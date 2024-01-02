Newsnews
Public Domain Mickey Mouse: The First Meme Of 2024

Written by: Pen Mcreynolds | Published: 3 January 2024
The year 2024 has kicked off with a significant event in the world of intellectual property – the entry of “Steamboat Willie,” a 1928 Walt Disney short featuring Mickey Mouse, into the public domain. This move has sparked a wave of creativity and controversy surrounding the iconic character.

Key Takeaway

The entry of “Steamboat Willie” into the public domain has opened the floodgates for creative reinterpretations and adaptations of the iconic Mickey Mouse, marking a significant shift in the intellectual property landscape.

The Significance of Public Domain Day

Every January 1, numerous works of literature, music, and art enter the public domain, signifying the expiration of their exclusive rights. While this doesn’t mean complete freedom to use the characters as we know them today, the original iteration of Mickey Mouse from “Steamboat Willie” is now open for reinterpretation and adaptation.

Disney’s Efforts to Extend Copyright

Originally slated to enter the public domain in 1984, “Steamboat Willie” faced multiple extensions, primarily due to Disney’s vigorous lobbying efforts. The Copyright Act of 1976 and the Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998 played pivotal roles in delaying the entry of this iconic work into the public domain.

The Impact on Creativity and Memes

The availability of “Steamboat Willie” has already led to announcements of horror movie and video game adaptations featuring the early version of Mickey Mouse. Additionally, the public’s response on social media has been filled with memes and transformative artworks, showcasing a mix of creativity and controversy.

