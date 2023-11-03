why-mozilla-is-focusing-on-a-decentralized-social-networking-future

Mozilla, the tech company behind the Firefox browser, pocket reader, and other apps, is shifting its attention towards a decentralized social networking future. The company is investing in the “fediverse,” which is a network of decentralized social networking applications that communicate with each other through the ActivityPub protocol. This move comes as consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional social media platforms, where trust and safety are prioritized and power isn’t concentrated in the hands of a few tech CEOs.

The Issues with Current Social Networks

Current social networks are primarily profit-driven, with large corporations like Meta, Snap, and Google at the helm. These platforms prioritize the interests of advertisers, often neglecting the needs and well-being of their users. Recent events, such as Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (now called X) and the rise of hate speech and toxic content on the platform, have further highlighted the shortcomings of centralized social networking.

Mozilla’s Mission and Approach

Mozilla sees an opportunity to redefine social networking by taking a different approach. As a nonprofit subsidiary, the company’s focus is not on generating earnings for shareholders but on creating a collaborative and inclusive social networking experience. Mozilla aims to contribute to the growth of the fediverse as a whole, instead of solely promoting its own Mastodon server.

Addressing Obstacles in the Fediverse

Mozilla acknowledges the technical hurdles that have hindered the adoption of decentralized social networking platforms. These include challenges related to onboarding, finding communities to engage with, and discovering interesting content. To tackle these obstacles, Mozilla plans to leverage its existing products and expertise. Users will be able to join the Mozilla.social instance using their Mozilla accounts, simplifying access to the suite of Mozilla tools, including the Firefox browser and Pocket.

Building a Safe and Engaging Experience

Mozilla recognizes the importance of trust and safety in social networking. The company has developed strict content policies to address issues such as hate speech, harassment, misinformation, and illegal content. While prioritizing safety, Mozilla also aims to create an engaging user experience. It is experimenting with features like a Discover feed to surface relevant and compelling content and exploring opportunities for publishers and creators to reach their audiences through the fediverse.