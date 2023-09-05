how-to-stream-nfl-games-for-the-2023-season

Best Ways to Watch Live NFL Games

As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, football fans are eager to find the best ways to stream live games without cable. With a plethora of streaming options available, it can be overwhelming to make a decision. We’ve done the research and here are the top streaming services to consider:

Key Takeaway Streaming NFL games without cable is becoming increasingly accessible, with various platforms offering comprehensive coverage. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly options or high-quality visuals, there is a streaming service tailored to suit your preferences. Consider DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, NFL+, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, or Paramount+ to catch all the action during the 2023 NFL season.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is a comprehensive option for streaming in-market NFL games. It offers all four channels that broadcast the games: NBC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox. Additionally, DirecTV recently added the NFL Network to its lineup, making it an attractive choice for fans who want exclusive game broadcasts. It does come at a higher price point than other services, with the Choice plan priced at $99.99 per month.

Sling TV

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Sling TV is worth considering. By signing up for the Orange and Blue plan at $60 per month, viewers can access a wide range of NFL game coverage. The Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month includes the highly coveted NFL RedZone channel, giving fans access to extra football content.

Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is another popular streaming option for NFL fans. Priced at $69.99 per month, it offers CBS, Fox, ESPN, and NBC, providing access to local team games. To unlock the NFL Network and NFL RedZone, subscribers can purchase the sports add-on for an additional $11 per month. It is important to note that Hulu Live TV does not offer a free trial.

Fubo

Formerly known as FuboTV, Fubo is a solid choice for football enthusiasts. It offers all local and primetime games at $70 per month for the Pro plan. Like Hulu Live TV, Fubo also has a sports add-on for $11 per month, which includes the NFL RedZone channel. One unique feature that sets Fubo apart is its support for 4K viewing, catering to viewers who prioritize high-quality visuals.

YouTube TV

If you prefer YouTube as your streaming platform, YouTube TV is an excellent option for streaming NFL games. Priced at $72.99 per month, it provides access to NFL games airing on the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, ESPN, and NBC. For those who want to enjoy NFL RedZone, the Sports Plus package can be added for an additional $11 per month.

NFL+

The NFL+ streaming service, available within the NFL app, offers live local and primetime regular season games as well as access to the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Priced at $6.99 per month, it is a mobile-exclusive service, perfect for fans on the go.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video continues to be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football games for the second year in a row. With a subscription cost of $14.99 per month, viewers can enjoy the Thursday night matchups as well as the first-ever Black Friday game, which is free for all fans without a subscription.

Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home for all NBC Sunday Night Football games. Subscribers can access NFL coverage by signing up for the $5.99 premium plan. Additionally, Peacock will host an exclusive NFL regular season game for the first time on December 23 and stream a prime-time NFL Wild Card game on January 13.

Paramount+

Paramount+ allows users to watch live NFL games that air on CBS, as it provides access to local CBS stations. With options including CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, fans can enjoy a range of live CBS programming. Paramount+ Essential is priced at $5.99 per month, while Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 per month.