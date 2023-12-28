Introducing the 8 Best Arctic 120mm Case Fan For 2023! When it comes to keeping your computer cool and ensuring optimal performance, investing in high-quality case fans is essential. These 120mm Arctic fans are renowned for their exceptional cooling capabilities and quiet operation, making them a top choice for computer enthusiasts and gamers alike. With 2023 just around the corner, it's time to upgrade your system with these top Arctic fans that guarantee optimal airflow and temperature control. Say goodbye to overheating worries and hello to improved performance with the best Arctic 120mm case fans for 2023!

Overall Score: 8/10

The ARCTIC P12 Slim PWM PST (3 Pack) is a set of 120 mm case fans designed for efficient cooling with increased air resistance. It features a low installation height of only 15 mm, making it suitable for small form factor cases. With a fan speed range of 300 to 2100 RPM and PWM PST technology, the fan offers both maximum cooling performance and minimum noise levels. It is optimized for static pressure and can be used on heat sinks and radiators. The fan comes in a sleek black color, making it visually appealing. Overall, the ARCTIC P12 Slim PWM PST (3 Pack) is a reliable and effective cooling solution for computer systems.

Key Features Optimised for static pressure

Strong cooling performance

300 TO 2100 RPM

Low installation height Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.59H

Size: P12 SLIM PWM PST (3 Pack)

Pros Efficient cooling with increased air resistance

PWM PST technology for maximum cooling performance Sleek black color Cons Doesn't push as much air as normal-sized fans

The ARCTIC P12 Slim PWM PST (3 Pack) is a great choice for users looking to enhance their computer’s cooling system. Its optimized static pressure, strong cooling performance, and low installation height make it versatile and effective. The fan’s PWM PST technology allows for precise fan speed control, keeping noise levels to a minimum. While it may not push as much air as larger fans, it still provides sufficient cooling for most setups. Overall, the ARCTIC P12 Slim PWM PST (3 Pack) delivers on its promises and is a reliable cooling solution for various computer configurations.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The ARCTIC P12 Max is a high-performance 120 mm case fan designed for optimum static pressure. It features dual ball bearings for long service life and high performance, as well as remarkably silent operation. With a wide RPM range and PWM control, the fan can be adjusted to meet your needs. The closed ring fan wheel design ensures low-vibration rotation at high speeds and strong resistances for high static pressure. With outstanding performance and 25 years of experience, ARCTIC offers direct customer support and CO2 neutral products. The fan has a fan speed of 200-3300 rpm, airflow of 81.04 cfm | 137.69 m³/h, static pressure of 4.35 mm H2O, and a noise level of 0.6 Sone.

Key Features Dual ball bearings for long service life and silent operation

Designed for performance without compromising noise levels

Wide RPM range with PWM control

Closed ring fan wheel design for low-vibration rotation

Outstanding performance with 25 years of experience

CO2 neutral company Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120 mm

Pros Long service life and silent operation

Vibrates at high speeds Some quality control issues reported

The ARCTIC P12 Max is a high-performance case fan with dual ball bearings and a wide RPM range controlled by PWM. It offers outstanding performance and operates silently while maintaining high static pressure. With its long service life and direct customer support, ARCTIC ensures reliability and satisfaction. However, some users have reported issues with noise and vibrations at high speeds, as well as quality control problems. Overall, if you’re looking for a powerful and efficient case fan, the ARCTIC P12 Max is a great choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST is a 120 mm case fan designed for optimized static pressure and high cooling performance. With a wide RPM range regulated via PWM PST, it delivers efficient cooling while keeping noise to a minimum. The fan features a Neodym-Iron-Boron-Magnet ring for improved motor efficiency and extended lifespan. The black fan has a 4-pin connector and comes with a sleek design. It is compatible with various computer systems and is ideal for users looking for a quiet and reliable cooling solution.

