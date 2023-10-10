SuperOps.ai Raises $12.4 Million To Streamline Work For Managed Service Providers

Santa Monica-based startup SuperOps.ai has secured $12.4 million in a Series B funding round led by Addition and March Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners. The funding will be used to enhance the company’s cloud-native, unified platform, which aims to streamline IT management for managed service providers (MSPs). SuperOps.ai’s platform integrates multiple tools into one solution, replacing the need for eight separate tools commonly used by MSPs. With built-in AI capabilities, the platform helps MSPs preempt client issues and save time. This latest funding round brings SuperOps.ai’s total raised since its inception in 2020 to $29.4 million, and the company claims to have experienced 300% customer growth in the past year.

Addressing the Challenges Faced by MSPs

The founders of SuperOps.ai, Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam, recognized the fragmented and complex workflows MSPs often face when using multiple tech tools. They saw an opportunity to simplify and optimize the IT management process by creating a unified platform. Designed after extensive conversations with 450 MSPs, SuperOps.ai’s platform combines Professional Services Automation (PSA), Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), IT documentation, project management, and network monitoring into one comprehensive solution. This eliminates the need for MSPs to switch between multiple tools, improving efficiency and reducing time-consuming friction.

Enhancing Efficiency through AI Capabilities

SuperOps.ai’s platform not only consolidates multiple tools but also incorporates AI capabilities to further enhance efficiency. The platform can replace around eight separate tools, providing MSPs with a seamless experience. With the development of its AI technology, SuperOps.ai aims to automate tasks, predict issues, and offer solutions in the future. By centralizing all necessary data and information, MSPs can quickly address client needs, streamlining their operations and ultimately improving revenue and profitability.

A Customer Success Story

Selectgroup, a 33-year-old MSP based in the United Kingdom, benefited from adopting SuperOps.ai’s platform. The company sought to move away from legacy tools and found that SuperOps.ai provided a more intuitive and effective solution. In one instance, Selectgroup director Matthew Fenton was able to remotely connect to six computers and make necessary changes in settings using SuperOps.ai’s integrated remote access feature. This saved Fenton significant time compared to the previous manual process, allowing him to allocate more time to other tasks and providing better customer support.

Competition and Future Plans

SuperOps.ai competes with established players in the MSP market, such as Kaseya, ConnectWise, NinjaOne, Syncro, and Atera. However, SuperOps.ai differentiates itself by offering a more comprehensive and user-friendly platform. The company aims to provide an appealing alternative to long-term contracts by offering flexible monthly or annual plans that can be canceled at any time.

Looking ahead, SuperOps.ai plans to invest heavily in research and development. The company’s focus is on advancing its AI capabilities to further automate tasks, reduce repetitive tickets, and predict maintenance needs based on historical data. SuperOps.ai aims to drive innovation in the MSP market and revolutionize IT management for MSPs.