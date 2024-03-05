Newsnews
The 2024 Dodge Charger: A New Era Of Muscle Cars

Written by: Anatola Sandy | Published: 6 March 2024
On Tuesday, Stellantis unveiled the highly anticipated 2024 all-electric Dodge Charger, marking a significant shift in the world of muscle cars. The new Charger comes packed with features that cater to the expectations of muscle car enthusiasts, including a system that replicates the rumble of a Hemi V-8 engine.

Key Takeaway

The 2024 all-electric Dodge Charger represents a bold step towards a more sustainable future, while still honoring the legacy of the iconic muscle car.

Charging into the Future

The 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Daytona R/T trim are set to roll into production in mid-2024, with the four-door versions following in the first quarter of 2025. Stellantis has not disclosed the pricing details for these electrifying vehicles, but they are a crucial part of the company’s strategic plan to reduce its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.

Stellantis’ Strategic Plan

These electric Chargers are integral to Stellantis’ broader strategic plan, which includes ambitious financial targets and a commitment to sustainability. The company aims to double its net revenues to $335 billion annually by 2030 while maintaining double-digit profit margins.

A Dual Approach

While the new electric Chargers represent a leap into the future, Dodge is not turning its back on its gas-powered roots. The next-generation Charger will also be available with internal combustion engines, albeit not powered by a Hemi V-8. Instead, Dodge is opting for a more efficient and cleaner 3-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, promising even more power and torque.

Embracing Change

Stellantis’ CEO, Carlos Tavares, has emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to electric vehicles, even as the industry faces evolving challenges. Tavares is resolute in his approach, preparing the company for potential shifts in political landscapes that could impact environmental regulations and incentives.


