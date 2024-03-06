Newsnews
News

Sling TV Launches Free Arcade Games For Live TV Viewers

Written by: Raye Loving | Published: 7 March 2024
sling-tv-launches-free-arcade-games-for-live-tv-viewers
News

DISH-owned streaming service Sling TV has introduced a new gaming platform called “Arcade,” offering classic arcade games such as Tetris, Wheel of Fortune, Sweet Sugar, Solitaire Clash, Poker Online, and Doodle Jump, among others. The best part? The gaming experience is free for Sling TV and Sling Freestream customers, allowing them to play games while watching live TV content, providing entertainment during commercial breaks.

Key Takeaway

Sling TV has launched a free gaming platform called “Arcade,” offering classic arcade games for its customers to play while watching live TV content, providing a unique and interactive entertainment experience.

Free Gaming Experience

Customers can now enjoy a diverse selection of ten games at launch, with the promise of new titles being added regularly. The current gaming library is made possible through Sling’s partnership with Play.Works, a connected-TV games provider with a wide distribution network across major TV companies like Comcast, Cox, Samsung, Vizio, and more. This move sets Sling TV apart from competitors like Netflix and YouTube, as their gaming offerings are exclusively for paid subscribers.

Expanding Entertainment Options

Sling TV’s Group President of DISH Video Services, Gary Schanman, emphasized the platform’s evolution beyond traditional TV, stating, “Sling is now more than just TV. We want people to enjoy their entertainment just as much as we do. The new Arcade offering combines some great classic games with our great TV programming. No other streaming platform gives you access to more entertainment options for free.”

Competitive Edge

With the recent struggles in retaining subscribers, Sling’s introduction of Arcade could be a game-changer, offering a unique and interactive entertainment experience for users. The platform’s parent company, DISH, reported a loss of 65,000 Sling TV subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing the total to 2.06 million. However, the addition of Arcade could potentially set the streamer apart from its competitors.

Device Availability

Currently, Arcade is only available on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, but Sling is working on adding support for more devices in the near future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Watch Acc Network
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Acc Network

by Dominica Malinowski | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Fs1
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Fs1

by Queenie Samples | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Trutv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Trutv

by Karrie Atwell | 4 August 2023
How To Watch Euro Cup 2021
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Euro Cup 2021

by Wrennie Whitesell | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Redzone Without Cable
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Redzone Without Cable

by Idell Rood | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Colts Game Today
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Colts Game Today

by Shina Thies | 4 August 2023
Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku

by Naoma Blanco | 17 September 2023
How To Watch Tnt
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Tnt

by Joscelin Harder | 4 August 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem
News

Apple Terminates Epic Games Developer Account, Citing Threat To IOS Ecosystem

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
Sling TV Launches Free Arcade Games For Live TV Viewers
News

Sling TV Launches Free Arcade Games For Live TV Viewers

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
Google Play Store’s DMA Compliance Plan: New Fees Announced
News

Google Play Store’s DMA Compliance Plan: New Fees Announced

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
What To Do After Getting Spin Boost Metroid Dread
GAMING

What To Do After Getting Spin Boost Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
How To Open Green Doors In Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Open Green Doors In Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
Where To Go After Kraid In Metroid Dread
GAMING

Where To Go After Kraid In Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
How To Use Phantom Cloak In Metroid Dread
GAMING

How To Use Phantom Cloak In Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024
Where To Go After Plasma Beam In Metroid Dread
GAMING

Where To Go After Plasma Beam In Metroid Dread

by Raye Loving | 7 March 2024