Selkie Founder Kimberley Gordon Defends Use Of AI In New Dress Collection Amid Backlash

Written by: Briny Lauderdale | Published: 20 January 2024
Selkie, the fashion brand known for its extravagant dresses and size inclusivity, is facing backlash over its upcoming Valentine’s Day collection. The collection, inspired by vintage greeting cards, has sparked controversy as it was designed using the AI image generator Midjourney. Founder Kimberley Gordon defended the use of AI, but critics are questioning the ethical implications and impact on artists.

Key Takeaway

Kimberley Gordon, founder of Selkie, has defended the use of generative AI in the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection, despite facing criticism. The debate highlights the ethical considerations surrounding AI’s impact on the art industry and the role of technology in creative processes.

Backlash Over Use of AI

Upon the announcement that the Valentine’s Day collection was created using generative AI, Selkie faced immediate criticism. Many expressed disappointment that the brand, known for its high prices, did not commission human artists for the collection. The decision to use AI was described as “controversial and ethically dubious” by some, leading to a debate on the impact of AI on the art industry.

Generative AI in the Art Industry

The use of generative AI in art has become increasingly polarizing as AI tools become more sophisticated. While some see it as a valuable tool, others are concerned about the impact on artists and the potential exploitation of copyrighted images. The debate extends beyond visual art, with musicians and actors also raising concerns about AI’s role in their respective industries.

Kimberley Gordon’s Defense

Gordon, the sole in-house artist at Selkie, defended her use of generative AI, emphasizing that she designs all the graphics featured on the brand’s garments. She argued that the AI-generated images were used as a design base, similar to her previous creative processes. Despite the criticism, Gordon maintained that AI is a tool that gives artists more power and allows them to compete in a challenging industry.

