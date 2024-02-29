Newsnews
The Rise And Fall Of Apple’s Project Titan: A Decade Of Speculation

Written by: Courtney Shuck | Published: 29 February 2024
Apple’s secretive car project, known as Project Titan, has come to an abrupt end after a decade of speculation and uncertainty. The project, which aimed to revolutionize the electric vehicle and autonomous driving industries, has faced numerous challenges and pivots throughout its tumultuous journey.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s Project Titan, a decade-long endeavor shrouded in secrecy, ultimately ends without a formal prototype, highlighting the challenges of venturing into uncharted territories within the automotive landscape.

The Early Years: 2013-2015

  • In 2013, Apple’s M&A specialist meets with Elon Musk, sparking initial rumors of Apple’s interest in the electric vehicle space.
  • By 2014, Project Titan is officially underway, with a team of 1,000 people led by former Ford engineer Steve Zadesky.
  • 2015 sees the first public reports of Apple’s foray into electric vehicles, with speculations about the company’s plans and partnerships.

The Pivots and Setbacks: 2016-2023

  • Momentum falters in 2016, leading to leadership changes and a shift towards autonomous driving systems.
  • Throughout 2017 and 2018, Apple’s focus on autonomous technology becomes more apparent, with public statements from CEO Tim Cook.
  • By 2021, Apple’s negotiations with various automakers and the continuous internal debates signal the project’s uncertainty.
  • The year 2022 witnesses significant departures from the project, indicating internal challenges.
  • In 2023, Apple faces mounting pressure from its board of directors regarding the project’s progress.

The End of an Era: 2024

In January 2024, Apple reaches a critical juncture with Project Titan, ultimately leading to a pivotal decision. After a series of intense discussions, the project is officially terminated, marking the end of Apple’s ambitious venture into the automotive industry.

