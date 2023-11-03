The Game-Changing Pairing: IPhone 15 And Xreal Air Glasses

The highly anticipated release of the iPhone 15 brought with it a game-changing feature: USB-C connectivity. This upgrade not only allows for easier cable management but also enables native video out support. As a result, users can now connect their iPhone to various displays with a single cable, opening up a world of possibilities in terms of convenience and functionality. Enter the Xreal Air glasses, an affordable yet impressive accessory that takes advantage of this newfound capability.

Key Takeaway The Xreal Air glasses offer an affordable and practical solution for users seeking an augmented reality experience with their iPhone 15. These glasses, paired with the iPhone’s USB-C capabilities, provide a myriad of possibilities for streaming, gaming, web browsing, and more. With the added option of prescription lenses and the Xreal Beam accessory, users can tailor their experience to their individual needs and preferences. While the Apple Vision Pro glasses may offer a more advanced solution in the future, the Xreal Air glasses present a compelling and accessible option for most users.

The Xreal Air: An Augmented Reality Experience

Priced between $300 and $500, the Xreal Air glasses offer more than just a fancy term like “augmented reality.” These glasses come equipped with high-quality, built-in projector screens. The Xreal Air features a 120Hz, 0.68-inch MicrOLED display that projects images onto the lenses via a mirror. This innovative design allows users to simultaneously view both the display and the world around them. For those seeking a more immersive experience and deep blacks, the glasses even come with a physical hood that blocks out external light.

Unlike other accessories, the Xreal Air glasses do not require a separate power supply. Instead, they draw power directly from the device they are connected to, much like USB-C portable monitors. With the included USB-C to USB-C cable, the glasses effortlessly integrate with the iPhone 15 lineup. Upon connection, users will see their iPhone screen mirrored on the Xreal Air’s display, providing a seamless viewing experience. In addition to mirroring apps and the home screen, streaming services that support video out will automatically adapt to a landscape orientation, maximizing the screen real estate.

A Versatile Accessory for Gaming and More

The Xreal Air glasses are not limited to streaming and app mirroring – they excel in enhancing gaming experiences as well. When paired with the Backbone USB-C controller, the glasses offer a larger and more immersive view for gaming. Additionally, they prove to be an ideal accessory for web browsing, with the ability to connect to a Bluetooth keyboard for a minimalist setup. In fact, some have even utilized these glasses for writing blog posts on the go, proving their versatility and convenience.

Moreover, the Xreal Air glasses support the use of prescription lenses with the inclusion of an insert, catering to individual needs. For a small additional fee, users can order their lenses with their prescription, further enhancing the overall experience. To take the Xreal Air experience to the next level, users can opt for the optional Xreal Beam accessory. This accessory not only fixes the virtual display in space relative to the user’s head position, reducing any potential discomfort, but also acts as a backup battery for augmented reality tasks. Furthermore, the Xreal Beam can connect to a range of devices, including popular game consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, ensuring a truly immersive virtual display experience that can scale up to an astonishing 300 inches.