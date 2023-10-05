Remembering Karim Slaoui: The Visionary Founder Of Cowboy E-Bikes

It is with great sorrow that Cowboy, the renowned e-bike startup, announces the passing of Karim Slaoui, one of its co-founders. Known for his genius mind and unwavering dedication to innovation, Karim leaves behind a legacy that has revolutionized the electric bike industry.

A Remarkable Visionary and Engineer

Karim Slaoui, who sadly lost his battle with synovial sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, was more than just an entrepreneur. He was a gifted engineer and a true visionary. With his strong background in applied mathematics, Karim’s invaluable expertise contributed to the development of Cowboy’s cutting-edge electric bikes.

Having received his PhD as a Civil Engineer from Université Catholique de Louvain in 2014, Karim co-founded Cowboy alongside Adrien Roose and Tanguy Goretti in 2017. The trio had a shared vision of creating innovative e-bikes that would enhance the urban riding experience.

Leaving a Lasting Impact

Under Karim’s guidance, Cowboy emerged as one of Belgium’s most successful tech startups. With an unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions and pollution, particularly in cities, Cowboy has sold over 55,000 e-bikes. Their electric bikes have become a preferred mode of transportation for urban riders seeking a sustainable and efficient way to get around.

In early 2022, Cowboy raised an impressive $80 million in funding, solidifying its position as a key player in the e-bike industry. Earlier this year, the company raised approximately €15 million, further fueling their mission to transform urban mobility.

A Legacy of Optimism and Innovation

Remembering Karim’s profound impact, his co-founders, Adrien Roose and Tanguy Goretti, expressed their deep sadness and acknowledged his significant contributions. They described Karim as a tenacious entrepreneur and a visionary whose brilliance shaped the very foundation of Cowboy.

According to Karim’s wife, Aurore, his true passions in life were to “be optimistic and innovate.” These values undoubtedly guided Karim throughout his entrepreneurial journey, leaving an indelible mark on the e-bike industry.

Karim Slaoui’s untimely passing is a profound loss for Cowboy and the entire tech community. However, his pioneering spirit, dedication to sustainability, and relentless pursuit of innovation will continue to drive Cowboy forward in their mission to create a better world through electric mobility.