Newsnews
News

Challenges In Software Supply Chain Security For Enterprises

Written by: Bethina Puga | Published: 4 January 2024
challenges-in-software-supply-chain-security-for-enterprises
News

Log4j, a recent security issue, has brought software supply chain security to the forefront, prompting even the White House to address it. Despite the growing awareness of the importance of a secure software supply chain, many enterprises are still struggling to implement effective strategies.

Key Takeaway

Software supply chain security poses significant challenges for enterprises, with the increasing number of vulnerabilities and the complexities of collaboration between buyers and vendors impacting efficiency and development processes.

The Growing Challenge

The number of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) continues to rise steadily, with vulnerabilities found in almost every container. Even libraries that are not used in production may contain vulnerabilities, adding to the complexity of the issue.

Struggles with Vulnerability Remediation

According to Slim.ai’s Container Report, organizations deploy over 50 containers from vendors every month on average, yet only 12% of security leaders are able to meet their vulnerability remediation goals. The rest are facing significant challenges in this area, with disagreements between vendors and buyers on which CVEs need patching.

Challenges in Collaboration

Despite the push for improved security measures, the interaction between buyers and vendors still relies heavily on manual processes such as exchanging spreadsheets and ad hoc meetings. Slim.ai’s report reveals that 75% of organizations still use these methods, despite 84% of security leaders expressing a need for a centralized collaboration platform.

Impact on Efficiency

These challenges lead to inefficiencies, with organizations employing multiple specialists for vulnerability remediation. More than 40% of the alerts received by these teams are false positives, contributing to delays in the development process. The need to address vulnerabilities in production containers leads to frequent disruptions and increased effort in working with vendors to resolve issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Does An RFID Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does An RFID Work

by Jessica Racine | 17 October 2023
Why Ethereum Is The Future
AI

Why Ethereum Is The Future

by Caty Marks | 15 September 2023
What Is Blockchain?
AI

What Is Blockchain?

by Nessa Moretti | 19 September 2023
What Is RFID Stand For
TECHNOLOGY

What Is RFID Stand For

by Albina Danko | 17 October 2023
What Is Blockchain IBM
AI

What Is Blockchain IBM

by Barbara-Anne Rembert | 19 September 2023
What Is A Blockchain Quizlet
AI

What Is A Blockchain Quizlet

by Jewell Converse | 19 September 2023
What Is Polkadot Crypto
AI

What Is Polkadot Crypto

by Lori Hua | 15 September 2023
What Is QNT Crypto
AI

What Is QNT Crypto

by Olympe Erwin | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

The Future Of Crypto: Optimism In The Face Of Challenges
News

The Future Of Crypto: Optimism In The Face Of Challenges

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
Qualcomm Unveils Next-Gen XR Chip With 4.3k Resolution Per Eye
News

Qualcomm Unveils Next-Gen XR Chip With 4.3k Resolution Per Eye

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
Challenges In Software Supply Chain Security For Enterprises
News

Challenges In Software Supply Chain Security For Enterprises

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
How To Use Plantronics Gaming Headset With PC
Wearables

How To Use Plantronics Gaming Headset With PC

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
How To Make A Gaming Headset Windscreen
Wearables

How To Make A Gaming Headset Windscreen

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
How To Get The LG230 Gaming Headset With Mic To Work
Wearables

How To Get The LG230 Gaming Headset With Mic To Work

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
How To Make Gaming Headset Sound Better
Wearables

How To Make Gaming Headset Sound Better

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024
G633 Artemis Spectrum RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset Causing Sound To Break Up: How To Fix?
Wearables

G633 Artemis Spectrum RGB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset Causing Sound To Break Up: How To Fix?

by Bethina Puga | 4 January 2024