Apple’s Abandoned Projects: A Look At The Company’s Failed Endeavors

Written by: Joyan Cleary | Published: 3 March 2024
Apple has recently made a significant decision to abandon its ambitious plans of venturing into the automotive industry. The company had been working on a secretive project involving an autonomous electric car, which has now been shelved. Instead, Apple has shifted its focus towards the increasingly popular field of generative AI. This abrupt change in direction has resulted in job losses for some employees, while others have been reassigned to different divisions within the company.

Key Takeaway

Apple has scrapped its project for an autonomous electric car and has redirected its efforts towards generative AI, impacting the jobs of several employees.

The Rise and Fall of Project Titan

Project Titan, as the autonomous electric car initiative was known, had been in the works since 2014. The project had the potential to pose a significant challenge to competitors like Tesla, leveraging Apple’s track record of disrupting various markets with products such as the iPod, iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. However, the company’s decision to abandon Project Titan has brought an end to its aspirations in the automotive sector.

Other Notable Failed Projects by Apple

Apple’s history is not devoid of failed endeavors. Prior to Project Titan, the company had worked on several projects that ultimately did not come to fruition. Some of the more notable examples include:

  • AirPower: Apple’s wireless charging mat, initially announced in 2017, was anticipated to support simultaneous charging of up to three devices. However, the project was canceled in 2019 due to the company’s inability to meet its high standards.
  • Television: Apple’s rumored ultra-high-definition TV set, which never materialized despite anticipation from analysts and investors.
  • Vademecum: An early tablet prototype from 1994 that never made it to market due to the perceived lack of demand for tablet computers at the time.
  • MessageSlate: Another failed tablet project, based on Newton OS, that was ultimately scrapped by Apple.
  • W.A.L.T.: A “telephone Mac” prototype that never saw the light of day, featuring a touchscreen panel and advanced features for its time.
  • PenLite: A tablet development effort in 1992 that was abandoned by Apple, signaling the company’s early recognition of market readiness.

These examples shed light on Apple’s willingness to explore innovative ideas, even if they do not always come to fruition. The company’s shift from the automotive industry to generative AI reflects its commitment to adapting to evolving technological landscapes.

