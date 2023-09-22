X Shutting Down Circle Feature, Leaving Users Disappointed

October will mark the end of an era as X, the popular social media platform formerly known as Twitter, announces the discontinuation of its Circle feature. This move comes as a surprise to many, considering the feature was intended to replicate Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature, allowing users to selectively share posts with a specific group of people.

Key Takeaway X, formerly Twitter, is shutting down its Circle feature on October 31, 2023. This feature allowed users to share posts with a specific group of individuals. Despite facing glitches and a security incident, the company has decided to discontinue the feature. Users will no longer be able to create Circle posts or add people to their Circle.

The decision to shut down the Circle feature was revealed in a support page update by X, stating that the feature will no longer be available starting October 31, 2023. From that date onwards, users will no longer be able to create new Circle posts or add individuals to their Circle. However, they will still have access to their historical Circle posts.

The Troubled Past of X’s Circle Feature

X initially launched the Circle feature in August 2022, following an extensive beta testing period. The feature allowed users to include up to 150 people in their Circle and limited them to creating only one Circle.

Unfortunately, the Circle feature has faced numerous glitches and complications over time. Earlier this year, users became alarmed when their Circle posts failed to display a green flag, leading them to believe that their posts were being seen by all of their followers. In April, a more troubling issue arose when users reported that some of their Circle posts were appearing on unrelated individuals’ algorithmic timelines. X acknowledged this as a “security incident,” acknowledging that it allowed users outside of one’s Circle to view Circle posts.

The Decision to Move On

Given the ongoing challenges with the Circle feature, it seems X has made the difficult but necessary decision to discontinue it altogether. While this move may disappoint users who have relied on the feature to share content with only a select group, it is clear that the ongoing issues have made it untenable for X to continue supporting it.

As X bids farewell to the Circle feature, users will have to adapt to alternative ways of sharing their posts with specific groups. While the decision may come as a disappointment, it showcases X’s commitment to providing a reliable and secure user experience. Only time will tell what the future holds for X and its ever-evolving social media platform.