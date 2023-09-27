New Automated Data Syncing Platform, Rollstack, Streamlines Presentations

Creating presentations can be a time-consuming and laborious process for professionals across various industries. One of the biggest challenges is keeping data points accurate and up to date, a task that often leads to frustration and burnout among employees. In fact, a recent study conducted by Coveo revealed that employees spend an average of four hours each day searching for information, with over 31% of respondents reporting that this constant struggle negatively affects their well-being.

Key Takeaway Rollstack is a platform that automates the updating of metrics and figures in slide decks, reports, and documents, freeing up employees to focus on more important tasks. Its innovative solution addresses the traditional labor-intensive workflow associated with recurring reporting and empowers teams to make data-driven decisions efficiently.

Rollstack, founded by Nabil Jallouli, Bahir Saad, and Younes Jallouli, aims to alleviate some of these challenges by providing an automated solution. As part of Y Combinator’s Winter 2023 cohort, Rollstack has already raised $1.8 million in seed funding from notable investors such as Y Combinator, UpHonest Capital, and Kima Ventures.

Nabil, with his extensive experience leading data, strategy, and revenue operations teams at prominent companies like Pinterest, Deel, and Groupon, recognized the need for a tool that simplifies the process of updating presentations. Bahir, a former software and DevOps engineer at AiFi, and Younes, who held engineering and product positions at Tesla, joined him in this endeavor.

Rollstack enables teams to seamlessly update their presentations by connecting to data sources like Tableau, Salesforce, and Looker. The platform supports popular document formats such as Google Slides, PowerPoint, Google Docs, Word, and Notion. Users can schedule data and visualization refreshes, ensuring that the information remains current and accurate. Rollstack also saves formatting and visualization preferences for future use, streamlining the process even further.

One of the unique features of Rollstack is its ability to create new versions of presentations programmatically and implement version control. This enables teams to easily access historical data snapshots and roll back to previous fiscal years, enhancing their decision-making processes.

“Rollstack’s automations allow employees to concentrate on their core tasks like analysis, strategy, or selling, rather than getting bogged down in the tedious process of generating data reports,” Nabil explained.

While Rollstack faces competition from similar platforms like Coefficient and Actiondesk, Nabil emphasizes that their solution supports a wider range of document types, giving them a competitive edge. The platform’s customer base is growing steadily, with a 50% increase month-on-month, catering to startups as well as large publicly-listed firms. With plans to double its team size by the end of Q1 2024, Rollstack is well-positioned to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency and deliver even greater value to its users.

“Rollstack’s primary competitor is manual work itself,” Nabil added. “Our expertise in the field enables us to use AI to further optimize our clients’ efficiency. We remain focused on delivering true value and impactful solutions, rather than simply following industry trends.”