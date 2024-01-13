Startups’ Flight To Quality: Striking A Balance

Startups’ flight to quality in 2024 has sparked discussions on whether the pendulum has swung too far in the other direction. In the latest episode of Equity, Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures, delves into this topic, shedding light on the challenges faced by smaller firms in competing with larger counterparts in the current investment landscape.

Exploring Startups’ Flight to Quality

Jenny Fielding, a seasoned professional in the startup and venture capital space, brings valuable insights into the dynamics of startups’ flight to quality. The discussion touches on the implications of this trend and its impact on the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Great VC Resignation

One of the key highlights of the conversation is the “great VC resignation,” a topic that promises to offer a deeper understanding of the current state of venture capital and its potential ramifications for the industry.

About Jenny Fielding

Jenny Fielding’s extensive experience, including her role as a managing director for accelerator Techstars and her successful ventures in founding and leading companies, adds a layer of credibility to the insights she shares. Her candid approach and willingness to address critical issues make this episode a compelling listen for anyone interested in the world of startups and venture capital.