Wayflyer Partners With Neuberger Berman For $1 Billion Off-Balance Sheet Deal

Wayflyer, an e-commerce loan startup, has announced a groundbreaking $1 billion capital infusion from Neuberger Berman, an investment management firm. This off-balance sheet program will enable Wayflyer to expand its financing solutions and support the growth of its e-commerce customers, particularly in the thriving U.S. market.

Wayflyer’s Unique Financing Model

Wayflyer offers innovative financing to e-commerce startups, providing capital in exchange for a percentage of their future revenue. Leveraging data analytics and repayment structures based on a company’s revenue activity, Wayflyer aims to revolutionize revenue financing for e-commerce merchants. By utilizing a variety of data sources such as Shopify, Woocommerce, TrustPilot reviews, Google Analytics, and shipping service information, Wayflyer can make informed loan and repayment decisions.

The Power of Off-Balance Sheet Financing

This recent partnership with Neuberger Berman involves an off-balance sheet arrangement, allowing Wayflyer to maintain a lower debt-to-equity ratio. Through the purchase of up to $1 billion in assets managed by Neuberger Berman, Wayflyer can secure more favorable terms and strengthen its financial position. This strategic move demonstrates the resilience and success of Wayflyer’s proposition, positioning the company to support e-commerce businesses regardless of economic conditions.

Wayflyer’s Impressive Growth

Since its inception in September 2019 by co-founders Aidan Corbett and Jack Pierse, Wayflyer has experienced significant growth. With over 3,000 customers and $2 billion deployed in loans, Wayflyer has emerged as a trusted partner for e-commerce merchants. Notably, more than 80% of Wayflyer’s customers return for additional financing after their initial funding deals.

Thriving in a Competitive Market

While the e-commerce sector has faced challenges, including a high failure rate for businesses within the first 120 days, Wayflyer remains confident in its approach. Despite competition from companies like Clearco and Uncapped, Wayflyer has consistently attracted investors’ support. In June, the company renewed a $300 million debt line from J.P. Morgan, bolstering its financial position.

Future Outlook for E-commerce and Wayflyer

With the global e-commerce sector projected to grow rapidly in the coming years, Wayflyer’s partnership with Neuberger Berman positions the company for continued success. As the e-commerce market expands and could potentially reach $5.4 trillion in 2026, Wayflyer intends to utilize the proceeds from the $1 billion deal to fuel its growth, particularly in the American market. With an experienced team and a proven funding model, Wayflyer is positioned to meet the evolving financing needs of e-commerce businesses.