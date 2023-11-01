Newsnews
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Elusive Testimony Raises Eyebrows In FTX Trial

Written by: Blisse Napoli | Published: 2 November 2023
In a courtroom drama that left many scratching their heads, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, provided testimony during his trial that was as enigmatic as it was frustrating. Facing seven charges for alleged financial crimes, Bankman-Fried seemed to excel in offering vague and evasive responses, leaving little enlightenment for those seeking answers.

Key Takeaway

  • Bankman-Fried’s testimony during his trial lacked clarity and transparency, as he repeatedly provided vague and evasive responses.
  • His elusive behavior, characterized by phrases like “I don’t recall” and “I’m not sure,” left many spectators and reporters frustrated and incredulous.
  • Observers noted that Bankman-Fried’s evasiveness came across as unremorseful and arrogant, prompting reminders from the judge and the prosecution to answer the questions directly.
  • Author Michael Lewis, sitting in the courtroom, likened Bankman-Fried’s testimony to that of a fictional character, highlighting the difficulty in extracting meaningful information.
  • Our humorous compilation of Bankman-Fried’s evasive phrases serves as a tongue-in-cheek guide on how not to share important details in a hypothetical financial trial.

Avoiding Clarity at All Costs

Throughout the three and a half days of questioning, Bankman-Fried masterfully dodged direct answers, resorting to repetitive phrases such as “I don’t recall,” “I’m not sure,” or “Possibly.” These verbal sidesteps elicited chuckles from the spectators and reporters present, illustrating the frustration and disbelief at the lack of forthcoming information.

It became evident that Bankman-Fried, once an active and vocal figure in the cryptocurrency world, had transformed into a seemingly forgetful individual. His testimony portrayed a man oblivious to his own actions, decisions, and even the state of his own company. The courtroom murmurs suggested that his responses came across as unremorseful, snarky, and devoid of accountability.

Evasive Tactics

Bankman-Fried’s strategies to deflect questions included taking long pauses, attempting to avoid answering or carefully crafting responses that would not incriminate him. Judge Lewis Kaplan and the prosecution had to intervene several times to steer him back to addressing the questions directly.

Remarkably, renowned author Michael Lewis, who wrote a book based on Bankman-Fried’s life, “Going Infinite,” made observations from his seat in the courtroom. Lewis compared Bankman-Fried’s evasive behavior to that of a fictional character, humorously adding that he probably wouldn’t read fiction himself.

The Art of Non-Disclosure

In light of Bankman-Fried’s elusive testimony, we have compiled a list of his most frequently used phrases that helped him skillfully avoid divulging pertinent information related to his activities before FTX’s downfall. These tactics, although showcased in a courtroom setting, serve as a tongue-in-cheek guide on how to sidestep important details in a hypothetical financial trial:

