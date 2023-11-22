openai-rolls-out-chatgpt-voice-narration-feature-for-all-users

OpenAI has recently announced the availability of the voice narration feature for all ChatGPT users. This new update, called ChatGPT Voice, promises to significantly enhance the ChatGPT experience. Former OpenAI president, Greg Brockman, took to social media to share the news, despite no longer being affiliated with the company.

A New and Improved ChatGPT Experience

ChatGPT Voice is a text-to-speech feature that generates human-like voices from text and short samples of speech. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to create five distinct voices for users to choose from. The Whisper speech recognition system, an open-source tool developed by OpenAI, accurately transcribes spoken words into text.

Previously, the voice feature was only available to premium subscribers of ChatGPT. However, OpenAI has now made it accessible to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free plan. By expanding access to this feature, OpenAI aims to provide a more immersive and engaging conversational experience.

Activating ChatGPT Voice

To access the voice feature, users can simply navigate to the settings menu in either the Android or iOS ChatGPT apps and select the “headphones” icon. This enables the audio output and allows users to experience ChatGPT conversations through natural-sounding voices.

While it’s unclear why Greg Brockman continues to share updates about OpenAI’s products despite no longer being affiliated with the company, it’s possible that he is expressing admiration for his former colleagues’ achievements. The exact circumstances surrounding his departure, as well as the recent dismissal of CEO Sam Altman, remain unclear. Nonetheless, the launch of ChatGPT Voice marks a significant step forward for OpenAI and its commitment to enhancing user experiences.