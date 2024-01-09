Newsnews
Pivotal Unveils Helix: A Revolutionary Lightweight Electric Personal Aircraft

Written by: Ardelis Langer | Published: 9 January 2024
Pivotal, a company backed by Larry Page, has launched the sales of Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that does not require a pilot’s license to fly. The company, previously known as Opener, has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for over a decade. The Helix, which was revealed in October, is designed to be produced in larger volumes, marking a significant milestone for Pivotal.

Key Takeaway

Pivotal has launched the sales of Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that does not require a pilot’s license to fly. The aircraft, designed to be produced in larger volumes, offers three different configurations with varying features and pricing options.

The Helix: A New Era in Personal Aviation

The Helix is a single-seat aircraft that is set to revolutionize aerial recreation and short-hop eVTOL travel. It weighs about 348 pounds, making it compliant with the FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the United States. Despite its lightweight status, the Helix offers more than 20 miles of range and has a charge time of about 75 minutes from 20% to 100% battery using a 240V charger.

Product Configurations and Pricing

The Helix is available in three configurations, each including the required training. The base package, priced at $190,000, encompasses the aircraft with a white-and-carbon fiber exterior finish, a digital flight panel, canopy, HD landing camera, charger, vehicle cart, custom marking, and warranty. The second package, starting at $240,000, offers additional features such as a gloss white-and-striped carbon fiber exterior finish, a trailer with dual-wing cart, 4k camera with landing assist, recording and sharing features, an ADS-B air traffic system, two chargers, and an enhanced warranty. The third package, priced at $260,000, includes an exterior in gloss white and carbon fiber with custom accent color, a premium flight deck, three chargers, beacon aircraft lighting, integrated emergency locator transmitter, an additional training slot for a friend or family member, and the option to fully customize the exterior at an additional cost.

Ordering and Manufacturing

Customers can place orders for the Helix online with a $250 nonrefundable application fee. To secure the production slot and forecasted ship date, a deposit of $50,000 is due within five business days of the initial order placement. The aircraft will be manufactured in Palo Alto, and deliveries for the Helix, which will be sold exclusively in the United States, are set to begin on June 10, 2024.