Key Features Optimized for static pressure

200 to 1800 RPM regulated via PWM PST

More efficient technology

Extended lifespan

Technical data: Fan speed, Airflow, Noise Level, Pin Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120 mm

Pros Quiet operation

Efficient cooling performance Extended lifespan Cons No anti-vibration pads

No anti-vibration pads Not the quietest compared to high-end brands

Not the quietest compared to high-end brands Unknown long-term durability

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST is a reliable and affordable case fan that offers efficient cooling and quiet operation. It is easy to install and comes with a sleek design. While it may not have some of the high-end features and premium build quality of more expensive brands, it provides great value for its price. The fan’s daisy chain connection is a convenient feature for cable management, and its extended lifespan is a plus. Overall, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly case fan that delivers good performance and reliability, the ARCTIC P12 PWM PST is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST A-RGB is a 120 mm PWM case fan optimized for static pressure. It features DIGITAL A-RGB lighting with 12 LEDs, making for even and rich illumination. The fan is easy to combine with other fans and comes with integrated Y-splitters for both fan and A-RGB cables. With its high static pressure, it is suitable for use on heat sinks and radiators. The fan speed can be regulated in a broad spectrum via PWM, and it operates quietly while providing maximum cooling performance when needed. The fan is black in color and has a dimension of 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H.

Key Features DIGITAL A-RGB lighting with 12 LEDs

Easy to combine with integrated Y-splitters for cables

Optimized for static pressure on heat sinks and radiators

200-2000 RPM fan speed

Quiet operation with maximum cooling performance Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: P12 pwm pst a-Rgb

Pros Even and rich illumination with DIGITAL A-RGB lighting

Quiet operation with excellent cooling performance Affordable compared to other options Cons Extra cables for fan power and A-RGB may require hiding

Extra cables for fan power and A-RGB may require hiding Not recommended for AIO when overclocking

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST A-RGB is a fantastic 120 mm case fan with DIGITAL A-RGB lighting. It offers even and rich illumination, easy installation, and excellent cooling performance. The fan is optimized for static pressure, making it suitable for use on heat sinks and radiators. It operates quietly and provides maximum cooling when needed. While it may require some cable management for the extra cables, this is a minor concern. Overall, the ARCTIC P12 PWM PST A-RGB is a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their PC cooling with impressive lighting effects and reliable performance.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ARCTIC F12 (5 Pack) is a set of 120 mm standard case fans designed for efficient ventilation and low noise. With innovative fan blade design, these fans provide excellent airflow while minimizing noise. The fans can be installed in two ways to blow warm air out of the case or draw cool air in. They feature a long service life due to the Fluid Dynamic Bearing with an oil capsule. This bearing ensures quiet performance with a higher service life than sleeve bearings. The five pack of fans offers great value for money. The technical specifications include a fan speed of 1350 RPM, airflow of 53 CFM, and a noise level of 0.3 Sone. The fans are black in color and come in a size of 120 mm.

Key Features Innovative design improves airflow and reduces noise

Two-way installation to blow out warm air or draw in cool air

Long service life with Fluid Dynamic Bearing

Save money with the five pack

Technical data: fan speed 1350 RPM, airflow 53 CFM, noise level 0.3 Sone Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: F12 (5 Pack) in black

Pros Efficient ventilation with low noise

Long service life Great value for money with the five pack Cons Can be noisy at high speeds

The ARCTIC F12 (5 Pack) Standard Case Fans are an affordable and efficient cooling solution for a wide range of computer setups. They offer excellent airflow and minimal noise, making them suitable for both casual and professional use. The long service life ensures durability, and the five pack provides great value for money. However, at higher speeds, these fans can be somewhat noisy. Overall, if you’re looking for reliable case fans that deliver on performance and affordability, the ARCTIC F12 (5 Pack) is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ARCTIC P12 Silent is a 120 mm case fan designed for efficient and quiet cooling. With optimized static pressure, it is perfect for use on heatsinks and radiators. The high-quality German-developed bearing reduces friction and noise, ensuring a virtually silent motor. With a fan speed of 1050 RPM, airflow of 24.1 CFM, and noise level of 0.08 Sone, this fan provides effective cooling without generating unnecessary noise. It features a 3-pin connector and comes in the color P12 Silent. Customers have given it a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Key Features Optimised for static pressure

