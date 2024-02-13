Newsnews
Seal Security Revolutionizes Open-Source Vulnerability Remediation

Written by: Tove Sessoms | Published: 13 February 2024
Seal Security, a Tel Aviv-based startup, has emerged from stealth mode and secured a $7.4 million seed funding round led by Vertex Ventures Israel, with contributions from Crew Capital, PayPal Alumni Fund, and Cyber Club London.

Key Takeaway

Seal Security introduces a novel approach to open-source vulnerability remediation by not only identifying vulnerable packages but also patching them, addressing a critical need in the software development landscape.

The Challenge of Open-Source Vulnerability Remediation

Following the discovery of the Log4j vulnerability and the issuance of the software supply chain executive order by the White House, the significance of maintaining up-to-date open-source libraries has become evident to software developers. However, the task of ensuring the security of these libraries is often complex, with large enterprises dedicating entire teams to this endeavor.

The Innovative Solution by Seal Security

Seal Security, founded by Itamar Sher (CEO), Lev Pachmanov (CTO), and Alon Navon (CPO), comprises former members of Israel’s Unit 8200 intelligence unit. The team’s collective experience at companies such as Cymmetria, Curv, and PayPal has culminated in the development of a groundbreaking solution for open-source vulnerability remediation.

Unlike existing tools that primarily focus on alerting developers to vulnerabilities, Seal Security goes a step further by actively remediating these vulnerabilities through patching. This approach not only streamlines the remediation process but also minimizes the burden on development teams, allowing them to prioritize critical vulnerabilities effectively.

Automated Patch Creation and Integration

Seal Security’s integration with GitHub facilitates the seamless incorporation of patches into a company’s CI/CD pipeline. Moreover, the platform’s ability to autonomously generate patches sets it apart from traditional solutions. Leveraging advanced language models, Seal Security can accurately identify the commits necessary to introduce specific patches, a capability that was previously unattainable.

Addressing Market Demand

Daniel Dines, the co-founder and general partner at Crew Capital, emphasized the significance of Seal Security’s solution in addressing the challenges associated with managing libraries containing critical vulnerabilities. By offering a streamlined approach to security patch management, Seal Security empowers organizations to effectively eliminate vulnerabilities, thereby enhancing business outcomes.

As software supply chain security continues to pose challenges for enterprises, Seal Security’s innovative approach marks a significant advancement in the realm of open-source vulnerability remediation.

