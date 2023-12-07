Newsnews
News

Paytm’s Decision To Curb Low-Value Personal Loans Sends Shockwaves Through The Industry

Written by: Lexie Fleury | Published: 7 December 2023
paytms-decision-to-curb-low-value-personal-loans-sends-shockwaves-through-the-industry
News

Indian financial services firm Paytm has recently announced its plan to reduce the issuance of personal loans under 50,000 Indian rupees ($600). This decision has created a ripple effect in the fintech industry, leaving many investors rattled and concerned about the future of the sector.

Key Takeaway

Paytm’s decision to reduce low-value personal loans has sent shockwaves through the fintech industry in India. This move is a response to regulatory guidelines and reflects a growing trend of conservatism within the financial system. The impact of this decision is expected to be significant, potentially affecting the growth momentum and return on equity profile for unsecured lending across the sector.

A Response to Regulatory Guidelines and Macro Developments

The move comes in response to recent tightening regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding consumer loans and its expressed concerns about small, high-risk personal loans. Paytm stated that it is adopting an “ultra conservative” approach and will instead focus on expanding its portfolio of higher-value personal and commercial loans to customers with a lower risk profile and high creditworthiness.

During an analyst call, Paytm’s president and chief operating officer cited “recent macro development and regulatory guidance” as well as discussions with lending partners as the driving factors behind the company’s decision. This reflects a growing trend of conservatism within the financial system, as well as Paytm’s significant market share in the segments.

Implications and Impact on the Industry

Analysts at Jefferies noted that Paytm’s move could be indicative of a general shift towards conservatism in the industry, which could have a far-reaching impact. Goldman Sachs, reflecting this sentiment, revised down its revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates for Paytm for the fiscal years 2024 to 2026 by up to 10% to 40% due to significantly lower lending projections. Additionally, Goldman Sachs expects that Paytm’s disbursal growth for FY25 will be 0% year-on-year, compared to the earlier estimate of 37%.

The decision made by Paytm not only affects its own growth momentum and return on equity profile for unsecured lending, but it also has implications for the entire sector. Smaller players in the industry may be disproportionately impacted by this move.

Challenges and Outlook

Goldman Sachs analysts highlighted the significance of lending as a key driver of Paytm’s profitability. However, they now anticipate low growth visibility in this vertical over the next 6-12 months, given the higher-than-expected pressure on small-ticket lending that Paytm is experiencing. The company has already projected a 40-50% decline in postpaid disbursals in the near term, but the outcome remains uncertain, with the potential for further pressure if the macro environment does not improve significantly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Are Fintech Companies In India
AI

What Are Fintech Companies In India

by Myriam Theobald | 19 September 2023
Ambani’s Jio Financial Launches Lending And Insurance Businesses
News

Ambani’s Jio Financial Launches Lending And Insurance Businesses

by Grissel Rodrigues | 17 October 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are There
AI

How Many Fintech Companies Are There

by Kathe Deel | 19 September 2023
What Is The Lending Rate Today
FINTECH

What Is The Lending Rate Today

by Marita Heffner | 7 November 2023
What Is Prime Lending Rate Now
FINTECH

What Is Prime Lending Rate Now

by Annabela Muniz | 7 November 2023
How Are The Specific Interest Rates For The Lending And Borrowing Markets Determined
FINTECH

How Are The Specific Interest Rates For The Lending And Borrowing Markets Determined

by Danica Mathes | 7 November 2023
What Is A Lending Rate
FINTECH

What Is A Lending Rate

by Judith Pope | 7 November 2023
What Is A Mobile Money Transfer
FINTECH

What Is A Mobile Money Transfer

by Aindrea Stroman | 9 November 2023

Recent Stories

Paytm’s Decision To Curb Low-Value Personal Loans Sends Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Paytm’s Decision To Curb Low-Value Personal Loans Sends Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
6 Best 1050 Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Best 1050 Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
8 Best Leveno Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Leveno Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
10 Best Lenovo Y700 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Lenovo Y700 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
11 Best ASUS Rog 17.3 Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best ASUS Rog 17.3 Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
9 Amazing Gaming Laptop Bags For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Gaming Laptop Bags For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
13 Amazing Gaming Laptop Backpack 18 Inch For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Gaming Laptop Backpack 18 Inch For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023
9 Amazing ASUS G752 Gaming Laptop For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing ASUS G752 Gaming Laptop For 2023

by Lexie Fleury | 7 December 2023