Sam Bankman-Fried To Stand Trial For FTX Collapse

Written by: Tallulah Abercrombie | Published: 3 October 2023
The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind the collapse of FTX, is set to begin at the Manhattan Federal Court. Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, is facing multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy in what has been described as one of the biggest financial frauds in American history. As the trial unfolds, a new book by Michael Lewis titled “Going Infinite” will shed light on the rise and fall of SBF.

Key Takeaway

The trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud, has drawn attention to the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency entrepreneur. Michael Lewis’s book, “Going Infinite,” provides insights into SBF’s journey and the role he played in the political and financial realms.

The Unlikely Genesis of “Going Infinite”

In an unexpected turn of events, Michael Lewis, renowned author of financial adventure and misadventure, found himself writing a book about SBF. Lewis was introduced to SBF by a friend who expressed interest in backing FTX. Intrigued by SBF’s character, Lewis decided to explore his story further. Despite not disclosing the identity of his friend or whether the investment ever materialized, Lewis was captivated by SBF’s meteoric rise.

The Rise of SBF: From Rags to Riches

Over the next two years, Lewis met with SBF over 100 times, witnessing his growing fame and the success of his company. SBF’s charisma attracted not only Lewis but also high-profile figures like Tom Brady and Steph Curry, who signed lucrative marketing deals with FTX to add legitimacy and edge to the platform. Even fashion icon Anna Wintour reached out to SBF for sponsorship of the prestigious Met Costume Ball. As FTX’s trading volume reached new heights, SBF found himself navigating the corridors of political power, including a meeting with Mitch McConnell to discuss countering Trump’s influence in the Republican Party. Lewis even claimed that SBF had a plan to buy off Trump and prevent him from running for President again.

A Spectacular Collapse

Despite his initial success, SBF’s empire began to crumble. The value of cryptocurrencies on FTX relied heavily on speculation and promises of exponential growth. When those valuations plummeted, so did FTX’s fortunes. The media’s portrayal of SBF has been mixed, with opinions ranging from a young entrepreneur in over his head to someone who has set back crypto adoption. The true extent of SBF’s intentions and involvement in the collapse will be uncovered in the courtroom.

The Uncertain Future of Cryptocurrency

SBF’s story highlights the inherent risks and complexities of the cryptocurrency world. While some argue that SBF’s actions have damaged the reputation of the entire crypto community, others believe that it is a reflection of the broader issues within the financial system. The trial will provide an opportunity to assess the impact of SBF’s actions and determine the future path of cryptocurrency.

As the trial commences, the world awaits the verdict on Sam Bankman-Fried and the implications it may have for the crypto industry as a whole.

