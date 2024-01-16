Singapore-Based Locofy Launches Lightning: A One-Click Design-to-Code Tool

Locofy, a Singapore-based frontend development platform, has recently unveiled its latest innovation – a one-click design-to-code tool called Lightning. This tool aims to streamline the process of turning Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into functional code, ultimately saving developers valuable time and effort.

Key Takeaway Locofy’s Lightning tool represents a significant leap in frontend development, leveraging AI to simplify the design-to-code process and empower developers to focus on core business activities.

Revolutionizing Frontend Development

Lightning, built on Locofy’s Large Design Models (LDMs), is designed to automate approximately 80% of frontend development tasks. By integrating this tool as a Figma plugin, Locofy seeks to empower developers, particularly those in lean startups, to focus on core business activities and market strategies, rather than getting bogged down by the intricacies of coding.

AI-Powered Innovation

Locofy’s founders, Honey Mittal and Sohaib Muhammed, have invested over $1 million in the development of Lightning. The tool is underpinned by a Unified Large Design Model, comprising close to half a billion parameters derived from millions of designs. Through a combination of AI-based techniques, including multimodal transformers and graph-based neural networks, Lightning condenses multiple frontend development steps into a single, one-click process.

Future Expansion and Monetization

Looking ahead, Locofy plans to expand its platform to encompass additional design-to-code tools, AI assistants for designers, and hosting and deployment services for full apps. While the company has been in a free beta phase for the past two years, it is set to introduce monetization in 2024. The pricing model will be based on factors such as the number of screens or components converted to code and regular maintenance facilitated by AI.