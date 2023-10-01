SBF’s Trial: Unraveling The Path Of FTX’s Downfall

The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, is set to begin on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, with the trial determining his guilt or innocence. The trial comes after FTX, once the third-largest crypto exchange with a valuation of $32 billion, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Key Takeaway The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, is about to commence, shedding light on the rise and fall of the once-valuable crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried faces serious charges, and the trial will determine his fate. The collapse of FTX had a significant impact on the crypto industry, and the outcome of the trial will have repercussions for investors and creditors who suffered losses.

From Alameda Research to FTX

Prior to co-founding FTX in 2019, Bankman-Fried established Alameda Research in 2017, a crypto-trading firm. FTX was created as a complement to Alameda, providing revenue and liquidity for the trading arm. The exchange garnered over $2 billion in capital from more than 80 investors within two years, propelling its valuation to $32 billion after a successful Series C funding round in January 2022.

Branding and Partnerships

FTX gained recognition through various branding deals and partnerships, solidifying its presence in the mainstream. It secured naming rights for the Miami Heat’s home arena and collaborated with major sports figures such as Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and Naomi Osaka. Bankman-Fried’s close ties with U.S. regulators and government officials also played a role, with his donations to many of them.

FTX’s Liquidity Crisis

FTX’s downfall began when concerns arose about its liquidity. The publication of Alameda’s balance sheet revealed that the firm held $14.6 billion in assets and $8 billion in liabilities, with its largest asset consisting of FTT tokens, the token behind FTX. The balance sheet indicated that Alameda possessed more FTT tokens than existed in the world. This revelation combined with Binance’s withdrawal of cash from FTX triggered a bank run, leading to FTX and Alameda filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2022.

The Arrest and Trial

Bankman-Fried was arrested in December 2022 and extradited to the U.S. He has since maintained his innocence. The trial will examine the criminal charges brought against him, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to misuse customer funds. Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Former FTX employees Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, who have pled guilty to related charges, will serve as major witnesses in the trial.

The trial will be closely watched to see how it concludes. However, questions remain about the investors and creditors affected by the collapse of FTX and the fate of the billions of dollars worth of crypto assets caught up in legal proceedings.