High quality bearing

Virtually silent motor

High air resistance

TECHNICAL DATA: Fan speed – 1050 RPM, Airflow – 24.1 CFM/40.95 m³/h, Noise Level – 0.08 Sone, Pin – 3-pin Specifications Color: P12 Silent

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: P12 Series

Pros Super quiet operation

Not suitable for applications requiring higher fan speeds Sensitivity to wire connections in 2-wire setups

The ARCTIC P12 Silent is an excellent choice for users who prioritize quiet operation and efficient cooling. With its optimized static pressure and high-quality German-developed bearing, this fan delivers impressive performance while maintaining a virtually silent operation. It is particularly well-suited for use on heatsinks and radiators, making it an ideal choice for PC enthusiasts. The fan’s low noise level and ease of control through BIOS add to its appeal. However, it is important to note that its lower RPM may result in slightly lower airflow compared to fans with higher RPMs. Overall, the ARCTIC P12 Silent is a top-notch case fan that offers a great balance between performance and noise level.

Overall Score: 8/10

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST RGB is a 120 mm PWM case fan optimized for static pressure. It features 12 RGB LEDs along the fan hub for uniform and rich illumination. The fan and RGB cables have an integrated Y-splitter, making it easy to retrofit and control additional fans. With high static pressure, this fan guarantees efficient cooling even with increased air resistance, making it suitable for use on heat sinks and radiators. It operates between 200-2000 RPM, with noise kept to a minimum. The fan is black in color and its dimensions are 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H. It has received a customer rating of 4.6/5.

Key Features Analog rgb illumination

Easy to combine

Optimized for static pressure

200-2000 RPM Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: P12 pwm pst rgb

Pros Easy to install

Slim design for tight spaces Quiet and efficient Cons Not Argb

Not Argb RGB software compatibility issues

RGB software compatibility issues Blades not visible when running

The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST RGB is a reliable and efficient case fan that provides excellent cooling performance. Its RGB illumination adds a touch of style to any setup. While it may not offer advanced ARGB features, it is a great option for those who prioritize cooling and affordability. The fan is easy to install, with the ability to chain the RGB for seamless control. It operates quietly and efficiently, making it suitable for various cooling needs. Compatibility issues with certain RGB software and the limited visibility of the running fan are minor drawbacks. Overall, the ARCTIC P12 PWM PST RGB offers good value for money and is recommended for users seeking a reliable, budget-friendly case fan with RGB lighting.

Overall Score: 9/10

The ARCTIC P12-120 mm Case Fan is a pressure-optimized fan suitable for use in heatsinks and radiators. It provides efficient cooling even with increased air resistance. With a high quality bearing developed in Germany, it achieves greater efficiency and reduces friction. The innovative design of the fan blades improves airflow and minimizes noise. It has a long service life and comes with an oil capsule in the Fluid Dynamic Bearing to avoid lubricant leakage. The fan has a fan speed of 1800 RPM, airflow of 56.3 CFM/95.65 m³/h, and a noise level of 0.3 Sone. It is a 3-pin fan with a black color. Customers have given it a rating of 4.7/5.

Key Features Optimised for static pressure

High quality bearing

Innovative design

Long service life

Technical data Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: P12 Series

Long service life with no lubricant leakage Quiet operation even at high RPM Cons Build quality is not as good as some other fans

Build quality is not as good as some other fans Not PWM, so RPM control depends on motherboard support

The ARCTIC P12-120 mm Case Fan is an excellent cooling solution for heatsinks and radiators. With its pressure-optimized design and high-quality bearing, it provides efficient and quiet operation. The innovative fan blade design improves airflow while minimizing noise. The long service life and quiet operation make it a great choice for any computer setup. However, the build quality may not be as good as some other fans, and it is not PWM, so RPM control depends on motherboard compatibility. Overall, the ARCTIC P12-120 mm Case Fan offers great performance and value for its price.

Buyer's Guide: Arctic 120mm Case Fan

Whether you are building your own PC or upgrading an existing one, choosing the right case fan is essential for keeping your system cool and functioning optimally. A reliable and efficient 120mm case fan can make all the difference in maintaining ideal temperature levels inside your computer. In this buyer's guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know before purchasing an Arctic 120mm case fan. So, let's dive right in!

