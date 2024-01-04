qualcomm-unveils-next-gen-xr-chip-with-4-3k-resolution-per-eye

Just ahead of CES, Qualcomm has revealed its latest innovation in the form of the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. This new system-on-a-chip boasts an impressive 4.3k resolution per eye at 90 frames per second, with a slight reduction in resolution at 120 fps. Additionally, it offers a 2.5x GPU performance increase and an 8x improvement in AI performance. The full-color video see-through latency is set at 12 milliseconds.

Qualcomm’s Advancements in AR/VR/XR Platform

Over the past few years, Qualcomm has been diligently expanding its AR/VR/XR platform. This includes the Snapdragon AR chips, which power devices such as the Meta/Ray-Ban smart glasses. The lineup encompasses the AR1 Gen 1 for smart glasses without a screen, AR2 Gen 1 for AR-enabled smart glasses, as well as the XR1 and XR2 chips. The XR2+ Gen 2 now stands as the flagship of the series, surpassing the previously released non-plus XR2 Gen 2, which offered a 3k resolution. Despite the introduction of the new chip, Qualcomm will continue the production of its existing chips.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Notably, Qualcomm’s announcement involves collaborations with industry giants such as Google and Samsung to integrate this platform into their respective ecosystems. Launch partners also include HTC Vive, Immersed, and Play for Dream (formerly YVR). This strategic partnership aims to propel the immersive future of XR devices and experiences.

Image Credits: Qualcomm