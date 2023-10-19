Newsnews
News

Tesla’s Energy Storage Thrives While Solar Business Declines

Written by: Wren Kowalczyk | Published: 19 October 2023
teslas-energy-storage-thrives-while-solar-business-declines
News

Tesla, once a top contender in the residential solar installation field, is experiencing a decline in its solar business. In the third quarter of this year, the company’s solar deployments dropped by 48% compared to the same period last year. Sequentially, from Q1 to Q3, solar deployments have decreased from 67 MW to 66 MW, and further down to 49 MW.

Key Takeaway

Tesla’s solar business may be declining, but the company’s energy storage sector is flourishing. The increase in energy storage deployments highlights the growing demand for sustainable and reliable energy storage solutions. While Tesla faces challenges in certain areas, the success of its energy storage business showcases the importance of such technologies in the renewable energy transition.

However, despite the decline in solar installations, Tesla’s “Energy generation and storage” arm reported a 40% increase in revenue during Q3. The reason? The company’s energy storage business is booming.

Energy Storage Deployments Soar

Tesla’s energy storage deployments experienced a remarkable 90% increase in Q3, reaching nearly 4 GWh, up from 2.1 GWh in Q3 2023. This surge was the highest quarterly deployment ever recorded by Tesla. The company attributes this success to the continuous expansion of its Megafactory in Lathrop, CA.

The popularity of Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries and utility-scale Megapacks has contributed to their thriving energy storage business. These products play a significant role in the transition to renewables, as they enable the storage of clean energy for later use, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Profits Decline Despite Energy Storage Success

Despite the success in the energy storage sector, Tesla reported a significant decline in profits during Q3. This decline can be attributed to various factors, including price cuts on electric vehicles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts
News

Tesla Reports 44% Drop In Q3 Profit Due To EV Price Cuts

by Minerva Edison | 19 October 2023
Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control
News

Volteras: Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Connectivity And Control

by Hailee Pitts | 14 October 2023
How To Charge Solar Power Bank
TECHNOLOGY

How To Charge Solar Power Bank

by Druci Rook | 15 October 2023
10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021
FINTECH

10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021

by Juliet | 26 May 2021
What Is IoT Company
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT Company

by Nita Herron | 17 October 2023
Tesla Falls Short Of Q3 Delivery Expectations, Shares Dip
News

Tesla Falls Short Of Q3 Delivery Expectations, Shares Dip

by Ester Christianson | 2 October 2023
Where Is The HGTV Smart Home In 2016
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is The HGTV Smart Home In 2016

by Daffi Jordon | 17 October 2023
SEC To Compel Elon Musk’s Testimony In Twitter Stock Purchase Probe
News

SEC To Compel Elon Musk’s Testimony In Twitter Stock Purchase Probe

by Florrie Melgoza | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

What To Do If Drone Falls In Water
TECHNOLOGY

What To Do If Drone Falls In Water

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
Where Can I Fly A Drone In Colorado
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Fly A Drone In Colorado

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
When Drone Invented
TECHNOLOGY

When Drone Invented

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
How To Get A Drone In Vehicle Simulator
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get A Drone In Vehicle Simulator

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
How To Turn Off Holy Stone Drone Remote
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off Holy Stone Drone Remote

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
How Far Can A Holy Stone Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Far Can A Holy Stone Drone Fly

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
How To Connect 4Drc Drone To App
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect 4Drc Drone To App

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023
How To Upload Drone Footage To Instagram
TECHNOLOGY

How To Upload Drone Footage To Instagram

by Wren Kowalczyk | 19 October 2023