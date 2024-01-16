Newsnews
News

Singapore-Based Locofy Launches Lightning: A One-Click Design-to-Code Tool

Written by: Nanice Arreguin | Published: 16 January 2024
singapore-based-locofy-launches-lightning-a-one-click-design-to-code-tool
News

Locofy, a Singapore-based frontend development platform, has recently unveiled its latest innovation – a one-click design-to-code tool called Lightning. This tool aims to streamline the process of turning Figma and AdobeXD prototypes into functional code, ultimately saving developers valuable time and effort.

Key Takeaway

Locofy’s Lightning tool represents a significant leap in frontend development, leveraging AI to simplify the design-to-code process and empower developers to focus on core business activities.

Revolutionizing Frontend Development

Lightning, built on Locofy’s Large Design Models (LDMs), is designed to automate approximately 80% of frontend development tasks. By integrating this tool as a Figma plugin, Locofy seeks to empower developers, particularly those in lean startups, to focus on core business activities and market strategies, rather than getting bogged down by the intricacies of coding.

AI-Powered Innovation

Locofy’s founders, Honey Mittal and Sohaib Muhammed, have invested over $1 million in the development of Lightning. The tool is underpinned by a Unified Large Design Model, comprising close to half a billion parameters derived from millions of designs. Through a combination of AI-based techniques, including multimodal transformers and graph-based neural networks, Lightning condenses multiple frontend development steps into a single, one-click process.

Future Expansion and Monetization

Looking ahead, Locofy plans to expand its platform to encompass additional design-to-code tools, AI assistants for designers, and hosting and deployment services for full apps. While the company has been in a free beta phase for the past two years, it is set to introduce monetization in 2024. The pricing model will be based on factors such as the number of screens or components converted to code and regular maintenance facilitated by AI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Buy Ethereum In Singapore
AI

How To Buy Ethereum In Singapore

by Sybille Poling | 15 September 2023
YouTrip Secures $50 Million Funding Led By Lightspeed For Expansion In Southeast Asia
News

YouTrip Secures $50 Million Funding Led By Lightspeed For Expansion In Southeast Asia

by Billye Hussain | 26 October 2023
Proton Drive: The Secure And Encrypted Cloud Storage Service For Mac Users
News

Proton Drive: The Secure And Encrypted Cloud Storage Service For Mac Users

by Dasie Mcelwee | 24 November 2023
What Are The Disadvantages Of Blockchain
AI

What Are The Disadvantages Of Blockchain

by Mariellen Doucette | 19 September 2023
What Is Open Banking?
FINTECH

What Is Open Banking?

by Kristel Page | 18 November 2023
What Are The Best Coding Bootcamps
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Best Coding Bootcamps

by Hilliary Bischoff | 12 September 2023
YouTube Debuts YouTube Create: A Powerful Video Editing App For Creators
News

YouTube Debuts YouTube Create: A Powerful Video Editing App For Creators

by Mufinella Wu | 22 September 2023
Telegram Launches Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Globally, Excluding The US
News

Telegram Launches Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet Globally, Excluding The US

by Allyn Shubert | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Fisker Ocean SUV Under NHTSA Investigation For Braking Issues
News

Fisker Ocean SUV Under NHTSA Investigation For Braking Issues

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
Singapore-Based Locofy Launches Lightning: A One-Click Design-to-Code Tool
News

Singapore-Based Locofy Launches Lightning: A One-Click Design-to-Code Tool

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
When Did Gran Turismo Come Out
GAMING

When Did Gran Turismo Come Out

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
What Is The Best Gran Turismo Game
GAMING

What Is The Best Gran Turismo Game

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
Oculus Headset Maintenance: Tightening Your Headset
Gadget Usage

Oculus Headset Maintenance: Tightening Your Headset

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
HyperX Headset Connection: Xbox Setup Guide
Gadget Usage

HyperX Headset Connection: Xbox Setup Guide

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
Xbox Audio Mastery: Adjusting Volume On Your Headset
Gadget Usage

Xbox Audio Mastery: Adjusting Volume On Your Headset

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024
Turtle Beach Headset Modes: Understanding Their Functions
Gadget Usage

Turtle Beach Headset Modes: Understanding Their Functions

by Nanice Arreguin | 16 January 2024