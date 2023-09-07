Newsnews
News

Wyvern Teams Up With Loft Orbital To Enhance Dragonette Satellite Constellation

Written by: Fey Keil | Published: 7 September 2023
wyvern-teams-up-with-loft-orbital-to-enhance-dragonette-satellite-constellation
News

Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has announced that it has secured a partnership with Loft Orbital to launch its Dragonette satellite constellation. This move is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of Wyvern’s satellite network.

Key Takeaway

Hyperspectral imagery startup Wyvern has partnered with Loft Orbital to launch its Dragonette satellite constellation. By leveraging Loft’s satellite platform and operations software, Wyvern aims to focus on delivering high-quality data while maximizing efficiency and capital resources.

Wyvern’s Approach to Building a Satellite Constellation

Unlike many other Earth observation startups, Wyvern has chosen to not build its own satellites. Instead, the company has opted for a partnership model, leveraging the expertise and capabilities of industry partners. CEO Christopher Robson explained that this approach is more capital efficient and allows the company to focus on delivering high-quality, high-resolution hyperspectral data.

Collaboration with Loft Orbital

As part of the partnership agreement, Wyvern will launch its satellites using Loft Orbital’s satellite platform. The platform includes the Longbow bus, developed by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, and a payload interface called the Hub. The Hub serves as the “brain” of the spacecraft, controlling payloads and managing dataflow and resources between the onboard payloads and the satellite bus.

Wyvern will also have access to Loft’s satellite operations software, Cockpit, throughout the duration of the mission. Cockpit enables efficient management and operation of the satellite.

Loft Orbital’s Space Infrastructure as a Service

Loft Orbital, a “space infrastructure as a service” company, follows a unique model of bulk-buying satellite buses to provide a standardized platform for various payloads. The company recently purchased 15 additional satellite buses from Airbus OneWeb, responding to the growing demand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification
News

Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification

by Maryjo Petro | 7 September 2023
Wyvern Teams Up With Loft Orbital To Enhance Dragonette Satellite Constellation
News

Wyvern Teams Up With Loft Orbital To Enhance Dragonette Satellite Constellation

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Ministerial Statement On UK’s Online Safety Bill Signals Step Back From Encryption Clash
News

Ministerial Statement On UK’s Online Safety Bill Signals Step Back From Encryption Clash

by Barbra Tarantino | 7 September 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Trude Vanburen | 7 September 2023
OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6
News

OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6

by Julina Ashby | 7 September 2023
Exciting Startups Unveiled At YC’s Summer 2023 Demo Day, Day 1
News

Exciting Startups Unveiled At YC’s Summer 2023 Demo Day, Day 1

by Dehlia Kuo | 7 September 2023
Voiijer’s New App Connects Nature-Lovers And Explorers In A Social Community
News

Voiijer’s New App Connects Nature-Lovers And Explorers In A Social Community

by Amandy Curley | 7 September 2023
How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap
News

How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap

by Dasha Chafin | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification
News

Gig Worker Status In Massachusetts: A Battle For Rights And Classification

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Wyvern Teams Up With Loft Orbital To Enhance Dragonette Satellite Constellation
News

Wyvern Teams Up With Loft Orbital To Enhance Dragonette Satellite Constellation

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach
News

Ransomware Group Claims Responsibility For Data Breach

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Ministerial Statement On UK’s Online Safety Bill Signals Step Back From Encryption Clash
News

Ministerial Statement On UK’s Online Safety Bill Signals Step Back From Encryption Clash

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Exciting Startups Unveiled At YC’s Summer 2023 Demo Day, Day 1
News

Exciting Startups Unveiled At YC’s Summer 2023 Demo Day, Day 1

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6
News

OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
Investors Explain Why They’re Sitting Out Of YC Demo Day
News

Investors Explain Why They’re Sitting Out Of YC Demo Day

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023
How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap
News

How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap

by Fey Keil | 7 September 2023