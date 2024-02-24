Newsnews
News

VCs Get Creative To Return Investor Cash Amid Liquidity Shortage

Written by: Charlena Deberry | Published: 25 February 2024
vcs-get-creative-to-return-investor-cash-amid-liquidity-shortage
News

As the venture capital landscape grapples with a scarcity of liquidity, VCs are exploring innovative methods to provide returns to their investors. One such approach gaining traction is the utilization of continuation funds, a concept more commonly associated with private equity than venture capital.

Key Takeaway

Continuation funds are emerging as a valuable tool for VCs to address the liquidity shortage and provide returns to their investors, reflecting the industry’s adaptability in the face of evolving challenges.

Continuation Funds: A Solution to Ill-Timed Cycles

Continuation funds, while rare in the realm of venture capital, offer a secondary investment vehicle that enables VCs to extend the timeline for certain assets in older funds. This is achieved by selling these assets to a new vehicle controlled by the VCs, thereby allowing the fund’s limited partners to either roll over their investment or exit. With portfolios holding significant unrealized value and a dearth of immediate exit opportunities, VCs are increasingly turning to creative strategies such as continuation funds to generate much-needed liquidity.

Implications and Viability

Despite the potential complexities and conflicts of interest associated with repricing assets, continuation funds present an opportunity for new investors to set the valuation, thus mitigating concerns about existing managers influencing the process. Notably, this strategy is not limited to large funds, as it is deemed viable for a substantial portion of the venture industry, offering a potential solution to the challenges posed by the industry’s often ill-timed cycles.

Reflecting on The Exchange

As we bid farewell to The Exchange, it’s essential to acknowledge the significant impact it has had since its inception. From chronicling the startup boom to navigating the challenges of the pandemic, The Exchange has been a vital platform for insightful analysis and commentary on the evolving venture capital landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities
News

New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities

by Malanie Hopson | 16 September 2023
If A Person’s Risk Tolerance Is Low What Investments Should They Consider?
FINTECH

If A Person’s Risk Tolerance Is Low What Investments Should They Consider?

by Wrennie Whitesell | 12 November 2023
What Are Short-Term Investments In Accounting
FINTECH

What Are Short-Term Investments In Accounting

by Devora Gorski | 12 November 2023
When The Federal Reserve Puts Money In The Banking System
FINTECH

When The Federal Reserve Puts Money In The Banking System

by Wrennie Whitesell | 17 November 2023
What Happens To Investments When Interest Rates Rise
FINTECH

What Happens To Investments When Interest Rates Rise

by Malanie Hopson | 12 November 2023
Saving Your Venture Dollars: Strategies For Maximizing Runway
News

Saving Your Venture Dollars: Strategies For Maximizing Runway

by Joscelin Harder | 6 October 2023
How Do I Short Bitcoin
FINTECH

How Do I Short Bitcoin

by Sherilyn Beall | 12 November 2023
How Does Lending Stocks Work
FINTECH

How Does Lending Stocks Work

by Mariska Spindler | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

The Reddit IPO Filing: A Closer Look At The Numbers And Nuance
News

The Reddit IPO Filing: A Closer Look At The Numbers And Nuance

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
VCs Get Creative To Return Investor Cash Amid Liquidity Shortage
News

VCs Get Creative To Return Investor Cash Amid Liquidity Shortage

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Make A Mansion In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Mansion In Minecraft

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Make Note Block In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Note Block In Minecraft

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Make Sea Lantern Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Sea Lantern Minecraft

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Turn On Ray Tracing Minecraft
GAMING

How To Turn On Ray Tracing Minecraft

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Update Minecraft Server
GAMING

How To Update Minecraft Server

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024
How To Grow Cactus Minecraft
GAMING

How To Grow Cactus Minecraft

by Charlena Deberry | 25 February 2024