features Nine airflow-optimized fan blades for reduced turbulence

Long life rifle bearing with 80,000 hours of operation

1,600 rpm fan speed for high air pressure

Operates at only 37.3 d B(A) at maximum speed

German conception, design, and quality control Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.09Lx6.30Wx1.18H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Long lifespan and high air pressure German design and quality control Cons Lack of rubber dampeners for mounting

Lack of rubber dampeners for mounting Silver screws included with a black fan

The be quiet! Pure Wings 2 140mm PWM Premium High Speed Low Noise Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts who prioritize efficient cooling with minimal noise. It offers impressive airflow with reduced turbulence and operates quietly even at its maximum speed. With a long lifespan and German design, it guarantees exceptional quality and performance. The lack of rubber dampeners for mounting and the inclusion of silver screws with a black fan are minor downsides. Overall, this fan provides great value for its price and is highly recommended for those seeking a balance between cooling power and noise reduction.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-2000 PWM is a heavy duty cooling fan designed for superior cooling efficiency. With its award-winning design, this fan features Flow Acceleration Channels and Advanced Acoustic Optimisation frame to ensure efficient airflow and low noise levels. It operates at a maximum speed of 2000 RPM and includes a 4-pin PWM connector for automatic speed control. The high-speed industrialPPC version is perfect for heavy-duty applications that require extreme cooling performance. Additionally, the fan is constructed with ruggedised fibre-glass reinforced polyamide and is IP52 certified for water and dust protection. Overall, the Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-2000 PWM is a reliable and efficient cooling fan for desktop computers.

Key Features Heavy duty cooling fan with superior cooling efficiency

4-pin PWM connector for automatic speed control

High-speed industrial PPC version for extreme cooling performance

Ruggedised fibre-glass reinforced polyamide construction with IP52 certification Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Extreme cooling performance Rugged construction with water and dust protection Cons Short cable length

Short cable length Can be noisy at maximum speed

The Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-2000 PWM is an excellent choice for users in need of a heavy-duty cooling fan. With its superior cooling efficiency, automatic speed control, and rugged construction, it offers reliable performance and advanced protection. The only drawbacks are the short cable length and potential noise at maximum speed. However, these limitations are overshadowed by the fan’s exceptional cooling capabilities. If you’re looking to upgrade your desktop’s cooling system, the Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-2000 PWM is a reliable and efficient choice.

Overall Score: 9/10

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is a top-of-the-line computer fan designed for optimized performance and low noise operation. With its small tip clearance and funnel-shaped air outlets, it provides extremely high air pressure while remaining silent. The 6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing ensure smooth and vibration-free operation. This fan also offers anti-vibration mounting options for easy installation. Its dimensions are 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H, making it suitable for various computer setups. Customers have rated this product highly, with a score of 4.7/5. Overall, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power with minimal noise, making it a perfect choice for computer enthusiasts.

Key Features Optimized fan blades for the highest performance

Small tip clearance and a fan frame with funnel-shaped air outlets for extremely high air pressure

Very silent operation even at maximum speed

6-pole fan motor and fluid-dynamic bearing for less vibration and very smooth operations

Anti-vibration mounting with push pins and screwed installation option Specifications Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140mm PWM high-speed

Easy installation with anti-vibration mounting Suitable for various computer setups Cons Not the best value for the price

Not the best value for the price Lower airflow compared to some competitors

The be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan is an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts who prioritize both performance and silence. With its optimized fan blades, high air pressure, and silent operation, it efficiently cools your system without adding unwanted noise. The anti-vibration mounting options ensure easy installation and minimize vibrations. Although it may not offer the absolute best value for the price, its top-notch quality and versatility make it a reliable option. Whether you need it for a case, cooler, or radiator, the be quiet! Silent Wings 4 140mm PWM High Speed Cooling Fan delivers exceptional cooling power while maintaining a peaceful environment.

140mm Case Fan 4 Pin Buyer's Guide

Welcome to the ultimate buyer's guide for 140mm case fans with 4-pin connectors! The right case fan can make all the difference in keeping your system cool and performing at its best. We understand that finding the perfect fan can be overwhelming, so we've put together this guide to help you make an informed decision. Let's dive right in!

Key Considerations

When choosing a 140mm case fan with a 4-pin connector, there are several factors to keep in mind. Here are the key considerations that will help you find the perfect fan for your needs:

Airflow : The airflow capacity of a case fan measures how much air it can move within a specific timeframe. Look for a fan with a high airflow rating to ensure efficient cooling of your system.

: The airflow capacity of a case fan measures how much air it can move within a specific timeframe. Look for a fan with a high airflow rating to ensure efficient cooling of your system. Noise Level : It's important to strike a balance between cooling performance and noise. Consider fans with lower noise levels, measured in decibels (dB), if you value a quieter environment.

: It's important to strike a balance between cooling performance and noise. Consider fans with lower noise levels, measured in decibels (dB), if you value a quieter environment. Static Pressure : Static pressure determines a fan's ability to push air through restricted spaces, such as heatsinks or radiator fins. Fans with higher static pressure are ideal for setups with such obstructions.

: Static pressure determines a fan's ability to push air through restricted spaces, such as heatsinks or radiator fins. Fans with higher static pressure are ideal for setups with such obstructions. Fan Speed : The speed at which a fan operates is measured in rotations per minute (RPM). Choose a fan with adjustable speed or a suitable RPM range to have control over cooling performance and noise.

: The speed at which a fan operates is measured in rotations per minute (RPM). Choose a fan with adjustable speed or a suitable RPM range to have control over cooling performance and noise. Fan Control : Some fans offer built-in speed controls, allowing you to adjust their RPM manually. Others may include PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) or voltage control options, which can be adjusted through your motherboard or fan controller.

: Some fans offer built-in speed controls, allowing you to adjust their RPM manually. Others may include PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) or voltage control options, which can be adjusted through your motherboard or fan controller. Compatibility : Ensure that the fan you choose is compatible with your computer case and motherboard. Most modern cases accommodate 140mm fans, but double-check the specifications before purchasing.

: Ensure that the fan you choose is compatible with your computer case and motherboard. Most modern cases accommodate 140mm fans, but double-check the specifications before purchasing. Budget: Consider your budget while making a decision. Higher-end fans often offer better performance, but there are budget-friendly options available that can still get the job done.

Advantages of 140mm Case Fans with 4-Pin Connectors

Before we dive into specific features, let's highlight some advantages of opting for 140mm case fans with 4-pin connectors:

Efficient Cooling: 140mm fans provide a larger surface area, allowing for increased airflow and better overall cooling efficiency. Quieter Operation: Due to their larger size, 140mm fans can move more air at lower RPMs, resulting in quieter operation compared to smaller-sized fans. Compatibility: Many modern cases are designed to accommodate 140mm fans, ensuring easy installation and compatibility. Enhanced Aesthetics: 140mm fans often feature stylish designs with colorful LED lighting options, adding a visually appealing element to your system.

How to Choose the Right 140mm Case Fan with a 4-Pin Connector

To assist you further, we've compiled a list of features to consider when choosing your ideal 140mm case fan:

Bearing Type : Select a case fan with a reliable bearing type, such as Sleeve, Ball, or Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), to ensure smooth and long-lasting operation.

: Select a case fan with a reliable bearing type, such as Sleeve, Ball, or Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), to ensure smooth and long-lasting operation. Fan Blades : Pay attention to the shape, number, and design of the fan blades. Fans with a higher number of blades and innovative designs can often provide improved airflow.

: Pay attention to the shape, number, and design of the fan blades. Fans with a higher number of blades and innovative designs can often provide improved airflow. RGB Lighting : If aesthetics matter to you, consider a fan with RGB lighting options. This allows you to customize the lighting effects and create a visually pleasing system.

: If aesthetics matter to you, consider a fan with RGB lighting options. This allows you to customize the lighting effects and create a visually pleasing system. Warranty : Check for the warranty period offered by the manufacturer. A longer warranty can indicate the manufacturer's confidence in their product's quality and durability.

: Check for the warranty period offered by the manufacturer. A longer warranty can indicate the manufacturer's confidence in their product's quality and durability. Reviews and Ratings: Read customer reviews and check product ratings to gain insights into the reliability and performance of the fan you're considering. Learn from other users' experiences.