WhatsApp To Introduce Third-Party Chat Support Ahead Of Digital Markets Act Deadline

Written by: Gisella Devault | Published: 7 February 2024
With the Digital Markets Act (DMA) deadline fast approaching, WhatsApp is gearing up to implement third-party chat support within its messaging platform. This move comes in response to the EU’s decision to include messaging interoperability under the DMA, which will require major messaging services like WhatsApp and Messenger to open their platforms to other chat apps.

Key Takeaway

WhatsApp is set to introduce third-party chat support in compliance with the upcoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) deadline, aiming to enable interoperability while prioritizing user privacy and security.

Preparing for Interoperability

In an interview with Wired, Dick Brouwer, an engineering director at WhatsApp, expressed the company’s readiness to enable interoperability on its platform, which boasts over 2 billion users. Brouwer emphasized the challenge of balancing seamless interoperability with third parties while upholding WhatsApp’s privacy, security, and integrity standards.

Opt-In Experience and Security Measures

WhatsApp’s approach to third-party chat support will involve an opt-in experience to mitigate potential spam and scams. Brouwer highlighted the importance of allowing users to choose whether they want to engage in message exchanges with third parties, acknowledging the potential risks associated with such openness.

Agreements and Encryption Requirements

Companies seeking interoperability with Meta’s system, which includes WhatsApp, will be required to enter into agreements, the specifics of which have not been disclosed. WhatsApp will mandate end-to-end encryption as a prerequisite for enabling interoperability, aligning with its commitment to user privacy and security.

Challenges and Future Considerations

While WhatsApp is taking strides towards facilitating third-party chat support, concerns remain regarding potential privacy and security implications. Brouwer noted that achieving feature parity between third-party chats and WhatsApp’s native chats may pose challenges, underscoring the need to address emerging privacy and security issues.

