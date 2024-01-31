Spotify And Snapchat Introduce New “Share Track Lens” Feature

Spotify has teamed up with Snapchat to bring a new way for users to share their favorite songs on the social app. The new “Share Track Lens” feature allows users to capture the world around them on camera while sharing a song. This feature overlays the song title, artist name, cover art, and a link to listen to the track on Spotify.

Key Takeaway Spotify and Snapchat have introduced a new “Share Track Lens” feature, allowing users to capture their surroundings while sharing a song, enhancing the sharing experience on the social app.

How to Use the Feature

To use the “Share Track Lens” feature, ensure that both your Spotify and Snapchat mobile apps are updated. Select a track on Spotify that you want to share, open the share menu, and tap the Snapchat “Lens” icon. The lens will then generate the track information on Snapchat. Once you create your Snap, you can share it to your Story or with others.

Enhanced Sharing Experience

Previously, Snapchat users could share what they were listening to on Spotify, but they were unable to do so while capturing themselves or their surroundings. This new feature allows users to share a song alongside an image, similar to sharing songs in Instagram Stories. For example, users can now take a Snap of themselves and overlay the track they are listening to, or capture the entire vibe of a moment, such as listening to a song at the beach.

Global Rollout

The new feature is being rolled out globally, starting today, for both Android and iOS users in markets where both Spotify and Snapchat are available.