Newsnews
News

Paytm Faces Challenges After RBI Clampdown

Written by: Ninetta Caruso | Published: 5 February 2024
paytm-faces-challenges-after-rbi-clampdown
News

Shares of Paytm plummeted 10% on Monday, marking the third consecutive session of declines and reaching an all-time low of 438.35 Indian rupees (or $5.28). This drop follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent restrictions, which have had a more significant impact than initially anticipated.

Key Takeaway

Paytm’s shares plunged 10% following the RBI’s clampdown, leading to significant market cap erosion and operational challenges for the financial services firm.

Market Impact

Paytm’s trading was halted after its shares fell 10%, hitting the artificial limit imposed by local exchanges. Despite initially projecting a maximum annual impact of $60 million from the RBI’s decision, the financial services firm has seen a market cap reduction of about $2.5 billion in just three days, representing over 40% of its value since the close of trading on Wednesday.

RBI’s Restrictions

The RBI’s expanded curbs on Paytm’s Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, have led to the prohibition of several banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions. In response, Paytm announced its intention to terminate business with its affiliate and seek partnerships with other banks.

Uncertainties and Challenges

However, the process of separating Paytm from its affiliated Paytm Payments Bank has presented additional technical and perceptual challenges. The uncertainty surrounding the potential cancellation of Paytm’s Payments Bank license by the RBI has further complicated the situation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Are Fintech Companies In India
AI

What Are Fintech Companies In India

by Myriam Theobald | 19 September 2023
Where To Complain For E-wallet Related Issues In India
FINTECH

Where To Complain For E-wallet Related Issues In India

by Ruthie Creighton | 8 November 2023
What Is Indian Digital Currency
FINTECH

What Is Indian Digital Currency

by Hermina Baxley | 16 November 2023
Berkshire Hathaway Suffers 40% Loss As It Exits Paytm Investment
News

Berkshire Hathaway Suffers 40% Loss As It Exits Paytm Investment

by Farand Eide | 25 November 2023
What Countries Have Banned Cryptocurrency
AI

What Countries Have Banned Cryptocurrency

by Corliss Highsmith | 20 September 2023
Indian Fintechs Amplify Soundbox Pitches To Attract Merchants
News

Indian Fintechs Amplify Soundbox Pitches To Attract Merchants

by Dulsea Hirsch | 4 September 2023
How Do You Receive Money On Splitwise?
FINTECH

How Do You Receive Money On Splitwise?

by Issi Brant | 1 November 2023
What Is A Mobile Money Transfer
FINTECH

What Is A Mobile Money Transfer

by Aindrea Stroman | 9 November 2023

Recent Stories

Paytm Faces Challenges After RBI Clampdown
News

Paytm Faces Challenges After RBI Clampdown

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
When Does Challenge Rift Reset In Diablo 3
GAMING

When Does Challenge Rift Reset In Diablo 3

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
How To Upgrade Legendary Gems In Diablo Immortal
GAMING

How To Upgrade Legendary Gems In Diablo Immortal

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
How To Cancel Downloads On Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Cancel Downloads On Chrome

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
How To Download Console Logs From Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Download Console Logs From Chrome

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
How Do You Get Rid Of The Boxes On Google Chrome?
Browsers & Extensions

How Do You Get Rid Of The Boxes On Google Chrome?

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
How To Add Websites To Google Chrome Most Visited
Browsers & Extensions

How To Add Websites To Google Chrome Most Visited

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024
Opera GX: How To Import From Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

Opera GX: How To Import From Chrome

by Ninetta Caruso | 5 February 2024