Newsnews
News

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users

Written by: Lotte Browning | Published: 22 November 2023
openai-rolls-out-chatgpt-voice-narration-feature-for-all-users
News

OpenAI has recently announced the availability of the voice narration feature for all ChatGPT users. This new update, called ChatGPT Voice, promises to significantly enhance the ChatGPT experience. Former OpenAI president, Greg Brockman, took to social media to share the news, despite no longer being affiliated with the company.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Voice, a voice narration feature available to all users, enhancing the ChatGPT experience.

A New and Improved ChatGPT Experience

ChatGPT Voice is a text-to-speech feature that generates human-like voices from text and short samples of speech. OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to create five distinct voices for users to choose from. The Whisper speech recognition system, an open-source tool developed by OpenAI, accurately transcribes spoken words into text.

Previously, the voice feature was only available to premium subscribers of ChatGPT. However, OpenAI has now made it accessible to all ChatGPT users, including those on the free plan. By expanding access to this feature, OpenAI aims to provide a more immersive and engaging conversational experience.

Activating ChatGPT Voice

To access the voice feature, users can simply navigate to the settings menu in either the Android or iOS ChatGPT apps and select the “headphones” icon. This enables the audio output and allows users to experience ChatGPT conversations through natural-sounding voices.

While it’s unclear why Greg Brockman continues to share updates about OpenAI’s products despite no longer being affiliated with the company, it’s possible that he is expressing admiration for his former colleagues’ achievements. The exact circumstances surrounding his departure, as well as the recent dismissal of CEO Sam Altman, remain unclear. Nonetheless, the launch of ChatGPT Voice marks a significant step forward for OpenAI and its commitment to enhancing user experiences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Lissy Treat | 7 November 2023
ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3
News

ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3

by Tandy Beaumont | 19 October 2023
OpenAI Unveils DALL-E 3: Empowering Artists With Improved Image Generation
News

OpenAI Unveils DALL-E 3: Empowering Artists With Improved Image Generation

by Colline Mckown | 21 September 2023
ChatGPT App Revenue Soars, But Rivals Take The Lead
News

ChatGPT App Revenue Soars, But Rivals Take The Lead

by Marja Crouse | 31 October 2023
OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Rosalind Allen | 7 November 2023
New Shipping Fees On Amazon And Other Tech News
News

New Shipping Fees On Amazon And Other Tech News

by Winne Casteel | 3 September 2023
OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion
News

OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion

by Tonya Stenger | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders
News

Pay Attention To OpenAI’s Board: Lessons For Founders

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI
News

New Leadership And Uncertain Future At OpenAI

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users
News

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Voice Narration Feature For All Users

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More
News

New Cross-Posting App Yup Offers Easy Integration Of Twitter, Bluesky, And More

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Transitions To Advisory Role Amid Management Change
News

Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Transitions To Advisory Role Amid Management Change

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
Kinterra Capital’s $565M Fund To Support Mining For Battery Metals
News

Kinterra Capital’s $565M Fund To Support Mining For Battery Metals

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation
News

Stability AI Introduces Stable Video Diffusion, An AI Model For Video Generation

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023
10 Amazing 450W Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing 450W Psu For 2023

by Lotte Browning | 22 November 2023