Features to Consider

When selecting an Arctic 120mm case fan, several key features should be taken into account to ensure compatibility and maximum performance. Below are some important factors you should consider:

Size : Arctic 120mm fans are specifically designed to fit a 120mm fan mount on your computer case. Ensure that your case has the necessary space for this size before making a purchase.

: Arctic 120mm fans are specifically designed to fit a 120mm fan mount on your computer case. Ensure that your case has the necessary space for this size before making a purchase. Airflow : A fan's airflow determines how effectively it can move air. Look for fans with high airflow ratings to ensure efficient cooling of your PC components.

: A fan's airflow determines how effectively it can move air. Look for fans with high airflow ratings to ensure efficient cooling of your PC components. Static Pressure : Static pressure is important for cooling air through dense components like heatsinks and radiators. If you have such components, look for a fan with good static pressure performance.

: Static pressure is important for cooling air through dense components like heatsinks and radiators. If you have such components, look for a fan with good static pressure performance. Noise Level : Nobody wants a noisy system, so considering the noise level produced by the fan is crucial. Look for fans with low decibel (dB) ratings if you prioritize a quiet environment.

: Nobody wants a noisy system, so considering the noise level produced by the fan is crucial. Look for fans with low decibel (dB) ratings if you prioritize a quiet environment. Speed Control : Some Arctic 120mm case fans offer speed control options, allowing you to adjust the fan's RPM (rotations per minute) to suit your cooling needs. This feature can be particularly useful if you prefer a balance between performance and noise.

: Some Arctic 120mm case fans offer speed control options, allowing you to adjust the fan's RPM (rotations per minute) to suit your cooling needs. This feature can be particularly useful if you prefer a balance between performance and noise. Connectors : Check the type of connector the fan uses to ensure compatibility with your motherboard or fan controller. Most Arctic 120mm fans use either a 3-pin or 4-pin connector.

: Check the type of connector the fan uses to ensure compatibility with your motherboard or fan controller. Most Arctic 120mm fans use either a 3-pin or 4-pin connector. Durability: Always opt for fans with high-quality bearings for longevity and reliable performance. Fans with fluid dynamic bearings (FDB) or rifle bearings generally tend to have longer lifespans.

Types of Arctic 120mm Case Fans

Arctic offers various types of 120mm case fans, each designed to cater to different cooling requirements and preferences. Here are the main types of Arctic 120mm case fans available:

Standard Case Fans: These fans are designed for general cooling purposes and offer a good balance between airflow and noise levels. Silent Case Fans: If you prioritize a quiet PC setup, silent case fans are perfect for you. They are designed with noise reduction features, such as specialized blade shapes and rubberized mounts. High-Performance Case Fans: If your system generates a significant amount of heat, high-performance case fans can be a great choice. They prioritize maximum airflow to keep your components cool even under heavy loads. RGB Case Fans: RGB case fans add a touch of customizable flair to your system, with vibrant lighting effects. These fans allow you to match your PC's aesthetics to your taste.

Installation Tips

It's important to install your Arctic 120mm case fan correctly to ensure optimal performance and prevent damage to your components. Here are some installation tips to keep in mind:

Remove Power : Before installing or removing any fans, ensure your PC is powered off and unplugged to avoid any electrical mishaps.

: Before installing or removing any fans, ensure your PC is powered off and unplugged to avoid any electrical mishaps. Fan Orientation : Determine the direction of airflow required by your PC and position the fan accordingly. Most fans have an arrow indicating the airflow direction.

: Determine the direction of airflow required by your PC and position the fan accordingly. Most fans have an arrow indicating the airflow direction. Screws or Rubber Mounts : Depending on your case, you may have the option to use screws or rubber mounts to secure your fan. Screws offer a more secure attachment, while rubber mounts reduce vibration and noise.

: Depending on your case, you may have the option to use screws or rubber mounts to secure your fan. Screws offer a more secure attachment, while rubber mounts reduce vibration and noise. Cable Management: Ensure that the fan's cable is neatly routed and does not obstruct any other components or fans inside the case.